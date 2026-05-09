Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
10h

We have witnessed a cry for help across the country. For change… not the sort previously offered by the uni parties, but a fundamental reset at every level. 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
9h

A most puissant analysis, Gawain, thank you!

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