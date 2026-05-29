Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
1d

Behind hard power was a sense of "we", the nation and its history. In parallel to the demise of hard power the sense of "we" has been diluted by multiculturalism and its hand maiden of identity politics. The many identities now do not add up to a unified "we" and so there is no longer any single sense of who we are to project, merely memories of who we used to be among older people.

Britain is becoming a patchwork nation or, rather, economic zone and museum for tourists. The story of Britannia is becoming one of tragedy that no Soft Power Council can disguise or correct. The saga of H M S Dragon is looking like our epitaph, the lingering pretence that we are an island with a navy.

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
15hEdited

When I said ‘It’s about time that someone wrote an article like this - that’s not a criticism, and thank you so much for penning it.

It has been increasingly nauseous for years now listening to politicians wittering on about ‘soft power’ (and how the UK is so good at it) in the apparent belief that ‘soft power’ is meaningful and that an Etonian accent, a good vocabulary and a certain charismatic lucidity (all of which are lacked by Lammy, though he DOES possess those chromosomal qualities) - mean as much as a Carrier Strike Group!!

I’m sure we all recall Stalin at Yalta:

“How many divisions has the Pope?”

Great article.

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