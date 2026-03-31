One does love a good poll. They have a marvellous way of reminding us just how far removed the bubble of Westminster has become from the rest of the country. Take the latest from More in Common, that fine outfit which spends its days charting the great chasms in British life. According to their research, a mere 15% of the public bother with those disappearing-message timers on WhatsApp. You know the ones: the digital equivalent of writing your secrets in vanishing ink. For the vast majority of us, 85%, to be precise. a chat is a chat. You send it, it stays there, and if it comes back to bite you, well, that’s what delete buttons and a modicum of personal responsibility are for.

Yet in SW1, as I know from personal experience, the disappearing message is not merely popular. It is the norm. The default setting. The parliamentary equivalent of double-locking the door and checking the spyhole twice. One pictures the scene in some wood-panelled ministerial office: aides tapping away, timers set to 24 hours or seven days or the full 90, just in case. It is all rather entertaining, in a black-comedy sort of way. Here we are, a nation that once prided itself on plain speaking and stiff upper lips, now governed by people who communicate like nervous teenagers trying to hide their browser history from Mum.

Of course, one can understand the impulse. The history of leaked WhatsApps in British politics reads like a cautionary tale written by a particularly vindictive Greek chorus. Careers have been reduced to rubble with the tap of a screenshot.

Let us start with the big one, the granddaddy of them all: Matt Hancock. Back in 2023, the former Health Secretary’s pandemic-era messages, over 100,000 of them, were handed to the Telegraph by the journalist Isabel Oakeshott. What emerged was not the calm, decisive leadership we had been promised, but a barrage of nicknames, expletives, and blunt asides about colleagues, care homes, and the sheer chaos of trying to run a country through a plague. “Frighten the pants off them,” he was reported to have said of the public. The leaks did not end his career outright, that honour went to a rather more visible CCTV indiscretion, but they ensured the corpse was thoroughly kicked after it hit the floor. Hancock went from slick TV performer to punchline in one glorious data dump. Lesson learned? Apparently not.

Fast-forward to February 2025 and the Labour Party’s own little bonfire. Andrew Gwynne, then Health Minister and a man once tipped for higher things, found himself unceremoniously sacked after messages from a WhatsApp group charmingly named “Trigger Me Timbers” leaked to the Mail on Sunday. Jokes about hoping a pensioner opponent would die before the next election. Misogynistic asides. The sort of locker-room banter that might raise an eyebrow in a sixth-form common room but is rather less amusing when it comes from a minister of the Crown. Gwynne was out. His colleague Oliver Ryan, newly elected MP for Burnley, was suspended from the party whip. Two promising careers, collateral damage in the great WhatsApp wars. The group chat, once a private pressure valve, had become a public guillotine.

And these are merely the ones we know about. Boris Johnson’s own pandemic messages mysteriously vanished when he changed phones (password forgotten, naturally). Tory backbenchers have been caught slagging off their own leaders in leaked group chats. Even BBC insiders have had their private grumblings exposed, revealing the corporation’s political leanings in glorious technicolour. Each time, the pattern is the same: the blunt, unfiltered truth of private conversation collides with the public’s expectation of decorum, and someone’s head rolls. No wonder the timers are now standard issue in the corridors of power. It is less about privacy, one suspects, and more about self-preservation.

Which brings us, inevitably, to the latest chapter in this saga of vanishing evidence: the curious case of Morgan McSweeney’s “stolen” phone. For those who have not been following the Westminster soap opera, allow me to recap. McSweeney, Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff and the man who helped orchestrate Peter Mandelson’s ill-fated appointment as US ambassador, had his government work phone snatched from his hand in Pimlico last October. A young chap on a bike, apparently. Terribly convenient timing, given that the messages it contained included chats with Lord Mandelson himself – chats that might, just might, have shed light on the whole Epstein-adjacent mess that eventually saw Mandelson recalled in disgrace.

The Metropolitan Police released the 999 transcript. McSweeney did not mention who he was. Gave the wrong road name. The phone, we are told, may have been wiped remotely. Any WhatsApps? Gone. The government’s line is that officials are under no obligation to preserve every fleeting text on personal devices. Critics, including the Conservatives, call it fishy. More in Common’s follow-up polling suggested three-quarters of the public agree. Starmer himself dismissed conspiracy theories. And yet, here we are: another high-profile political figure whose digital trail has conveniently evaporated at the precise moment it might have proved embarrassing.

One cannot help but be entertained by the sheer theatricality of it all. The political class, once happy to lecture the rest of us about transparency and “following the science,” now treat their WhatsApp like classified NATO documents. They have learned the hard way that what is said in private can destroy you in public. But here is the rub, the part that should concern us all: the public does not feel the same need to hit the self-destruct button. We are not, on the whole, plotting reshuffles or dodging inquiries or joking about letting grannies shuffle off this mortal coil. We chat about the weather, the football, the price of a pint. Our messages stand or fall on their own merits.

This is not merely a technological quirk. It is a symptom of a deeper disconnect. When the people who run the country feel they must erase their words lest they be weaponised against them, it tells you something profound about the trust between governed and governors. It suggests a political culture where candour is dangerous, where the private thought must be hidden from the voter’s gaze. And when even that fails – when phones are “stolen” or messages “lost” – the cynicism only deepens.7

I am not suggesting we all go back to carrier pigeons. But perhaps, just perhaps, if your words cannot survive the light of day, you might consider choosing different words. Or, heaven forfend, conducting the people’s business in a manner that does not require a timer. The rest of Britain manages it. SW1, it seems, still has some catching up to do. Until then, we shall watch the disappearing act with a mixture of wry amusement and growing unease. The show must go on, but the audience is starting to wonder what exactly is being hidden behind the curtain. There again, their paranoia is possibly justified, after all the media and the public are out to get them.