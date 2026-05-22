Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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AKFaz's avatar
AKFaz
2h

As ever brilliantly written getting right to the heart of the subject but in an almost poetic flowing way . Love reading your words . Keep it up !

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Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
1hEdited

Churchill was a great history writer. Clearly Gawain is cut from the same cloth. I look forward to the book when Reform has settled down into government.

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