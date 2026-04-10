For the love of all that is sane and rigorous, when will these people stop? King’s College London, that once-proud Russell Group institution, has just rammed through a university-wide assessment overhaul so drenched in identity politics it makes you want to weep for the future of British higher education.



Documents exposed by the Committee for Academic Freedom (CAF) lay it bare: under the TASK initiative, Transforming Assessment for Students at King’s, every single assessment must now “adhere” to a mandatory “culturally responsive” framework. No opt-outs. No departmental discretion. Faculty Education Committees are ordered to police it before any new programme sees the light of day. Over 1,400 assessment changes shoved through this year alone. Another 3,000 lined up for next.



The instructions? “Focus on ideas, not grammar.” Reward “the use of culture, language and identity.” Embrace “linguistic diversity.” Decolonise the curriculum. “Validate diverse knowledge systems and lived experiences.” Reduce essay word counts to ease “stress.” Ditch proper exams. Let students pick formats that suit their precious “identity.”

This isn’t assessment reform. It’s compulsory brainwashing with a marking sheet. The university’s own Quality Assurance Handbook makes the ideological capture explicit: everything must align with King’s Strategic Vision 2029, embedding EDI, sustainability and “inclusivity” as non-negotiable from day one. One anonymous KCL academic told the Mail students will soon be able to challenge grades on the grounds their “culture and identity” wasn’t sufficiently validated. Fantastic. Nothing screams “world-class education” like turning every essay into a victimhood Olympics where clarity is penalised and grievance is gold.

And why the hell is this happening? Because people respond to incentives, always have, always will. And right now, across the entire academic estate, the incentives point relentlessly in one direction: leftward conformity or career death. Want an academic job? Better submit your EDI loyalty oath proving you’ve “participated in equality, diversity and inclusion activity”, Stonewall tick-boxes, decolonisation workshops, the lot.



Want tenure or promotion in your department? Demonstrate how you’ve embedded these rubrics, validated every “lived experience” (except, of course, gender-critical or patriotic ones), and shown “awareness of current barriers faced by underrepresented groups.” The career ladder is a rat-run designed to reward ideological compliance. Promotions, grants, performance reviews, hiring panels, all rigged to favour the faithful. Dissent? You’re out. This isn’t conspiracy; it’s basic human nature meeting bureaucratic capture. As one campaign has rightly highlighted, these EDI statements in job and promotion applications are now widespread, and likely unlawful.

King’s isn’t some rogue outlier. It’s the vanguard of a sector-wide sickness. Look at the Universities of Sanctuary scheme, adopted by dozens of institutions, including KCL. On paper, welcoming refugees. In reality, another performative layer that frames Britain as a colonial villain forever in atonement mode, dovetailing perfectly with decolonisation mandates and the broader EDI machine. Free speech? Collateral damage when “safety” and “inclusion” are defined by the shrillest activists. OfS data, CAF exposés, and relentless polling show the deadening effect: academics self-censor on anything remotely controversial. One in five no longer feels comfortable teaching sex, gender, race or religion for fear of cancellation or worse. The Sussex fine of £585,000 for failing to protect gender-critical views was a rare slap – but the chilling effect remains systemic.

Then came the Supreme Court’s April 2025 ruling: for Equality Act purposes, “sex” means biological sex at birth. Clear, binary, common-sense. The response from the academy? Painful statements reaffirming “commitment to trans inclusion,” “compassionate implementation,” working groups to keep pronoun policies and gender-identity validation alive wherever they can. Universities of York, Loughborough, Liverpool John Moores University and others insist they’ll “uphold the law” while simultaneously pledging to keep the environment “safe and inclusive” for gender ideology, code for minimising the ruling in practice. Single-sex spaces on paper only; curricula and assessments still marinated in lived-experience nonsense. It’s not compliance. It’s containment. They’re trying to upend the judgement through cultural osmosis because the incentives still reward it.

Which brings us to the darkest, most infuriating part: this frantic doubling-down across the sector looks suspiciously like a deliberate bid to shove the ideological pendulum so far left it becomes irretrievable before an incoming Reform Government can yank it back. Polls show Reform surging. The next election looms (interesting that Strategic date of 2029). The managerial class in our universities, those same careerists chasing the incentives, know the wind is shifting toward national sovereignty, border realism and plain speaking. So they’re pouring concrete now: embed the rubrics in QA handbooks, governance, hiring and promotion criteria while they still hold the keys. Once a generation is marinated in this bilge, once “decolonisation” (one trainee doctor friend recently had to attend a compulsory “Decolonising anatomy” module. Umm isn’t the point that we are essentially the same under the skin?) is orthodoxy and EDI statements mandatory, reversal becomes a nightmare. It’s institutional self-preservation by people who view Reform, patriotism or biological reality as existential threats.

The damage this closed, conformist environment inflicts is catastrophic and multi-generational. Students don’t emerge as rigorous thinkers battle-hardened by debate; they graduate as fragile ideologues armed with slogans, not arguments. Reasonable pursuit of truth? Crushed under “validate my lived experience.” Genuine enquiry? Deadened by trigger warnings and safe spaces. They are taught, explicitly or by suffocating omission, to hold their own country in contempt: Britain’s history a endless catalogue of oppression, its culture something to be dismantled, its institutions suspect by default. What future does that breed? A professional class that sneers at British achievement, lacks the cultural confidence to innovate or defend what matters, and views the nation-state itself as passé.

Economically, it’s suicide. Bright minds waste energy on equity audits instead of hard science, engineering and genuine scholarship. Innovation stalls when mediocrity is rewarded and excellence dismissed as “colonial.” Socially, it breeds division and resentment, graduates primed for grievance rather than contribution. Nationally, it imperils survival: when the elite shaping the next generation despises the society that funds it, when patriotism is problematic and free speech conditional, we are quite literally educating ourselves into decline. Young people taught to loathe their country won’t fight for it, build for it or sustain it. The long-term bill will be paid in lost growth, fractured cohesion and strategic weakness. Worse still the students will come out with an elevated sense of self worth, no job and massive debts, a combustible combination.

Enough is enough. Thank God for the Free Speech Union and the Committee for Academic Freedom. These heroic outfits, FSU with its legal hammer and grassroots defence of speakers and academics, CAF with its forensic document dumps exposing exactly this KCL madness, are the last line holding back the tide. They’ve forced reversals, shone light into the bureaucratic shadows, and kept the flickering flame of actual academic freedom alive when vice-chancellors and quangos would rather extinguish it entirely. Without them, the long march through the institutions would already be complete.

Academia was supposed to be the arena where uncomfortable ideas are tested to destruction, not where they are mandated by rubric. Instead we have compulsory cultural relativism masquerading as progress. King’s has shown the future they crave: assessments that prize identity over excellence, conformity over curiosity, feelings over facts. It is not inclusive. It is infantilising. It is not diverse. It is doctrinaire.

The incentives have been warped for too long. The pendulum has swung into insanity. Time – past time – to smash the machine and restore the academy to what it was meant to be: a place for truth, not therapy. Before it’s too late for the country that still foolishly funds this nonsense.