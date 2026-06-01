THE BURNHAM CHRONICLES: A COMEDY IN FIVE ACTS, OR, THE NATURAL LAWS GOVERNING THE POLITICAL ANIMAL IN CONDITIONS OF ACUTE SELF-CONGRATULATION

Being a faithful, yet entirely speculative account of the most improbable political trajectory since a man wearing a tricorn hat attempted to represent Middlesex, with notes on the paradox of ambition, the iron laws of institutional decay, and the curious tendency of the powerful amongst the English to arrange elaborate ceremonies for the purpose of humiliating themselves

ACT ONE: THE ACQUISITION OF THE UNNECESSARY

It is one of the more remarkable paradoxes of the English political tradition that the seat of power is, almost invariably, a seat. Not a throne, not a pulpit, not a dais from which great orations are delivered to trembling multitudes, but a seat: a green leather bench in a building that smells of history, wet umbrellas, and the accumulated anxiety of men who fear the Whips. It is to this seat, this particular species of furniture, that the great ambitions of public life are ultimately directed.

Andrew Mark Burnham, King of the North, Lord Paramount of the Metrolink and the Yellow Bus, Defender of the NHS, purloiner of logos and wearer of what journalists have agreed to call “the leather jacket,” did not possess this seat. He had, it is true, something considerably grander: an office, a mandate, a city region of some three million souls, and a level of personal popularity among Labour Party members that suggested they would follow him off a moderately sized cliff, provided he descended it with sufficient conviction. What he lacked was the bench. The green bench. The bench that makes a man, in the English understanding of such things, real.

We may state the governing law thus: the desire for a position increases in precise proportion to the superfluity of that position to the person desiring it. Burnham had power. Therefore he wanted the one form of power he did not have, which is to say, the formal, procedural, slightly draughty kind that comes with a constituency (and of course though whisper it quietly, a house, a nice Georgian Terrace house, in Westminster).

On the 19th of June, somewhere in a leisure centre in Wigan that smells of chlorine and institutional carpeting, a returning officer cleared his throat at four o’clock in the morning. Around him stood exhausted journalists, Reform supporters in St George’s Cross polo shirts, some very angry and bewilderedly disappointed Restore Britain supporters who had believed rather more in the operation than the arithmetic warranted, and three representatives of the Monster Raving Loony Party, who were, by some margin, the most comfortable people in the building, because they had expected nothing and received exactly that. The Liberals, the Greens, and the Conservatives had left at midnight, with the resigned expressions of people who had been told the last train was cancelled and had decided, philosophically, to walk.

Andrew Mark Burnham had been elected Member of Parliament for Makerfield by a margin of two hundred and forty-seven votes.

There had been three recounts. During the third, which commenced at approximately the hour when the last milk float in Wigan began its meditative round, a Reform scrutineer disputed six ballot papers on the grounds that the crosses appeared to have been executed with insufficient commitment, and a Labour scrutineer disputed four on the grounds that they were clearly marked for Kenyon but in pencil, and therefore, philosophically speaking, provisional. Both scrutineers were correct in the sense that both were engaged in the ancient English art of finding procedure where there is only defeat.

The poll throughout the campaign had placed Burnham at forty-three percent and his opponent Robert Kenyon at forty, with a margin of error of plus or minus five point four percentage points. There is a deep theological truth in this, of a peculiarly English sort: when uncertain, the English express their uncertainty as a number, which provides the reassurance of precision without the inconvenience of accuracy. Any sentient adult will recognise the figure as meaning “we have absolutely no idea.“ Reform had won all eight council wards in the constituency in May with over half the vote, which is the kind of context that a careful mind stores carefully, like a letter written to be opened later, when things have become, as they say, clear.

The precedent was instructive, though Burnham preferred not to dwell on it. In January 1965, in similarly arranged circumstances, Patrick Gordon Walker lost the by-election in Leyton that had been specifically designed to return him to Parliament as Foreign Secretary. Harold Wilson, left with a Commons majority of three, faced the philosophical problem that his government could be defeated by a moderately severe outbreak of influenza. Gordon Walker resigned. Wilson appointed a successor. British politics, which has always been very good at this sort of thing, filed the episode under “character-forming.“

In our version, Burnham wins. By two hundred and forty-seven votes, on the third count, at four in the morning, in a building designed for recreational swimming. He announces that it is a historic victory for the people of Makerfield. He believes this. He has also been unable, for the previous forty minutes, to identify Makerfield with any confidence on a mental map.

ACT TWO: THE COEFFICIENT OF LEATHER

Westminster, which has survived invasions, civil wars, constitutional crises, and the seventeen-year tenure of various Speakers, received Burnham as a man who had slain a dragon. That the dragon was, upon examination, more of a very large lizard that had been frightened away by a narrow vote did not significantly diminish the reception. Westminster is not a place that reads footnotes.

The newspapers wrote at length about the leather jacket. The leather jacket has been, by general critical consensus, the single most discussed article of political clothing since William Hague’s baseball cap, and, as with the baseball cap, its precise effect on the electoral fortunes of its wearer remains a matter of some analytical dispute. What is not in dispute is that Burnham now possessed, at last, the seat. He was in the building. He was present, in the full parliamentary sense of that word, which is to say he could be shouted at by people sitting very close to him.

The law of institutional aggrandisement operates here with its customary precision: the man who has acquired the position he does not need now acquires, in rapid succession, the ambitions appropriate to a position even further beyond his current grasp. Burnham had the seat. Therefore he wanted the office down the road with the black door. The Labour Party membership, which had spent the previous months regarding Keir Starmer with the bewildered expression of people who have ordered salmon and been brought haddock, and who have begun to suspect that the restaurant does not, in fact, have salmon, was receptive.

He deployed, with the precision of a Swiss watchmaker who has also assembled a very good brass band, the words “I didn’t quite mean it when I said it,“ “community,“ “dignity,“ and “NHS.” The murmur became a rumble. The rumble became a leadership contest. Starmer, consulting internal polling that placed his personal approval rating somewhere between “broken boiler” and “unexpected tax demand from a year you thought was settled,” finally did the decent thing. These occasions always feel, from the outside, like abdication; from the inside, they feel like relief.

Prime Minister Burnham. It has a ring to it. A Northern ring, like a brass band playing in drizzle, which is not a criticism. It is, rather, a description of something specifically and genuinely magnificent.

ACT THREE: THE LAW OF THE MANDATE THUS STATED

Every Prime Minister who arrives mid-Parliament in the manner of a houseguest who has quietly moved in while the hosts were out must sooner or later confront the constitutional discomfort of the unearned position. They were not elected to the job. The public chose the party, chose the previous leader, chose a particular arrangement of faces and promises that no longer quite obtains. The mandate question is the political equivalent of wearing someone else’s overcoat: warm enough, serviceable, but cut for different shoulders.

We may propose the governing law: authority contracts to fill the mandate available for its exercise. An unearned mandate is a small mandate. A small mandate demands a larger one. The mechanism is as reliable as gravity.

Burnham called a general election.

He wanted his own mandate, which is entirely understandable, and also slightly like a man who has won a raffle insisting that the raffle be held again so that he might win it properly, with appropriate ceremony and the full awareness of all participants. The logic, however, is conventional. Harold Wilson performed precisely this manoeuvre in 1966, after the Leyton debacle had left his government dependent on the continued good health of its backbenchers. Two years later, Labour won by ninety-eight seats, and Gordon Walker recovered Leyton in the process, which is either a redemption narrative or a lesson about the virtue of patience, depending on what happens next.

Burnham believed himself to be the Wilson of this story.

He may yet prove to be Gordon Walker.

ACT FOUR: THE VACANT THRONE AND ITS SWIFT OCCUPATION

Here the comedy acquires its full dimensions: the hero, having ascended to the summit of one mountain by way of another, looks down to discover that someone has quietly occupied the first mountain while he was climbing.

Burnham, upon election to Parliament, was required by law to resign as Mayor of Greater Manchester. This is not a detail. This is the hinge. The entire mechanism pivots upon it with the elegant inevitability of a well-oiled door swinging shut.

Greater Manchester held a mayoral by-election. Reform UK, freshly energised by their council gains across the city region, their majority share of the Makerfield ward vote in May, their settled conviction that history was moving in a particular direction and that they were in it, surveyed the landscape. The terrain had been prepared over several seasons. The institutional ground had shifted. What remained was the harvest.

Reform took the Manchester mayoralty.

Let that sentence rest for a moment, until the full paradox becomes visible. The mayoralty that Burnham had built, the office he had occupied for nine years, the platform from which he had spoken to power with the mixture of principle and political timing that is the true mark of the gifted operator, the thing that had made him the King of the North in more than merely the journalistic sense: that office was now occupied by Reform. The leather jacket, with its Nortghern Soul iron on patch, in a very real sense, had been borrowed by someone wearing a different brand.

This is precisely what institutions do. They do not mourn their former occupants. They accommodate the available power. The available power, in Greater Manchester in the summer that Burnham went to Westminster, was not Labour’s.

The deepest irony, and it requires no embellishment because it has already embellished itself, is that the man who went to London to defeat the new radicalism had, by the very mechanism of his going, handed the new radicalism the most powerful sub-national office in England. Greek tragedy offers several close parallels. None of them quite involve the Metrolink.

ACT FIVE: THE PLUMBER IN HIS HOUR

Robert Kenyon is, as his campaign materials establish with some justifiable satisfaction, a plumber. He is also a former NHS specialist technician, a British Army reservist, and a man who has stood in Makerfield before, at the 2024 general election, finishing second with thirty-one point eight percent of the vote and reducing the Labour majority to five thousand, three hundred and ninety-nine. He is, in short, a man who has been circling this particular drain for some time, with the patient competence of a professional who knows that the blockage will, eventually, yield.

Conditions had improved.

The general election arrived. Burnham, now Prime Minister, led Labour into the contest with the authority of a man who had entered Parliament by two hundred and forty-seven votes on the third count at four in the morning in a leisure centre. This is the authority of a man who has looked the arithmetic in the face and declined to blink. It is, in its way, admirable. The national campaign was vigorous. The leather jacket appeared on several more occasions. The brass band played.

There is, in the English political tradition, a deep and recurring truth about by-elections: they are not elections. They are auditions. They are fought in unusual circumstances, on unusual turnouts, by unusual coalitions of the motivated, the curious, and the people who simply enjoy elections and will attend one wherever it occurs. General elections are different. General elections are the real thing: the whole nation voting all at once, with all its frustrations and calculations and second thoughts and the slow, collective memory of things it was told and half-believed and has since reconsidered.

The law, plainly stated, is this: the result of a by-election, however carefully arranged, is subject to revision by the electorate acting in its full corporate capacity. George Galloway was one of a very small company of MPs defeated at a general election, returned at a by-election, and then defeated again when the general election came round; a man who proved the rule three separate times, with a tenacity that the rule itself might have admired.

Kenyon won Makerfield.

The sitting Prime Minister of the United Kingdom lost his constituency. He was not the first party leader to lose his seat: Jo Swinson had achieved this distinction in 2019, becoming the first to do so since Archibald Sinclair in 1945, though she had at least not engineered the construction of her own seat seventeen months before losing it, which must be counted, in the circumstances, a consolation.

The returning officer made the announcement. The same returning officer, in the same leisure centre. Burnham conceded with dignity. He said “community“ twice and “dignity” once. He thanked the people of Makerfield, who had, two hundred and forty-seven of them more than Kenyon the first time, made a different calculation the second time. Democracy is like that. It giveth narrowly and taketh by considerably more.

A Reform mayor governed Manchester. A Reform MP represented Makerfield. And the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, one Andrew Mark Burnham, was a Member of Parliament for precisely nowhere at all, leading a party lost in translation, in possession of a mandate acquired by general election and a seat acquired by no election currently operative.

The man who had reached for everything in the right order found, at the last, his hands empty of the one thing that had started it all: the bench. The green bench. The bench that makes a man, in the English understanding of such things, real.

The leather jacket, at least, endures. It is not a constituency. But it fits.

Postscript: It should be noted, for completeness, that Patrick Gordon Walker did eventually return to Parliament at the 1966 election, was given minor office, and died in 1980, remembered kindly, having been the original demonstration that a by-election may be arranged and still lost, or arranged and won and subsequently lost at the general election that follows, which is in some respects worse. History does not repeat itself. It rhymes. Sometimes it rhymes in a leisure centre in Wigan, at four o’clock in the morning, which is perhaps the most English thing imaginable: an elaborate procedure, conducted with great seriousness, in a building designed for something else entirely.

A Reform mayor runs Manchester. A Reform MP represents Makerfield. And the Prime Minister, one Andrew Mark Burnham, is a Member of Parliament for nowhere at all, with a Party lost in translation.