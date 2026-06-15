Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
1h

Great article. Rip Jo Cox. What Starmer has done to the fisherman is even worse than listening to a Bob Geldoff song!

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jon's avatar
jon
1h

Did the remoaners Boat get hit with water from a hose, I seem remember.

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