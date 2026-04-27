Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Lowrie's avatar
Pamela Lowrie
7h

Thank you for writing this. It is unforgivable that our veterans should be treated in this way, I despair! You are quite correct - this man is a coward.

Reply
Share
Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
7h

Politicians, eh?

I wonder if he looked upon his deselection committee and considered his political longevity?

A serving British Colonel earns over £90k per year.

A British MP also ‘earns’ over £90k, but with £260k - £280k staffing budget (think family), accommodation allowance up to £19,900pa, office costs up to £40k, and other allowances (travel & related expenses).

Interesting to speculate on other current opportunities for unemployed Colonels.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture