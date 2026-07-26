I know I am really late to this, I’m not really a football chap and all, however I learned last night of something t hat made me sit up a little and ponder. In March, Erling Braut Haaland did something no English footballer could have thought to do. He and his father Alfie paid 1.3 million kroner (that’s just over £100k), the highest price ever fetched by a book in Norway, for the 1594 first printing of Snorri Sturluson’s Heimskringla, and gave it to Time, the little Jæren municipality where the family has its roots.

The gift came with conditions. The book must be displayed, preserved and open to the public at a local library, and alongside it Haaland is funding a reading competition for the district’s children, the winning classes to attend a Norway international with the team. Haaland admits he was never much of a reader. Alfie supplied the epitaph for the whole affair. Roots are important.

What followed was the most instructive part. Norway made a glad noise about it. The state broadcaster led with it, the minister beamed, the nation banged the drum, and at no point did anyone feel obliged to add the throat-clearing paragraph our own institutions would consider mandatory.



This is worth a pause, because the history being celebrated is not a gentle one. Heimskringla is the chronicle of men who got into boats, crossed grey water, burned monasteries, took slaves and silver from Lindisfarne to the Loire, and then, in the fullness of time and frequently at sword-point, turned to Christ. That is the book. Norway knows it is the book. Haarland put it in a glass case in a local public library and told its children to go and read it.

And they should, because the sagas are wonderful. Snorri was an Icelandic chieftain, lawspeaker, poet and politician who wrote his history of the Norwegian kings around 1230 and was murdered in his own cellar at Reykholt in 1241, which tells you he understood his material from the inside. The book opens in myth, tracing the royal line down from Odin himself, and marches through Harald Fairhair who unified the land, Olaf Tryggvason who baptised it, Saint Olaf who died for it at Stiklestad, and on to 1177.



The prose is cold, swift and unsentimental, and the dying get the best lines. Magnus Barefoot, asked why he would not be more careful of himself on campaign, answers that kings are made for honour, not for long life. At the sea-fight of Svolder, when the great archer Einar’s bow snaps in his hand, King Olaf calls out to ask what broke, and Einar replies, “Norway, king, from your hands.” And at Stamford Bridge in 1066, when Harald Hardrada is offered terms, the English king’s message is that he “may have seven feet of English soil, or as much more as he is taller than other men”. He got it, too, three weeks before Hastings. Our history and theirs are the same book with the spine cracked in a different place. Laing’s Victorian translation is free online and still reads well, and the complete modern version by Finlay and Faulkes can be had for less than a football shirt.

So much for Norway. Now imagine the exercise repeated here, and imagine it twice, once as our sportsmen are, and once as they might be if roots mattered to them as they matter in Jæren.

As they are. Harry Kane, a devout NFL man, buys a game-worn Tom Brady jersey and gives it to a sports museum. Marcus Rashford, whose literacy campaigning is sincere and sustained, endows a children’s library in Wythenshawe.



Jack Grealish buys Tommy Shelby’s coat and cap from a charity auction for the Birmingham Museum, where they would probably outdraw the Pre-Raphaelites. Ben Stokes buys a bat of Botham’s. Luke Littler buys Phil Taylor’s darts for Warrington Museum between legs at the Ally Pally. Emma Raducanu, who loves motorsport, buys a Senna helmet for the Design Museum. None of this is contemptible. All of it is weightless.

Now as maybe I might like them to be.



Kane grew up in Chingford and Walthamstow, which is to say in William Morris’s parish, and the William Morris Gallery stands in the house where Morris was a boy. A Kelmscott Chaucer, the most beautiful book printed in England since Caxton, comes to auction for less than a week of Kane’s wages. He buys it for the Gallery, displayed open, a page turned each week, a schools programme bolted on.



Rashford goes deeper into his own city and buys a Peterloo relic when one surfaces, a banner fragment or a printed handbill from 1819, for the People’s History Museum, five hundred yards from where the yeomanry charged.



Grealish is Birmingham’s, and Birmingham is Tolkien’s, and Sarehole Mill, the model for the Shire, is a bus ride from where he grew up. An inscribed Hobbit goes home to the Mill. The headband stays. Take it away and there is no telling what else comes down with it.

Stokes was raised in Cockermouth, in sight of Wordsworth’s birthplace, and Wordsworth manuscripts pass through the rooms regularly and, by football’s standards, cheaply. A fair copy of one of the Lucy poems goes to the house on Main Street, given by England’s great chaser of lost causes to the poet of loss.



Littler is the sleeper in the pack. Lewis Carroll was born at Daresbury, four miles from Warrington, and an 1866 Alice bought by a teenager who left school to throw tungsten spears would be the most Carrollian event since the Hatter sat down to tea. The winning readers get a night at the darts.



Raducanu buys a first of The Time Machine for Bromley, where the young H.G. Wells suffered through his drapery apprenticeship, a symmetry Wells would have noted sourly and enjoyed in private.

And Stuart Broad buys W.G. Grace’s bat. Not a replica and not an urn, the bat itself, relic of the bearded colossus who invented the modern game. It hangs in a case above the bar of his own pub, where more people will stand under it in a wet February than pass through most county museums in a year, and Trent Bridge receives a faithful replica with good grace. With the bat comes an essay competition for the county’s schools and clubs, because cricket is the writer’s game as no other game is. It gave us Cardus and James and a century of the best occasional prose in the language, a game slow enough to think in and cruel enough to be worth thinking about. The winners read their pieces in the Long Room, and the prize is a run of vouchers for beer over Broad’s bar, redeemable at eighteen, which gives the younger essayists something to grow toward.

The model in every case is Haaland’s, and the money hardly at all. Not a gift to a national collection, where it would sink without a ripple, but to his town. On the condition that it stay open, visible and free, with one stipulation attached, a competition, a prize, a dare, that turns the object from a relic into an inheritance.



The Haarland and the Norwegians have just shown us how it could, nay should be done, cheerfully, without a footnote of apology, in honour of ancestors considerably harder to defend than ours. A nation that can celebrate the longships can teach a nation embarrassed by Wordsworth.



Roots are important. Seven feet of English soil is where they go.