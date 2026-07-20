Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Mark Cooper's avatar
Mark Cooper
5h

"The architecture proposed is elegant."

Not sure about that, I lost the will to live just reading your summation of it. How about instead we just shut 'em down? The Independent Football Regulator, for example? Why do we need it? Everyone playing football, owning a club or attending a match is required to obey the same laws as the rest of us. The rules of the game are decided by international bodies. The game already has a governing body, the FA. Get rid of the regulator, shut it down, sack everyone and exit the office space.

A bit more thought might be needed for your medical regulators but most of these bodies, like so many arms of the state, simply do not need to exist.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
5hEdited

The ratchet reflects a political class outsourcing, through fear, laziness, or incompetence, government. MPs are too feeble to govern as they once did. It's why so many love the EU and why so many quangos are popping up like mushrooms. The diffusion of responsibility is a reduction in the responsibility that they can no longer handle or want to.

We need MPs that actually want to govern.

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