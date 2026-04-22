Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
2d

Milliband embodies the phrase "sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice"

I cannot tell whether the reason he is wedded to NetZero etc. is he is so stupid and unable to do basic sums or that he can do the sums but for evil reasons wants to immiserate Britain anyway

Of course it is possible the answer is that he is both stupid AND evil

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
2d

There are times when you have to shake your head at the utter mendacity of it all.

To seriously suggest it's a better idea - on any grounds whatsoever - to extract gas in the Persian Gulf, refine it, freeze it, convert it to a liquid, transport it 8,000 to 14,000 miles (route dependent), unship it, unfreeze it and then reconstitute it rather than bring it ashore in a pipe from the North Sea . . .

And THEN, with a straight face, to tell us that this offshored gas is carbon neutral when it comes to the Net Zero project???

I mean, it's like burning saw logs (wood) from Canada after renaming the wood as 'biomass' and again pretending this is carbon neutral when we discuss the Net Zero project.

It's like pretending SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel artificially made from plants) is better than the Jet A1 extracted from oil wells. The SAF is exactly the same chemical product end game, it burns every bit as well as traditional jet fuel, it chucks every bit as much carbon into the atmosphere, but it costs between five and seven times as much depending on a few variables and how you do the maths.

Given that fuel is the single biggest cost to an airline, you can see how this is going to affect the price of an air ticket without changing one iota the amount of carbon going into the atmosphere!!!

(That's assuming you believe any of the Anthropogenic Climate Change nonsense in the first place . . .)

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