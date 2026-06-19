Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4m

The broad-brush, nuance-free rhetoric is landing badly.

The recent "kick all the foreigners out of social housing" had people I know recoiling in horror. Why? Because they have a married, working foreign couple with well turned out children living next to them & keeping the house pin and paper after having to put up with numerous local, unemployed, substance using individuals in the same property, constantly trashing it and so forth.

Whilst most will broadly go "yes, British workers for British jobs" - how do we get said British people actually taking the jobs available? We've got swathes of young people who have basically been told that anything that isn't post-Uni managerial level is beneath them in some way and that being a cleaner, or a carer is in some way a "shameful" job to have. Then there's the little matter of different NIC codes for different nationalities, which will not be as easy as it is being made out & a headache for business.

One last thing on Kenyon's comments and the juxtaposition of it being "working man" language etc. It is not. The majority of "working class" would be disgusted if such commentary was uttered by a friend and they'd be rightly called out for it. Fruity language, occasionally. Disparaging and vulgar comments, no. And therein lies the balance.

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Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
12mEdited

Yes, all that and having a female ex prison governor who would allow 'transed' men into women's prisons was a huge mistake - Kellie Jaye Keene would have been a great asset and also the Pink Ladies. Claire Fox was in UKIP and brilliant in speaking up for women's concerns - and men's too. And she's a 'Terf' of course.

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