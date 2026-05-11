Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Euan's avatar
Euan
14h

In regards in trading a officer

If your lucky enough to get a cadetship and still have a job as an Officer of the watch ( externally lucky) after you gain your certificate

The minimum time from OOW to Master certification is roughly 6- 10 years with on job training and college education and even then you can still be stacked as a officer of the watch

Our Merchant Navy is no more , our Oil and Gas industry which is supplied by offshore support vessels are most manned by cheap labour from Eastern Europe

For once proud seafaring nation , this situation has been made with past and previous governments who believe that a global free trade was the answer and not a nation asset

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Mark's avatar
Mark
15h

The state of our armed forces is a national disgrace. I would love to see the armed forces greatly enlarged and develop/re-establish their role as an educational organization for young people who do not want to stay in school beyond 16. Army, Navy and Air Force apprenticeships should also be expanded. Many recruits would not stay in the services for more than a few years but they would be equipped to find civilian jobs afterwards and would almost certainly possess a level of confidence and self-discipline that they would not otherwise have developed.

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