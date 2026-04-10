Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
Apr 11

Thanks Gawain, (do I mean 'thanks' - reading that has profoundly depressed me, I wonder if I qualify for PIP and a new BMW?), but seriously, this is the sort of revelation that makes one wonder whether it's too late . . .

Never mind, a great morning leafleting for a local Reform candidate was time well invested today, marvellously positive response on the doorstep!

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John Rawlins
Apr 10

In my day, starting in 1970, a thick sandwich BSc course in Mathematics, Statistics & Computing, was tough. 14 months in year 3 was spent in UKAEA learning to solve Neutron Transport Equations for steady states in Nuclear Reactors... not just the triple integrals, input & output needs/presentation but also program writing in the relatively new language of Fortran (having already learnt use of Algol) for input to the IBM Mainframe Computer on punched cards - in the days before computer terminals, editors email, etc. And, then this all had to be written up, hand typed the old way, special symbols & equations added by hand, then formally presented. I have to say, the paper is so complex, I don't even understand much of the maths any more... but a great base for my eventual, successful, 40+ year career in IT. University courses seem to have other priorities nowadays than preparing students for challenging, real work.

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