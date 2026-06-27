It is a genuine pleasure to be here, and a slightly mischievous one, because I have been asked, by the keepers of Margaret Thatcher’s flame, to come up to Cambridge and discuss whether the family is about to be supplanted. There are as I discovered last night Conservatives in this room, and there are Reformers in this room, and there are a good many of you, if I read the mood correctly, who have not yet decided which you are and are rather enjoying the freedom of it. Hold on to that freedom as long as you can. It is the most honest position in British politics, and very nearly the only one.

I cannot, in conscience, begin a speech about the renewal of the right in this particular place without pausing on the place itself. We are the guests this morning of a foundation a good deal older than the one whose Fellowship invited me, a college raised beside the Cam in 1496 on the site of a suppressed nunnery, which is in itself a small and bracing lesson in the way England renews its institutions, namely not always gently. And I find that I cannot stand in Cranmer’s college and keep my argument tidy.

Thomas Cranmer was a Fellow of this college. He gave us the most beautiful prose ever written in the English tongue, the cadences of the Prayer Book that are in the ear of every English man and woman whether they have set foot in a church or not, and for it he was burned at Oxford, and at the very end he held the hand that had signed his recantation into the fire first, because it had offended. Set that beside the comfortable temper of our own politics and it rather puts us in our place. Cranmer broke with a settled and a comfortable order because he had come to believe that it was wrong, and he paid the whole price, and he did not flinch from it. Renewal, in this country, has always come from such people, the ones willing to think, and then to do, the unthinkable. Which brings me, by a route I hope the old Archbishop would have allowed, to the woman whose Fellowship has done me the honour of asking me here for the second time.

The Centre for Policy Studies was founded in 1974 by Keith Joseph and Margaret Thatcher. It is worth being precise about why. It was not founded to defend the Conservative Party. It was founded, in large part, against it. The Conservative Party of 1974 had made its long, comfortable peace with the post-war settlement. It believed in incomes policies and prices boards, in managed decline conducted with good manners, in the idea that the role of a Conservative government was to administer socialism a little more competently than the socialists. Joseph and Thatcher looked at that party, the party they led and loved, and concluded that it had stopped believing in anything a free people could be roused by. So they set up a heresy. They set up a room, this room in spirit if not in brick, whose entire purpose was, in Joseph’s phrase, to think the unthinkable.