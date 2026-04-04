When William the Conqueror dispatched his clerks across England in the winter of 1085, the Anglo-Saxon chronicler recorded events with a mixture of awe and quiet dread. The Domesday Book, completed in 1086, was never presented as a friendly survey. It was a total inventory: every hide of land, every plough-team, every mill, every pig. For the Norman overlords it was a masterpiece of centralised power, a ledger that told the king precisely what he owned, what it was worth, and how much could be extracted in tax, service and control. For the rural dwellers whose families had farmed the same fields since before the Romans, it felt like something darker. They called it a Book of Judgement. Its verdicts were final, its gaze unblinking, and its purpose unmistakable: the land was no longer theirs to steward according to the rhythms of season and soil. It belonged to the Crown, to be parcelled, taxed and remade according to the will of foreign masters. The resentment smouldered for generations. A survey that claimed to measure everything had, in truth, measured nothing of the lived reality – the generational knowledge, the quiet compact between man and land that no clerk could ever capture.

Eight hundred and forty years later, on 18 March 2026, a Labour government that has never quite shaken off its urbanite instincts published England’s first Land Use Framework. It arrives wrapped in the same soothing bureaucratic prose that Defra has perfected: “multifunctional outcomes”, “spatial targeting”, “evidence-based spatial analysis”. But make no mistake. This is the Digital Domesday Book for the Net Zero age. Where William’s clerks used quill and vellum, Labour’s technocrats wield GIS mapping, satellite data, algorithmic modelling and a brand-new Land Use Unit. Half a million acres flagged for solar ranches. Nine per cent of farmland quietly designated for rewilding. Every moor, every hedgerow, every working field assessed not for what it produces or who depends upon it, but for how efficiently it serves the greater green liturgy of climate targets, biodiversity metrics and “national resilience”. Once again, the land belongs ultimately to the State, and the State is deciding its future.

As Patrick Galbraith laid out with devastating clarity in his Telegraph article of 2 April 2026, the Framework’s buried proposal on licensing gamebird releases is no minor administrative tweak. It notes that shooting in England covers a “substantial area” and results in “economic trade-offs”. Ministers have signalled they want to explore licensing for game-bird shooting alongside tighter restrictions on the release of pheasants and partridges. The effect, Galbraith warned, will be to hollow out the very rural economies that have kept market towns alive while the rest of Britain’s high streets die. Trail hunting has already been banned. The licensing regime will not outlaw pheasant or partridge outright. It will simply make compliance costs ruinous for the smaller family shoot while the big commercial outfits absorb the paperwork. Natural England has rehearsed the technique already: one longstanding partridge shoot near Helmsley was barred from releasing birds until after the season had begun. Days cancelled. Revenue evaporated. Hands in Whitehall formally clean. This is not regulation born of necessity. It is slow, deliberate, bureaucratic strangulation by spreadsheet.

Galbraith took his readers straight to Helmsley in North Yorkshire, a market town that still bucks every trend in dying high streets precisely because shooting keeps it breathing. Jeremy Shaw has run Carters Country Wear there for forty years. Seventy-five per cent of his turnover comes from tweed for keepers, beaters’ coats, gun slips stitched with Essex lining and Yorkshire zips. The Pheasant Hotel runs at sixty per cent occupancy through the dead winter months on the back of shoot parties. The deli sells local cheese to Norwegian and German guns who arrive with wallets and appetites. Four pubs in the square survive because the Glorious Twelfth still puts money into local pockets rather than London consultants’ expense accounts. Shooting contributes £3.3 billion annually to the national economy and supports nearly 147,000 jobs. Pull that thread – as the Framework quietly intends – and the entire weave comes apart. The heather the weekend walker admires exists only because of the very management the government now seeks to license out of existence. Grouse moor owners have restored 217,000 acres of upland heath in the past quarter-century. The curlew, that sacred poster bird of rewilding campaigns, which I heard recently in the Stewartry is four times more likely to fledge on keepered moorland than on land left to bracken and ticks. Yet when ministers were pressed on the economic trade-offs they had actually modelled, the answer was the usual vague sermon about “sustainable relationships”. Keir Starmer has been invited to Helmsley. He has not replied.

Jim Chimirie (whose X post alerted me to Galbraith’s article and who I lean upon for this) captured the truth in one brutal sentence that went viral the moment Galbraith’s piece landed: “Labour loves the countryside. It just hates the people who run it.”



This hatred is not accidental. It is structural. AS they say, it is not a bug, its a feature. The ministers in charge, Emma Reynolds and her Defra colleagues, embody the contempt. Drawn almost exclusively from the urban professional class that has dominated Labour since the Blair years, they view the countryside the way some view a National Trust property: pretty from a safe distance, best experienced with a reusable coffee cup and an electric-car windscreen between you and the mud. They like the idea of the heather on the North York Moors. They do not like the gamekeeper loading double guns through horizontal sleet to keep the household solvent. They wear waterproofs as weekend fashion statements, after all they don’t do rain, they do do ministerial cars) not because rain is a daily occupational hazard and the mortgage depends on the shoot. They forget, or never knew, that those who rely upon the land care for it most deeply. The gamekeeper does more for biodiversity in a single bitter January than any glossy RSPB report produced in a warm office in Sandy. Yet the Framework assumes the land is ultimately theirs to reallocate according to Net Zero scripture.

The chorus of approval from the usual NGOs was as predictable as it was revealing. Wildlife Trusts, the RSPB and the nature-recovery industrial complex hailed the document as visionary. They love the countryside in theory. as carbon sink, biodiversity metric, managed wilderness where the only permissible human activity is polite observation through binoculars in an appropriately named hide. They are rather less enthusiastic about the practical realities: the keepers who control bracken, the beaters earning seventy pounds a day in January, the farmers who maintain the very landscapes these charities then photograph for their fundraising brochures. Working land use, shooting, farming, forestry. is an atavism to be licensed into irrelevance. Their vision is pristine managed nature where the people who actually live and work the land are phased out like an inconvenient footnote.

This gradual nationalisation did not begin with Labour. The Conservatives (or their Whitehall masters) followed the Common Agricultural Policy with Environmental Land Management schemes that replaced the and turned farmers into park-keepers for the nation, paid by results defined in London. Labour has simply supercharged the process. The Framework’s new Land Use Unit, its “spatial analysis”, its talk of community rights to buy land of “national importance”, all point to a centralised grip that treats every acre as Crown demesne to be allocated according to the latest five-year plan. Look to the devolved administrations for the destination. Scotland’s Fourth Land Use Strategy and the SNP’s long march of land reform have shown what happens when urban politicians decide the countryside needs “rebalancing”: prescriptive environmental conditions, hostility to sporting estates, depopulation dressed up as empowerment. Wales follows the same path with its Sustainable Farming Scheme threatening livestock reductions and family farm closures. Both treat rural land as a policy laboratory rather than a place where people live, work and pass on knowledge older than any government department.

In England, the contrast with Reform-controlled councils since the May 2025 local elections is instructive and heartening. In Staffordshire, the new administration halted the sale of county farms, those vital training grounds for the next generation of agriculturalists, and declared open war on solar and battery schemes gobbling up productive land. “County farms are for farming,” they said plainly, not for turning into subsidised industrial estates for intermittent power. Lincolnshire, the breadbasket under siege from the largest concentration of solar applications anywhere in the country, has seen its Reform council and mayor threaten civil disobedience. Contracts will be “null and void”, they warn. Fields for food, not panels. Local democracy still remembers that land is not an abstract national carbon sink but the basis of local prosperity, local wages and local character.

The attacks on hunting and shooting fit the pattern with grim precision. Trail hunting faces an outright ban. Pheasant and partridge releases now require licensing. Duck shooting restrictions and snipe curbs in Wales are already in the pipeline. Each measure arrives wrapped in its own pious rationale: animal welfare, biodiversity, “highest standards”. Together they form a programme of bureaucratic enclosure. For the backbenchers who wear lanyards as a uniform of virtue-signalling, this is red meat, dismantling “inherited privilege”, striking at the “landed gentry”, after all these people do not vote Labour, and thus are electoral chaff. The real casualties are not the man in the big house but the gamekeeper whose livelihood depends on the shoot, the beater earning seventy pounds a day, the tailor measuring keepers for tweed, the hotel porter and the pub landlord. Rural Britain’s “joint economies”, the interlocking livelihoods that keep high streets alive where every other town in Britain is dying, are being dismantled by people who have never had to meet a January payroll or load those double guns in the sleet.

There is a deeper contempt at work here. The Framework claims there is enough land for food, homes, energy and nature, if only we plan better with the right data. What it really means is that someone in SW1 will decide which uses take precedence. Solar ranches on prime arable land? Tick. Rewilding that turns productive fields into bracken-choked wilderness? Tick. Licensing regimes that hollow out the shooting economy that sustains market towns? Tick. The clerks of the Digital Domesday have noted every acre, every economic thread, every cultural practice that does not fit the Net Zero vision. And the people who actually live on the land, the ones in waterproofs out of necessity, not fashion, are to be consulted, managed and, where necessary, phased out.

Rural England has absorbed worse. It survived enclosure, wartime ploughing-up campaigns, post-war intensification and the bureaucratic absurdities of the CAP. It has never before faced a government that so openly regards its traditions, its economy and its people as problems to be solved by central diktat. Patrick Galbraith’s reporting in the Telegraph has done the nation a service by refusing to let the spin go unchallenged. The Land Use Framework is not a plan for land. It is a plan for the people who use it, a slow, sophisticated enclosure that hollows out the working countryside while ministers issue press releases about “sustainable futures” and “multifunctional landscapes”.

The heather on the North York Moors, Jeremy Shaw’s tailor’s shop, the pubs and hotels of Helmsley, all exist because of the very activities Galbraith showed the Framework now threatens to strangle with licensing and spatial priorities. Labour loves the idea of the countryside. It despises the reality of the people who keep it alive through winter after winter of hard graft. The Digital Domesday Book has been opened. The clerks in SW1 have catalogued every acre. Unless rural England finds its voice, in council chambers, at the ballot box, in the sheer stubborn refusal to disappear, the next Framework in five years’ time will simply record what has already been lost.

The land will remain. The people who made it what it is, the keepers, the farmers, the beaters, the tailors, will not. And when the last shoot folds and the last market town joins the list of dying high streets, the ministers will express “concern” and commission another report.



The Anglo-Saxon chronicler would have recognised the pattern. Judgement Day, it seems, has returned in digital form. This time the conquerors don’t wear chainmail, but wear lanyards and speak of resilience. The resentment will linger just as long.