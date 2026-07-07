Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Marc Czerwinski's avatar
Marc Czerwinski
8h

Let's add the grooming gangs meta scandal and the total inaction to address it in 14 years.

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qwertyboy's avatar
qwertyboy
9h

There are a group off spelling mistakes towards the beginning around the words trafficking and gangs. Perhaps this could be corrected. Aside from that, an interesting and useful gathering of facts which highlight how we were lead into our current quagmire. Thank you.

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