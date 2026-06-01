Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Radcliffe's avatar
Alan Radcliffe
3h

Quite wonderful, thank you

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
2h

The ego has landed, then it crashed and Burnham !

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