Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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qwertyboy's avatar
qwertyboy
10h

Another masterful exposition by Gawain Towler. Your righteous defence of our kingdom remains constant. Your efforts admirable. We sleep a little deeper whilst you remain on watch.

God Bless

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
11h

Nigel Biggar's "Reparations: Slavery and the Tyranny of Imaginary Guilt" is a definitive. compelling, and utterly persuasive rebuttal.

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