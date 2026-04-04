Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Apr 4

The Country needs Reform, the countryside even more.

Reply
Share
Matthew Harper's avatar
Matthew Harper
Apr 4

Marvellous, destroy our manufacturing base, actually, not just the base, all aspects of it, then destroy agriculture and all things rural and we end up with no food and no money to import food. Add a welfare system bigger than many countries' economies and Hey Presto, Starmer will have his dream, Britain utterly destroyed and the people robbing off each other until we are desperate enough to eat the weakest among us. OK, I am being dramatic, but the road we are on leads to my conclusion. BUT, we can speed it up by electing the Greens to govern with Labour.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Gawain Towler and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture