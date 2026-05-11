There is a particular type of politician who defies metaphor. The usual arsenal, limpets, rubber balls, teflon, fails before the sheer, implacable self-belief of Sir Keir Starmer. He has announced, with the solemn air of a man delivering a papal encyclical rather than a mid-term damage-limitation exercise, that he intends to keep fighting for change for another ten years. He will not move left. He will not move right. He will stand, immovable, at the centre of his own self-regard, and to prove how hungry he is for radical transformation, he has called in Gordon Brown and Harriet Harman. Times, they are a-changing back.

The difficulty, the genuine intellectual difficulty, in writing about Starmer is finding the right register of doom. Consider this: if a precisely calibrated tactical thermonuclear device were to detonate directly beneath the Cabinet table, there he would be afterwards, emerging from the rubble, carapace intact, sustained by curdled ambition and the clotted political blood of all those who have preceded him into the Downing Street compost heap. McSweeney. Sue Gray, all the others. The long, undistinguished parade of the sacrificed and the scapegoated. He feeds on their remains and somehow flourishes.

Or perhaps the better image is Agatha Christie’s. Picture the Cabinet as the passengers on the Orient Express, each minister with their motive, each with a knife, each with an entirely sufficient reason to plunge it into that bloodless, methodical frame. And yet, because each waits for another to go first, none moves. The Simplon Tunnel stretches on. The train rolls, unimpeded, towards Brussels, arriving just in time for the eightieth reset of the Special Relationship.

Meanwhile, the false prince of the North, Andy Burnham, surveys the wreckage of last week’s local elections with the expression of a man who has just discovered the lifeboat has a hole in it. Between Reform storming the English shires and the Greens hoovering up the metropolitan conscience vote, the electoral map has been redrawn in colours that Labour’s focus groups never anticipated. There are, it turns out, no safe seats any more, only varying gradations of danger. The grubbing MPs who were planning an orderly departure have looked again at the arithmetic and decided to stay. September, say the whisperers. An orderly transition. A proper handover. They have been saying September since approximately February. And if they think it would be orderly…

Angela Rayner has been stealth-editing her digital footprint after appearing to suggest, and I paraphrase generously, that a Labour government might have something to say about freehold property. She cheeps from the CWU conference lectern with the demeanour of someone who has written something on the back of an envelope and is now discovering what it said. She too has felt the ground shift. Her seat is not what it was. Nothing is what it was.

Wes Streeting stands in the headlights of possibility, blinking. The stalking horses contort themselves, seeking permission to enter the sack with the ferrets, paralysed by a cowardice that would have shamed even Sir Anthony Meyer, that most quixotic of Thatcher’s Westminster irritants.

And the nation? The nation neither rages nor revolts. It wakes. It commutes. It pays its ever-increasing taxes with the weary stoicism of people who have learnt not to expect anything better and have had that lesson comprehensively confirmed. The anger is not the hot kind, not yet. It is the cold, domestic, accumulating sort: the kind that doesn’t express itself in speeches or demonstrations but in polling booths, quietly, with great finality.

Somewhere in all this, Starmer surveys the ruins of his honeymoon year and sees, with characteristic clarity, absolutely nothing wrong. The self-belief is, at this point, a medical condition. Ten more years, he says.

God help us all.