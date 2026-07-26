Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Dominic Frisby's avatar
Dominic Frisby
5h

Great piece Gawain

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Whizjet
6h

I remember reading about Harald and Harold and Tostig when I was around 6 or 7.

I remember being so impressed by Harold’s promise of seven feet of English earth.

Deep respect for the donors of the book - I cannot imagine any of our own woke, celebrity kneelers doing anything similar; nor indeed of most of them even being aware of our island’s history.

Imagine Lineker’s gift - a copy of Mao’s little red book, or a renovation of Marx’s gravesite!

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