Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
2dEdited

Marvellous piece of work.

Being English is almost undefinable, it’s certainly about understatement and self-deprecation, because it is (or was) all about winning first prize in the lottery of life.

Civis Romanus Sum - Roman citizenship - at one time had equal status and benefits both tangible and perceived: once distributed amongst the barbarians it became degraded, unaffordable and the barbarians eventually took over, and wrecked the system to the ruin of all.

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Pamela Watson's avatar
Pamela Watson
2d

Oh Gawain, this is fabulous. I spent my first 9 years in England living in Dorset and I'm so glad I did. What an introduction to the home of my ancestors...

Music in Wimborne Minster. Walking around the peritrack of the old airfield at Tarrant Rushton, where the Horsa gliders went from on D-day. The Steam Fair at Blandford Forum. Parent/teacher night sitting under the paintings of Olympic and Titanic at Iwerne Minster. Badbury Rings. The Greyhound Pub at Corfe Castle. The duck race on the River Avon. The "5 legged stag" on the gate at the Drax Estate. The signs saying "No tracked vehicles in lay-by". Not the big things. The little things. And every time I opened my front door remembering that this had bern someone's home before Cook claimed New South Wales. For England.

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