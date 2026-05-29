Let us begin with the pitch. In January 2025, David Lammy and Lisa Nandy stood before the cameras and announced the UK Soft Power Council, a body of twenty-six distinguished figures drawn from culture, sport, broadcasting, academia and the creative industries, co-chaired by the Foreign Secretary and the Culture Secretary, tasked with giving Britain a “hard-nosed approach to soft power.” The phrase alone deserves a moment of quiet contemplation. Hard-nosed soft power. The government had apparently been working on this.

The membership list is genuinely impressive on paper. General Sir Nick Carter, former Chief of Defence Staff. Dame Katherine Grainger. Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson. Tristram Hunt of the V&A. Tom Fussell of BBC Studios. Debbie Hewitt of the Football Association. Richard Deverell of Kew Gardens. Mark Leonard of the European Council on Foreign Relations. Twenty-six people of real accomplishment in their respective fields, assembled to advise a government on how to project British influence globally. What followed was, by any measure, one of the more efficient deployments of distinguished time in recent public life. In eighteen months the council has held four meetings. The Culture Secretary sent apologies to two of them. The Foreign Secretary, per the Financial Times, has shown no discernible enthusiasm for any of them. The DCMS contributes five civil servants to support the operation, ranging in grade from SCS2 to HEO, with a G7 and an HEO staffing something called the Joint Soft Power Hub. The Hub. One imagines the sign on the door. One imagines, also, the meetings.

The internal emails, extracted by Guido Fawkes under Freedom of Information, provide an illuminating window into the strategic thinking behind this enterprise. The FCDO’s Permanent Under-Secretary, reviewing the proposed membership over the weekend of 30 November 2024, pushed back not on the mandate, not on the terms of reference, not on the budget or the absence of any clear theory of change, but on the gender balance, asking whether officials could “do better than this on diversity, in particular gender” and suggesting replacing General Sir Nick Carter with a woman. The former Chief of Defence Staff, a man who has arguably more understanding of how British power actually works in the world than anyone else on the list, was nearly replaced because of his chromosomes. This is the intellectual foundation on which Britain’s global influence strategy rests.

The deeper absurdity, however, is not the management of the council but the concept underlying it, and here we should spread the blame properly. This is not solely a Labour failure. The Conservatives spent fourteen years dismantling the hard power infrastructure of the British state while congratulating themselves on Britain’s enduring soft power. Defence budgets were cut, the armed forces were reduced to a size that prompted concern in allied capitals, the Foreign Office was reorganised, merged, cut and repurposed, and aid was weaponised as a political football until it ceased to function coherently as either development instrument or diplomatic tool. Through all of this, successive ministers gestured at British soft power as though it were a self-replenishing resource that required no hard substrate to support it.

It is not. It never was. The proposition that soft power operates independently of hard power is a fantasy maintained by people who have confused admiration with influence. When Britain had genuine hard power, it did not need a Soft Power Council, because the confidence that hard power generates is itself the engine of cultural attraction. Nations with armies, economies and strategic weight do not need quangos to promote their reputations: their reputations flow naturally from their demonstrated capacity to matter. The British Council, the BBC World Service, the extraordinary global reach of British universities and cultural institutions, these were not the sources of British influence. They were expressions of it, the cultural exhaust of a country that had earned the world’s attention by other means.

Speak softly and carry a big stick, Roosevelt advised. We have spent a generation speaking loudly and whittling the stick to a toothpick, and the response has been to form an advisory committee to think harder about the speaking. The British Council, one of the most important actual instruments of British soft power, is in genuine financial peril. It faces repayment in September 2026 of a £197 million emergency Covid loan it does not have, while earning 85% of its income from teaching and cultural activities rather than government funding. The BBC World Service reaches 300 million people weekly and receives only a third of its budget from direct government funding. These are the real levers of soft power, underfunded and in some cases in crisis, while the government assembles a twenty-six-person advisory board and then fails to attend its own meetings.

King Charles’s visit to Washington was, it is true, an impressive piece of diplomatic theatre. But let us be honest about what made it work. It worked because Donald Trump, billionaire, has an almost touching reverence for hereditary monarchy, a plutocrat’s admiration for inherited grandeur that his populist instincts do not extend to examining. That is not a replicable strategy. You cannot dispatch the sovereign every time an American president needs charming, and even if you could, charm is not policy. Paddington Bear is a wonderful cultural export. James Bond is a compelling fantasy of national competence. Neither of them is a foreign policy, and mistaking them for one is precisely the category error that leads governments to create Soft Power Councils while cutting the British Council’s budget.

But the most revealing thing about this particular council is not its ministerial absenteeism or its FOI-disclosed obsession with gender-balancing the membership. It is the void at its conceptual centre. Soft power, in the end, is the projection of what you are and what you believe. It requires a country to have a settled sense of its own identity, its values, its interests and its place in the world, and to be sufficiently confident in those things to want to share them. The question that nobody in this government appears capable of answering is: what, precisely, is Britain projecting? In whose direction? To what end?

A government that has spent its first year in office treating British history as a source of embarrassment, that has no coherent account of what the country is for, that cannot articulate a foreign policy beyond “reset” and “engagement” and other words that mean whatever the listener wants them to mean, is a government with nothing to project. No wonder the ministers stopped turning up. They had assembled twenty-six distinguished people in a room to amplify a message they had not written, aimed at an audience they had not identified, in the service of a vision of Britain they had not formed.

Launched with fanfare and sinking without trace, the Soft Power Council is the perfect institutional expression of a governing class that has lost confidence in the country it governs. Five civil servants in a Hub, four meetings in eighteen months, two ministerial apologies, and a membership list selected partly on grounds of chromosomal balance: the full cost of this exercise in strategic self-congratulation may be modest in Treasury terms, but the opportunity cost of the attention it consumed, and the pretence it enabled, is harder to calculate.

Soft power begins with knowing who you are. This government does not know. That is why it built a council to think about it, and then didn’t bother to attend.