Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Andy's avatar
Andy
Mar 31

Ok, I’m going to jump in here and give my opinion … why do most people believe that he had his phone stolen? Is there any evidence that this happened? I suspect that he was told to report it stolen and even fluffed that when he couldn’t state accurately where the event “happened” ... probably because he was sitting at his desk and couldn’t remember the name of a local street. Re. backup - it was a government phone so any communications from it would have been backed up on GCHQ servers, not really “in the cloud” but definitely saved securely, and therefore accessible.

It was all a put up stunt by Keef to protect his job as he knew there would be damning messages between McSwindle and Mandleslime. Oh, and why don’t they get the messages from the recipients’ phones …

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Dreaming's avatar
Dreaming
Mar 31

Even if the device was remotely wiped it must surely be possible to recover those messages from the cloud?

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