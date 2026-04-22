There is something almost comic in the spectacle of a man rearranging deckchairs with great solemnity while the other passengers quietly lower the lifeboats. That, in essence, is the position of Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, who delivered a speech to the Good Growth Foundation last week so crammed with solecisms, non-sequiturs, and wishful thinking that one scarcely knows where to begin. What makes it particularly remarkable is the backdrop against which it was delivered: a European continent on which the net zero consensus is crumbling with a speed that would have seemed unthinkable three years ago.

Consider what has happened in Germany. Katherina Reiche, Germany’s economy and energy minister, has declared that the phaseout of nuclear power was “a huge mistake, a huge mistake and we miss this energy,” energy that had provided twenty gigawatts of CO₂-free generation at affordable prices. This is not some Eurosceptic provocateur: this is a senior minister in Friedrich Merz’s government speaking the language of industrial survival. At the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Reiche openly questioned the EU’s 2050 climate targets, arguing that rigid climate neutrality goals jeopardise affordable energy, security of supply, and the survival of energy-intensive industries across Germany and Europe. It was, she said, “naive” to base future energy supply solely on wind and solar technology. Meanwhile the European Commission has announced that it will drop the planned ban on new internal combustion engine cars from 2035, after pressure from the German government and the auto industry. The Omnibus Directive has gutted corporate sustainability obligations. Targets may remain on paper, but the instruments required to meet them are increasingly weakened, delayed, or discarded.

Into this landscape of hard-won European realism strode Ed Miliband, apparently sealed in a philosophical bell jar, to deliver what he plainly regards as a rallying cry for the ages.

The speech opened with a central claim that deserves examination before we go any further. Miliband asserted that “the era of fossil fuel security is over, and the era of clean energy security must come of age. For Britain and so many other countries, clean energy is now the only route to financial security, energy security and indeed national security.” This is an extraordinary piece of category-error dressed as geopolitical insight. The current energy shock is caused by conflict in the Middle East disrupting gas markets. The proposed remedy, wind turbines, solar panels, and heat pumps installed over the coming decades, cannot help a single family with their energy bills this winter, next winter, or for many winters to come. But that is not really the point of a line like “the era of fossil fuel security is over.” The point is to use a genuine crisis as leverage for a pre-formed ideological agenda. The crisis has arrived as a political gift, and Miliband is not minded to waste it.

Indeed, he said as much: “while some have said we have gone too far and too fast, I profoundly disagree. Actually, I believe the opposite is true. In response to recent events, our actions must now be faster, deeper and more wide-ranging.” The logic here, that because an energy crisis has occurred we need more of the policies that have already made our energy system more fragile, is not an argument. It is the behaviour of someone who has committed to a destination and declines to update their route regardless of the road conditions.

On the North Sea, Miliband deployed a rhetorical sleight of hand so well-practised it deserves to be named. He claimed to occupy the sensible pragmatic middle ground between two extremes: those who would “turn off the taps” overnight, and those who wish to “drill every last drop.” “Some people say we should cease all drilling and turn off the taps. I disagree with this position. Others say we should drill every last drop. I also think this is the wrong position.” This is a false dichotomy constructed to make the refusal to grant new exploration licences appear moderate. Nobody serious is arguing for “every last drop.” What the industry, the trade unions, and a cross-party majority of sane observers are arguing for is that a declining but still productive basin should not be strangled by fiscal policy at the precise moment when the national interest demands domestic energy production. Over a hundred North Sea oil and gas fields have been rendered unviable by government policies, including the windfall tax and a ban on exploration licences, 51 known new fields in British waters left untouched. That is not the extremist position. It is the position of Unite the Union, whose ground-up “Keep the North Sea Working” campaign represents the actual voices of actual oil workers, asking, with commendable restraint, that party leaders explain how they plan to future-proof their jobs and communities.

Miliband’s signature claim about the North Sea — repeated throughout the speech with the confidence of a man who has decided that repetition constitutes argument — is that new drilling “will not take a penny off bills. Because fossil fuels are sold on global markets no matter where they are produced.” This argument, as his opponents have pointed out, proves far more than he intends. If North Sea gas cannot affect the price because it flows into a global market, then North Sea gas also cannot harm the climate to a meaningful degree, because the same marginal-production logic applies in both directions. The Secretary of State cannot simultaneously argue that domestic production is too small to affect prices and large enough to threaten the planet. He cannot have it both ways. though he is evidently going to try.

There is further magical thinking in his treatment of renewables as an insulating force. “An alternative that cannot be disrupted by foreign wars because it comes from our own wind, sun and nuclear resources. That isn’t subject to global price shocks because it is locked in at stable prices here at home.” But the Contract for Difference system that “locks in” renewable prices is funded through levies on consumer bills. levies that persist regardless of whether wholesale prices rise or fall. When gas prices spike, CfD-contracted renewables do not reduce bills; they merely prevent one slice of the generation mix from getting more expensive, while the gas-exposed slice, still the majority of our generation on dark, still days, rockets. The Secretary of State knows this, which is why the word “delinking” has become his new talisman: a proposed mechanism to transfer legacy generators onto fixed-price contracts. It is an interesting idea, but it does not alter the fundamental physics of a grid that cannot, in the near or medium term, run without gas-fired backup.

The speech’s treatment of clean energy jobs deserves particular scrutiny, because it perfectly illustrates the gap between the political narrative and the lived experience documented elsewhere. “We’ve seen over £90 billion of private investment announced in clean energy since this government came to office... waging war on clean energy would put the hundreds of thousands of existing jobs in clean energy, as well as the hundreds of thousands of new jobs we’re creating, at risk.” The GWPF’s detailed assessment of the EU’s parallel experiment tells a rather different story about what green investment actually delivers in practice. Employment in the European wind and solar industries contracted sharply since 2008, with the Spanish industry falling from over 200,000 jobs in 2008 to under 50,000 in 2021, and the German industry halving from over 60,000 to under 30,000 full-time equivalent jobs. The subsidised deployment of renewables capacity in Europe. carried out at colossal expense, failed to give European industries a secure position in world markets for renewable energy equipment. The field is now dominated by China. Why should Britain’s experience differ?

And the cost of the European experiment should give any serious British policymaker pause before trumpeting the model as a blueprint. Phase 3 of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme added €78 billion to consumer costs in the bloc, with the annual cost now amounting to about €17 billion. Electricity prices to households in the EU were 80% above those in the G20 for the period 2008 to 2018, while electricity prices to industries were about 30% above those in the G20. Crucially, EU underlying wholesale prices for electricity and gas were similar to those in the G20, indicating that the EU’s higher energy prices were due to policy. In other words: not the market, not geopolitics, not Russia, policy. The same category of policy Miliband is now proposing to intensify.

Which brings us to the proposal to link the UK Emissions Trading Scheme to its EU equivalent — presented by the government as a sensible act of post-Brexit market integration. On 19 May 2025, the UK and the EU announced plans to link the two systems. Proponents argue it brings stability and. the headline claim. exempts British exporters from the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, avoiding costs of up to £800 million annually by 2030.

But the case for linkage rests on the assumption that the EU ETS is a coherent, functional, and economically defensible instrument. The evidence suggests it is none of these things. The GWPF’s analysis found that the scheme was effectively redundant as an emissions mechanism, because the renewables targets and subsidies prevented the ETS from finding the cheapest emissions reductions and instead compelled the adoption of renewable energy regardless, producing no additional emissions savings under the ETS itself. More damningly, in 2020 EU member states paid €1.2 billion of ETS revenue back to electro-intensive industries to compensate them for cost increases caused by the ETS itself, clear evidence that the scheme has a detrimental effect on competitiveness. The state taxed industry to fund a pot then partially refunded to industry to prevent its collapse. The circularity would be farcical were it not so expensive.

ETS linkage would also mean submitting UK carbon pricing to the political currents of a bloc that is itself now dismantling the very ambitions the scheme was designed to serve. Merz’s Germany is publicly questioning 2050 climate neutrality targets. Meloni’s Italy pushes against industrial compliance burdens. Britain, freshly departed from EU institutions after years of effort, is proposing to chain itself to EU carbon pricing at precisely the moment EU political leadership is concluding that the price of their own experiment has been too high. The UK ETS currently trades at levels markedly below EU ETS prices, reflecting different economic conditions. Linkage would iron out that difference at the expense of British industry in the short term, before the theoretical medium-term efficiencies materialise, if they ever do.

The unions have been clear about the costs to ordinary people. The OBR has estimated the overall cost of achieving net zero at £1.4 trillion over the next thirty years. GMB General Secretary Gary Smith puts it in household terms: achieving net zero will on average cost more than £50,000 for every family in the UK, or more than £32 each week for the next thirty years, costs that are way beyond the means of families on average incomes or below. These are the words not of a right-wing think tank but of a trade union leader telling his members the truth.

Miliband closed his speech with characteristic uplift: “warmer homes, lower bills, cleaner air, better technologies. A stable environment for business. Good jobs across our country.” It is a beautiful list. It is also, in the near term, almost entirely detached from the consequences of his actual policies, which are closing viable energy fields, driving up grid costs, and committing the country to a carbon trading regime whose founding experiment the rest of Europe is currently trying to escape. German electricity prices for May based on futures contracts are four times as high as those of France, Europe’s largest nuclear power producer. That is what thirty years of the European green model looks like in practice. Reiche’s Germany is staring at the wreckage and calling for a “reality check.” Ed Miliband’s Britain is publishing the blueprint.

The workers on the North Sea platforms know what is at stake. The union leaders counting the cost to household budgets know it. Our European neighbours, who built the green consensus and are now unpicking it stitch by stitch, know it too. The wheels are coming off across the continent. In Westminster, the Secretary of State is asking speed up the axel.