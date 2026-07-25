Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moodieonroody's avatar
Moodieonroody
10hEdited

Thank you for your article, Gawain. As an English Jewish atheist who greatly appreciates the history and beauty of English churches, I am very sad to read this indeed.

You may guess that I haven't been too impressed with our (if I can say 'our') Archbishop of Canterbury with her ignorance and dangerous wokisms. But with that aside, only last week I had a tour round St Mary's in Shoreham by Sea and also visited St Nicholas' Church there - the very stones recording a history going back to the Anglo Saxon times - the architecture, leaded lights and interiors recording not only the Norman Conquest, the later Reformation, Victorian arts and crafts ... and not least, recording sacrifices made in both World Wars, for which, despite being an atheist, I am *eternally grateful (*I think you know what I mean ....).

These churches, large and small, are of course primarily living and sacred places for the congregation, whether I personally 'believe' or not - *particular* and important places with clergy and rectors, organists, choirs, weddings, funerals .... and they need the money that is due to them, to keep them going - how despicable of the CofE to withhold a penny and treat these places as just a bit of administered real estate.

For shame, CofE - Save Our Parishes! Power to the People!

Reply
Share
Hoarder of Grain's avatar
Hoarder of Grain
11hEdited

I will be attending and Gawain you have encapsulated the resonance of St Barts under Fr Marcus perfectly.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gawain Towler and others
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture