Ten years ago today, on a bright and faintly ridiculous June morning, I stood on Butler’s Wharf and watched the English class war reignite in miniature on the Pool of London. There was a bar. There is always a bar.



It had begun, as the best disasters do, with a telephone call. In early April, the line crackling, on the other end was Alan Hastings, a slight, wiry, tufted ginger, a fifth-generation Ayrshire fisherman with the boundless energy of a man who has never once been becalmed. Alan ran Fishing for Leave, a campaign by fishermen for fishermen, and Alan had a notion.

‘I’ve got a great idea, Gawain’, he said, in that doughty, bright-spark way of his. ‘Let’s have a flotilla on the Thames.’ It turned, in short order, into possibly the maddest day’s campaigning I have ever been involved in organising – and having worked for UKIP, Leave.EU, the Brexit Party, and Reform UK, I have organised some madness in my time.



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