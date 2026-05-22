In the summer of 642 AD, on a flat plain in what was Mercia, the most powerful man in England rode to his death. Oswald of Northumbria, the great king of the North, had beaten back every challenger and stood as Bretwalda, overlord of kingdoms. Against him was Penda of Mercia, a pagan, a lesser king, fighting with borrowed Welsh swords. The shield walls formed in the cold morning, the thegns locking their linden boards, the mead-courage muttering through the ranks. Oswald’s men had every reason to believe. He had never lost.

And then it was over. Oswald was slain, his body nailed to a tree at what we now call Oswestry, Oswald’s Tree. Penda, triumphant. The most powerful man in England made a relic on a post. The certainties of the morning became the catastrophe of the afternoon.

I have been thinking about Maserfield this week because I have been in Makerfield, and the names are not coincidentally similar. Scholars debate the etymology, but the thread runs back through the centuries to that same flat contested ground, that same sense of a place where something permanent gets decided, where the assumptions of the powerful come unstuck against the reality of the field.

Makerfield is not a place that announces itself. It sits between Wigan and Warrington, a loose federation of old pit towns: Ashton-in-Makerfield, Golborne, Abram, Hindley. The constituency is Lancashire to its boots, whatever the post-industrial geography might suggest. The buildings here carry the old Palatinate pride in their names. This is not Manchester. This emphatically, instinctively, is not Manchester. The people of Makerfield will tell you so with a patience that barely conceals its edge: Lancs, not Mancs. The distinction matters to them in the way that all the distinctions that outsiders dismiss as parochialism actually matter, because they are the grammar of local identity, the difference between belonging and passing through.

The ground beneath Makerfield was coal. For generations, the lives of men here were organised around the pit, the cage, the black lung, the lodge, and the union banner. It was a community that formed itself around shared risk and shared labour, and it retains the residue of that solidarity even now, decades after the last colliery closed. There is a particular quality to towns that built themselves around extraction: a plainness of manner, a suspicion of performance, a respect for those who do rather than those who declare.

William Kenealy knew that world. Though Irish born he came here with his family as a child, a local miner from this ground, he went to Gallipoli in 1915 as a private in the Lancashire Fusiliers and was part of one of the most extraordinary acts of collective courage in British military history. On the morning of 25 April 1915, the Fusiliers landed at W Beach under murderous fire and took it, at catastrophic cost. Six Victoria Crosses were awarded before breakfast. Kenealy was one of the six, voted as a recipient by the survivors. He came from this place, this flat coalfield country, and he carried its character into the worst morning of the war. Duty without theatre. Courage without commentary. He did what was required because it was required.

There are two archetypes that this by-election has placed in opposition, and understanding them matters more than the names attached to them.

The first is the white van man, which is a lazy shorthand for something more specific and more admirable: the tradesman, the small businessman, the man whose hands bear the evidence of actual work. He has built something, fixed something, understands cost and consequence in the way that only people who bear personal liability ever do. He is not ideological in any formal sense, but he has a deeply held instinct about what is real and what is performance. He is suspicious of those who live by the word rather than the deed, who arrive with a mandate from somewhere else and expect deference. He has no interest in stardust. He wants to know if you can do the job, and he will judge that by methods entirely his own, methods refined over generations of communities like this one, where pretension has nowhere to hide.

The second archetype is the professional politician. He too may be talented, may even be genuinely capable, but his formation is different. He came up through the party structure, the Cambridge College, the researcher’s desk, the safe seat, the ministerial brief. He has learned to read a room, to modulate his offer to his audience, to present as local while operating nationally. At his best, he is a genuine public servant who has sacrificed a more comfortable private life for the grinding work of political representation. At his most exposed, he is a man whose relationship with any particular place is essentially instrumental: it is where the votes are, and he is where the votes need him to be.

Robert Kenyon is the first archetype made flesh. I saw him for the first time in a couple of years this week, at his campaign office, where the landlord is a worldly, supportive French-born local businessman who seems to embody everything Makerfield quietly values in its adopted residents: someone who came, contributed, and became of the place.



The first local I spoke to was a local NHS administrator, delighted that Rob was standing. She had friends who had worked with him, knew his reputation, knew his name. That refrain repeated through the day. He is known here, not from television, not from a party press release, but from the way that people in communities like this actually know one another.

He was asked to stand only last Friday, as he was finishing fitting a Quooker tap to somebody’s kitchen sink. That is not political mythology; that is what happened. A man doing a job, asked to stand for his community, weighing it up, deciding that it was his duty. The word sits oddly in contemporary political discourse, scrubbed of its meaning by overuse and irony. In Makerfield, it lands differently.

Outside the parish church, a blue-tinted congregation of Wigan poured out: black jackets, Wigan scarves, the particular formality of a northern working town on a weekday. A couple recognised me from the television and stopped to talk, praying, they said, for a Reform win. They knew Rob. They trusted Rob. They wanted something different.

Andy Burnham is the second archetype at its most formidable. He is the most recognisable politician in the north of England, the man who turned the Greater Manchester mayoralty into something approaching a personal mandate. He understands instinctively how to present as anti-establishment while remaining deeply embedded within the Labour machine. He is attempting here what no other Labour figure could credibly attempt: to stand as the anti-Labour Labour candidate, to run against his own government’s record while remaining its creature. It is a considerable talent.

But Makerfield is a particular test. Outside a KFC further down the street, I spoke to a young man who had little time for the offer. Burnham was maybe from Leigh, he said, but he hadn’t really been from round here for decades. “Burnham might have done some good for central Manchester, but Wigan isn’t central Manchester, and Makerfield isn’t central Wigan”. His stardust doesn’t spread that thick, this far.

That is the brutal local arithmetic. The comment that has cost Burnham in different company, his statement that he ‘does not feel English but British’, lands here with a specific weight. Against it stands a man who has served in uniform. In a town that named its streets after the Palatinate, that buried its sons at Gallipoli, that still produces men who regard duty as a self-evident obligation rather than a debating position, the question of where one’s loyalty finally lodges is not an abstract one.

This should, by any normal reckoning, be a safe Reform seat. The fact that it is not, that we do not hold it and are fighting to take it, is itself the measure of how fast and how far the political landscape has shifted since the general election. That Burnham’s presence makes it genuinely competitive is a mark of what he brings. He could pull this off.

But Oswald, riding to Maserfield, had the profile too. He had the record. He had the confidence of a man who had never lost. And the field chose differently.

In Makerfield this week, something was gathering. Not certainty, nothing so fragile as that. But purpose. A man who was fitting a kitchen tap a week ago is now the vessel of something older than politics: the sense that the time comes when ordinary people decide that the professional class has had its turn long enough, and that duty calls, and that you answer it.

History does not repeat. But in Makerfield, on this flat contested ground, it does occasionally rhyme.