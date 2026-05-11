Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
8h

It's a bit unfair to Cockroaches Gawain !

The time has come for this particular nonentity to go !

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
8hEdited

Isn’t Starmer in fact the embodiment of the whole legacy British political establishment, and he a chimera, an artificial organism made up of elements of all the PMs since Margaret Thatcher left Office? No matter how much the electorate have beaten down Uniparty, it rises up to carry on as it wants not what we want.

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