Preface: Makerfield, June 2026

What follows was written in the spring, before the by-election that has since turned its argument from theory into evidence. When I drafted it I thought I was describing a slow problem, the kind a party may safely leave for another year. Makerfield has disabused me, and I have put this note at the front of the paper rather than the back because the matter no longer reads as a forecast. It reads as a bill. The woman problem has a number attached now, and a lost seat behind it.

Consider the ground we held going in. In the May locals Reform had taken all eight of the constituency’s wards, on something close to half the vote. Yet Survation’s constituency polling found Andy Burnham leading among women by twenty-one points while trailing among men by fifteen, a gulf of nearly forty points between the sexes in a single seat. The result followed the warning to the letter. Burnham took 54.8 per cent. Our man took 34.5. A party that had learned to speak to half the country was answered, conclusively, by the other half.

The proximate cause is not in dispute, and it is the more damning for being so avoidable. Robert Kenyon arrived carrying a decade of online remarks about women, including the now-notorious line in which he allowed that he was sexist and sorry only in the rhetorical sense. The party chose to wave this away as banter and to brief that the whole business was an establishment confection. It was no confection on the doorstep. I lost count of being told about Reform-minded women, women who wanted to vote for us, who would not in the end put a cross beside a man who had said those things and never honestly taken them back. They have brothers, fathers and sons, they understand working class language, they were not necessarily demanding Kenyon’s head on a stake, but, as he moves from one place, his white van, to another a seat in the House of Commons, then he has to act different. A proper apology would have been enough, but it was not forthcoming. They did not need a leaflet to tell them how to feel. They needed an apology that never came.

The wider machinery did the rest, and the analysis bears out what the pages that follow set down in the abstract. Writing for The Conversation in the closing days, Ceri Fowler, whose work on gender and vote choice the essay draws on below, found Reform’s social-media posts and Kenyon’s own campaign adverts reaching men far more than women, the campaign cutting through to the very half of the electorate already most disposed to listen. The Financial Times, dissecting the same operation, described by contrast the everyman ease with which Burnham reached across the room. Fowler also caught the mood that no spreadsheet records: on a Question Time special in the constituency, a woman in the audience said plainly that she would “sooner have a career politician than a plumber who was a sexist”. And on the Wednesday before the poll the BBC’s Woman’s Hour gave the question its national airing, Nuala McGovern and the corporation’s Alex Forsyth turning over precisely how the women of Makerfield meant to vote, and why. When the loss of women becomes a Woman’s Hour item the day before a by-election, it has stopped being a private worry inside a campaign. It has become the story.

So let me put at the front the conclusion the essay works toward, more plainly than I reach it below. Makerfield must be the wake-up call. The policies are not the obstacle, as the argument that follows sets out. The candidate’s history, however ugly, was only the match. The kindling had been stacked long before, in the settled habit of addressing one half of the electorate as though the other half were not in the room. They were in the room. They were listening. When the count came in, they answered. What follows is an anatomy of how we came to speak to only half of them, and a case that we might speak to the rest without surrendering a single policy worth the name. We will not be easily forgiven a second time for having failed to hear them.



I. The Problem in Plain Numbers

Reform UK is the most consequential insurgent party in British politics since the SDP, and from its impact in local elections, and the devolved assemblies considerably more so. In the 2025 local elections it gained over 650 council seats, won outright control of ten councils and captured two mayoral offices. Its polling lead nationally is formidable. In 2026 another 25 councils were taken. And yet it is conducting the most lopsided electoral campaign since the days when women did not have the vote, in the exact inverse sense. It is speaking, overwhelmingly, to men.

The numbers are unambiguous and have been so for some time. YouGov data from the start of 2026 shows Reform polling at 30 per cent among men and 22 per cent among women, a gap of eight points. Among those aged 18 to 24, the disparity is starker still: young women give the party just 7 per cent support, half the rate of their male contemporaries. Onward’s October 2025 research, drawing on a sample of five thousand 16-to-40-year-olds, confirmed the same structural divide: Reform leads among men aged 16 to 25 with 31 per cent, yet sits a distant third among women of the same cohort, where the Green Party pulls 25 per cent and Labour competes neck-and-neck with it.

This is not a new failure. It is a persistent one. The New Statesman’s data journalist Ben Walker traced the lineage: UKIP at its 2014 peak showed an eleven-point gender gap. The Brexit Party polled 34 per cent with men against 29 per cent with women in the 2019 European elections. Reform in 2024 carried a four-point disadvantage among women. The gap has widened even as total support has doubled. The more successful Reform becomes, the more conspicuously it fails with women.

The question is why. And the more important question, which is the purpose of this paper, is whether anything can be done about it without abandoning the policies that have made the party’s name.

II. The Architecture of the Message: A Male Brain in Full

Reform’s immigration policy, as set out in ‘Our Contract With You’ and elaborated through Operation Restoring Justice, is coherent, detailed, and bracingly direct. It proposes leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, establishing a UK Deportation Command, building Secure Immigration Removal Centres with capacity for 24,000, chartering up to five deportation flights per day, abolishing Indefinite Leave to Remain, and replacing it with a five-year renewable visa tied to a salary threshold of at least £60,000. Legal migration would be frozen at essential-only levels. NHS and care workers would be exempted. The position is not incoherent. It is not cruel in its internal logic. It is, in fact, a thoroughly worked-through programme.

But look at how it is communicated. The language is the language of command, deterrence, and numerical force. ‘Stop the boats.’ ‘Deport them.’ ‘Five flights a day.’ ‘24,000 capacity.’ ‘Operation Restoring Justice.’ Intercept. Detain. Remove. The verbs are those of military doctrine. The nouns are those of engineering. The framing is zero-sum: there are invaders and there are defenders, and the state must marshal its resources to win.

This is what psychologists and cognitive scientists sometimes shorthand as ‘systematising’ cognition, the impulse to understand the world through rules, categories, cause-and-effect mechanisms, and the closing of loopholes. Simon Baron-Cohen’s work on cognitive style, whatever one makes of its more contested applications, identifies this mode of thinking as statistically more prevalent among men. It is not an insult to point out that Reform’s messaging is saturated in it. It is, rather, an observation that the party has built a communication style in its own image, and its own image is conspicuously masculine.

The party has built a communication style in its own image, and that image, in cognitive terms, is conspicuously and almost exclusively male.

Nigel Farage’s personal brand compounds this. The pints. The blokey conviviality. The confrontational television manner. The rallies filled with men in their fifties lining up for selfies. That is him, and it works, but it needs a leavening. Reform recognised this during the 2025 local elections and made a deliberate effort to put women candidates and supporters on camera. But optics alone cannot do the work that architecture must do. You there is little point in repainting the facade if the floor plan is wrong.

III. The OCEAN Model and the Shape of the Gap

To understand the messaging problem structurally, it is worth applying the OCEAN model, the five-factor personality framework (Openness, Conscientiousness, Extraversion, Agreeableness, Neuroticism) that remains the most empirically robust tool in personality psychology. It is not a perfect instrument, and its application to political behaviour is never deterministic. But it reveals patterns that raw polling cannot.

The research literature broadly finds that women score higher than men on Agreeableness, the dimension that captures cooperation, empathy, trust, altruism, and concern for social harmony. They also score, on average, higher on Neuroticism (emotional reactivity and sensitivity to threat). Men score higher on certain aspects of Extraversion associated with dominance and risk-taking, and on Conscientiousness in its more rules-and-order inflected sub-facets. Openness varies by sub-dimension.

Reform’s immigration message maps almost perfectly onto the low-Agreeableness, high-Conscientiousness quadrant. It emphasises rule enforcement over communal welfare, national boundary over social texture, systemic closure over human contingency. None of these emphases are wrong in policy terms. But they speak past the Agreeableness-weighted listener, the person whose first instinct, on hearing ‘deport them all,’ is to ask: what about the children? What about the woman who came here fleeing a violent husband? What about the man who has worked in our NHS for fifteen years?

These are not questions born of naivety. They are questions born of a different but entirely legitimate cognitive priority: the relational. Reform’s current messaging has no answer to them, because it has not thought it necessary to have one. That is its great unforced error.

IV. The Tempting but Insufficient Solution: Just Add Women

The obvious response, and one that Reform’s strategists have at least gestured toward, is to put more women in front of the camera and in the policy room. Hire female spokespeople. Feature female council leaders. The logic appears sound: women voters will respond to women communicators.

Here, the British Psychological Society’s digest of Bart Wille’s landmark study at the University of Antwerp should give pause. Wille’s team analysed personality data from nearly 600 top-level executives, including 143 female bosses, and over 52,000 non-executives from across Belgium and wider Europe. Their finding was sobering: male and female executives demonstrate essentially the same pattern of classically masculine personality traits. Women in non-leadership roles were more agreeable, more communally oriented, more empathetic. Women who had climbed to executive level were not. They had, as the researchers put it, adopted ‘a profile of agentic, typically masculine personality traits’ to the degree required by the leadership selection process.

The political parallel is immediate. The women who rise to prominence within Reform, indeed, within any right-populist party, are, by selection pressure, the women most temperamentally comfortable with Reform’s existing idiom. They are, in OCEAN terms, relatively low-Agreeableness, relatively high-Conscientiousness, comfortable with confrontation and categorical assertion. They are not, in other words, representative of the median woman voter. They cannot bridge the gap, because they themselves have already crossed it in the other direction.

This is not a criticism of those women. It is simply an observation about how institutions select for certain traits, and how the resulting cohort inevitably resembles the institution rather than the audience the institution is trying to reach. Hiring female faces for a male-brained message is a category error. The problem is not the face. The problem is the frame.

V. What Young Women Are Actually Thinking

Before attempting to suggest solutions, it is worth dwelling on what the polling actually shows about young women’s political psychology. The New Statesman’s April 2026 cover package on the radicalisation of young women, responding to its own commissioned polling, revealed a cohort defined by anxiety, a strong sense of collective identity with other women, a heightened perception of injustice, and a deep suspicion of institutions including the state. They are not, in the main, relaxed libertarians. They are, in OCEAN terms, high-Openness and high-Neuroticism: imaginatively engaged with moral questions and sensitive to threat.

The Jenny Holland essay that the New Statesman’s findings prompted on Substack identified something important: the radicalisation of young middle-class women has been conducted through the grammar of care, solidarity, and protection. Climate change is presented as existential threat to things they love. Gaza is presented through the language of suffering children. Immigration, in the left’s framing, is presented as the story of vulnerable people fleeing violence. Whatever one thinks of the politics behind these framings, their emotional logic is sophisticated. They speak directly to Agreeableness and Neuroticism. They ask: who is suffering, and what will you do about it?

Reform’s immigration narrative, by contrast, asks: who is breaking the rules, and how do we stop them? Both questions are legitimate. But only one of them is currently being asked in a register that resonates with young women.

VI. Reframing Without Retreating: Suggested Lines to Take

The good news, and it is real good news, is that Reform’s immigration policies, examined without their current rhetorical clothing, contain arguments that should resonate powerfully with women, including young women. The problem is not the policies. It is the packaging. What follows are suggested reframings for the principal planks of the platform. The policy substance is unchanged. The cognitive address is different.

On stopping the Channel crossings

Current framing:

‘Stop the boats. Intercept and detain all illegal arrivals.’

Female-facing framing:

‘The people dying in the Channel are dying because criminal gangs are charging them tens of thousands of pounds for a dangerous crossing. Every woman who drowns in the Channel, every child pulled from the water, is a victim of those gangs, and of a system so broken that this is what people feel they must do. We will end the crossings not because we are indifferent to suffering, but because the crossings themselves are the suffering. Safe borders mean safe people.’

On the deportation programme

Current framing:

‘Five deportation flights a day. 24,000-capacity removal centres.’

Female-facing framing:

‘A fair system protects everyone, including the women in Birmingham, Bradford, and Rotherham who were failed for years because the authorities were afraid to act. It includes the women working in care homes who can’t get a GP appointment because the system is overwhelmed. Justice isn’t a resource that can be stretched indefinitely. When it is, the people who lose out first are always those who can least afford to.’

On abolishing Indefinite Leave to Remain

Current framing:

‘Abolish ILR. Five-year renewable visas only. No benefits for foreign nationals.’

Female-facing framing:

‘We want people who come to this country to be here because they are genuinely contributing, and because the relationship is honest. A five-year visa, renewable on clear terms, is not a punishment. It is a contract. It respects people enough to be straight with them. And it means that when someone is granted a place here, that place is real and earned, not a bureaucratic accident that no one dared revisit.’

On legal migration thresholds

Current framing:

‘Freeze non-essential immigration. £60,000 salary threshold.’

Female-facing framing:

‘Mass low-skilled immigration has held wages down for a generation, and the workers who have suffered most are the ones doing the jobs that are hardest to automate: care work, retail, cleaning. These are disproportionately women’s jobs. Every time an employer reaches for a cheaper overseas worker rather than training and paying a British one fairly, a British woman loses the wage she deserves. We will end that. British workers, and the women among them, will be first.’

On the ECHR

Current framing:

‘Leave the ECHR. Foreign courts must not override British law.’

Female-facing framing:

‘The ECHR was built in the aftermath of the Second World War to protect people from totalitarian states. It was not designed to be used by criminal gangs and their lawyers to prevent the removal of people who have no right to be here. When a human rights framework is weaponised against the very communities it was built to protect, something has gone badly wrong. We will reset that relationship, not to abandon rights, but to restore them to their proper purpose.’

VII. Is This Messaging, or Something Deeper?

An honest analysis must ask whether the gender gap is purely a messaging problem, or whether it reflects something more structural: a genuinely different worldview between the median Reform male voter and the median young woman. The Onward data suggests the latter plays a role. Young women are less likely than young men to name immigration and crime as their primary concerns. They are more likely to name cost of living, mental health provision, and housing. These are areas where Reform has policies, the tax-cutting agenda, the rejection of Net Zero-driven energy costs, the housing reform, but where it does not lead with them. It buries its economic offer beneath its border offer.

The resequencing of emphasis may therefore matter as much as the reframing of individual policies. A party that leads with ‘here is what we will do for your wages, your energy bills, your NHS appointment, your rent’, and then explains that controlled immigration is a precondition of delivering those things, will reach a different audience than one that leads with ‘here is how we will stop the boats.’ The substance is the same. The door through which the argument enters is different.

There is also a deeper cultural challenge that no messaging operation can entirely solve. Reform’s public persona, shaped heavily by Farage, by its online ecosystem, by its most visible supporters, carries connotations of a certain kind of masculinity that some women find simply alienating, regardless of policy. That is a brand problem as much as a message problem, and it requires sustained, authentic engagement with women’s communities: schools, healthcare, local government, the voluntary sector. The councils Reform now controls are an opportunity. What those councils do for women, for domestic abuse services, for maternity provision, for social care, will matter more than any press release.

VIII. Conclusion: The Unlocked Room

Reform UK has built a serious policy platform and won serious electoral power. It has done so by speaking with unusual directness to voters who felt unheard. But it has, in doing so, constructed its message in a register that speaks to one half of the population far more fluently than the other. That is not destiny. It is a choice, and it is a choice that can be unmade.

The policies themselves are not the obstacle. The commitment to controlled immigration, to honest borders, to a system that is fair to British workers and honest with newcomers, can be argued in terms of care, of protection, of justice for the vulnerable, of solidarity with working women, without altering a single operative clause of the manifesto. The intellectual architecture is there. What is missing is the emotional translation.

Women are not a monolith, and young women are not irretrievably lost to the left. The Onward data shows the gender gap is barely visible among married voters. It shows that working-class women are more sympathetic to Reform’s positions than their middle-class counterparts. The audience is not sealed shut. But it will not be opened by louder repetition of the same message. It will be opened by a party willing to look at itself clearly enough to ask: what are we actually trying to protect, and can we say it in a way that reaches the people we have so far failed to reach?

That is not a capitulation. It is a communication. And it is long overdue.

The analysis above has focused on immigration, the policy area where Reform’s messaging deficit is most acute and most studied. It is not, however, the only such area. The same exercise — examining the cognitive register of existing policy communication against the OCEAN profile of under-reached audiences, yields equally illuminating results when applied to Reform’s energy and Net Zero agenda. The party’s opposition to wind turbines and its commitment to scrapping the 2050 net zero target are, in polling terms, far more popular than they are presented as being. But they are presented, once again, almost entirely in the language of economics and engineering rather than in the language of care for the natural world, of fuel poverty as a lived injustice, of the countryside as a commons held in trust. That is a story for another time.

References

I. Polling and Electoral Data

Walker, B. (2025) Reform still has a woman problem. New Statesman, 12 August 2025. https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/polling/2025/08/reform-still-has-woman-problem

YouGov (2026) How would Britain vote at the start of 2026? YouGov UK, January 2026. https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/53923-how-would-britain-vote-at-the-start-of-2026

YouGov (2025) How would Britain vote, a year since the 2024 election? YouGov UK, July 2025. https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/52431-how-would-britain-vote-a-year-since-the-2024-election

Stephenson, N. (2025) Ballot of the Sexes. Onward / JL Partners for the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, October 2025. https://ukonward.com/reports/ballot-of-the-sexes/

Fowler, C. (2024) Gender and Vote Choice: Early Reflections. UK Election Analysis 2024, St Hilda’s College, Oxford. https://www.electionanalysis.uk/uk-election-analysis-2024/section-2-voters-polls-and-results/gender-and-vote-choice-early-reflections/

Elections Daily (2025) Reform UK and Women: What’s Next? Elections Daily, 8 August 2025. https://elections-daily.com/2025/08/08/reform-uk-and-women-whats-next/

Ipsos (2025) The Gender Gap. Ipsos UK Political Monitor, August 2025. https://www.ipsos.com/en-uk/gender-gap

II. Reform UK Policy Documents and Statements

Reform UK (2024) Our Contract with You. Reform UK General Election Manifesto. https://assets.nationbuilder.com/reformuk/pages/253/attachments/original/1718625371/Reform_UK_Our_Contract_with_You.pdf

Reform UK (2025) Operation Restoring Justice. Policy statement on illegal immigration, 26 August 2025. https://www.reformparty.uk/policies

Reform UK (2025) Core Pledges Summary. https://bralreform.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/reform-pledges-summary.pdf

III. Legal and Constitutional Analysis

Brant, R. and Butler, L. (2025) Reform UK’s Plans for ‘Getting Tough on Illegal Immigration’: From Legal Reset to Sunset. UK Constitutional Law Association Blog, 15 September 2025. https://ukconstitutionallaw.org/2025/09/15/richard-brant-and-lauren-butler-reform-uks-plans-for-getting-tough-on-illegal-immigration-from-legal-reset-to-sunset/

Next Century Foundation (2026) Reform UK: A Foreign Policy of Withdrawal. Next Century Foundation, February 2026.

IV. Government Immigration Policy

HM Government (2025) Restoring Control over the Immigration System. White Paper, CP 1326, May 2025. London: Home Office. https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/restoring-control-over-the-immigration-system-white-paper

House of Commons Library (2026) Immigration Reforms. Research Briefing CBP-10575. https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10575/

House of Commons Library (2026) Changes to UK Visa and Settlement Rules after the 2025 Immigration White Paper. Research Briefing CBP-10267. https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10267/

V. Personality Psychology: OCEAN and Leadership

Wille, B., De Fruyt, F. and Feys, M. (2018) Personality Characteristics of Male and Female Executives: Distinct Pathways to Success? Journal of Vocational Behaviour, 107, pp. 230–242. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0001879118300228

British Psychological Society Research Digest (2018) Male and Female Bosses Share the Same ‘Classically Masculine’ Personality Traits. BPS Research Digest, February 2018. https://www.bps.org.uk/research-digest/male-and-female-bosses-share-same-classically-masculine-personality-traits

Koenig, A. M., Eagly, A. H., Mitchell, A. A. and Ristikari, T. (2011) Are Leader Stereotypes Masculine? A Meta-Analysis of Three Research Paradigms. Psychological Bulletin, 137(4), pp. 616–642.

Vial, A. C. and Napier, J. L. (2018) Unnecessary Frills: Communality as a Dump Bin for Precluding Backlash toward Female Leaders. Frontiers in Psychology, 9.

Gyurko, J. et al. (2023) Jungian Personality Type Preferences of Female and Male Hungarian Leaders. Frontiers in Psychology / PMC. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10585028/

Baron-Cohen, S. (2003) The Essential Difference: Men, Women and the Extreme Male Brain. London: Allen Lane.

Costa, P. T., Terracciano, A. and McCrae, R. R. (2001) Gender Differences in Personality Traits across Cultures: Robust and Surprising Findings. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 81(2), pp. 322–331.

VI. Gender, Political Behaviour and Youth Radicalisation

Holland, J. (2026) The Radicalisation of Middle Class White Girls. Saving Culture (from itself), Substack, 26 April 2026.

New Statesman (2026) Meet the Angry Young Women: Why Young Women Don’t Want to Date Men. New Statesman, April 2026. https://www.newstatesman.com/cover-story/2026/04/meet-the-angry-young-women-why-young-women-dont-want-to-date-men

Norris, P. and Inglehart, R. (2019) Cultural Backlash: Trump, Brexit, and Authoritarian Populism. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Inglehart, R. (1990) Culture Shift in Advanced Industrial Society. Princeton: Princeton University Press.

VII. The Makerfield By-Election, June 2026

Survation (2026) Makerfield By-Election: Burnham Premium Translates to Small Lead over Reform. Survation for Election Data Ltd, fieldwork 18–22 May 2026. https://www.survation.com/makerfield-by-election-poll/

Fowler, C. (2026) Could Women’s Anger Turn Makerfield Voters against Reform UK? The Conversation, June 2026. https://theconversation.com/could-womens-anger-turn-makerfield-voters-against-reform-uk-284882

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council (2026) Declaration of Result of Poll: Makerfield Parliamentary By-Election, 18 June 2026. Office of the Acting Returning Officer.

Borrett, A., Suss, J. and Rees, R. (2026) Andy Burnham’s Social Media Posts: The Political Everyman? Financial Times. https://www.ft.com/content/a133ed00-17a0-4d20-8ff6-c471d16055bc

Belli, E. (2026) Reform UK’s Makerfield Candidate Faces Social Media Allegations. BBC News, 21 May 2026. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cy025epkl79o

Wingate, S. and Hughes, D. (2026) Reform MP Calls By-Election Candidate’s Carol Vorderman Post ‘Inappropriate’. PA Media, 25 May 2026.

BBC Radio 4 (2026) Woman’s Hour, 17 June 2026. Presented by Nuala McGovern with BBC political correspondent Alex Forsyth. BBC Sounds.

Note on Sources

Polling data cited in the body of this paper draws primarily on YouGov sub-samples, the Onward / JL Partners survey of 5,000 respondents aged 16–40 (October 2025), and the Britain Elects poll tracker maintained by Ben Walker at the New Statesman. Where specific percentage figures are cited, the reader should note that sub-group polling carries wider margins of error than headline figures and should be interpreted directionally rather than as precise measurements. The OCEAN personality framework references draw on the established five-factor model literature; the application to political messaging is the author’s own analytical construction and does not represent a claim about the findings of any individual study cited.