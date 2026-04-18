St Mary’s, Putney, disoriented me this morning. There is something both melancholy and defiant about a medieval church that has been partially gutted and rearranged, the great fire of 1972 saw to that, and then refurnished with the well-meaning enthusiasms of the post-conciliar age. Alan Younger’s glass is fine enough work, bright and earnest, the kind of thing that wins prizes in diocesan newsletters. But it is not why you come. You come because of what happened here in the autumn of 1647, when the fate of England was argued over with a ferocity and a philosophical depth that has not been matched before or since in this country, and possibly in any country.

You come because of the Putney Debates.

The World Turned Upside Down

To understand what was said in this church in October and November of 1647, you must first understand the peculiar and terrible condition of England at that moment. The King was a prisoner, held at Hampton Court, a short boat trip up the river. His armies had been broken at Naseby two years before. The war that had consumed the country for the better part of a decade, killing perhaps a fifth of the male population, had ended not with a settlement but with a silence, and in that silence something extraordinary was happening.

The New Model Army, which had won the war for Parliament, was itself becoming a political force of a kind England had never seen. It was not a feudal levy. It was not a gang of mercenaries. It was an army of conviction, Calvinist, literate, earnest in its belief that God had spoken through the barrel of a musket, and that the meaning of His speech was still to be decoded. It was in some ways a little like the IRGC.



The soldiers prayed and argued and wrote petitions. They elected agitators, that is the formal term, without the modern connotation, to represent their views. And they had found a document, drawn up by the radical movement known as the Levellers, which they believed to be the foundation upon which a new England should be built. It was called the Agreement of the People, and it proposed, among other revolutionary demands, that Parliament should be regularly elected by a greatly expanded franchise, that no man should be conscripted against his conscience, and that equality before the law should be a birthright of every Englishman.

This was the bomb they brought to Putney. General Fairfax, who commanded the army, was nominally present for some sessions but largely absent in body and entirely absent in spirit. a great soldier who had no particular taste for political philosophy. The man who presided, who argued, who sweated and prayed and occasionally lost his temper in this church, was Oliver Cromwell.

The Men in the Room

Cromwell himself is the unavoidable figure, and yet he remains, after nearly four centuries of scholarship, genuinely elusive. He was fifty when these debates were held, already old by the standards of that age, a Huntingdonshire farmer turned soldier turned parliamentarian. He was not an elegant man. Contemporaries remarked on the warts and the badly fitting clothes. But he was formidable in ways that portraits cannot capture: physically brave, strategically brilliant, and possessed of a religious intensity that ran so deep it sometimes looked like madness. He could weep in prayer, thunder in battle, and speak with a winding, knotted eloquence that maddened and compelled in equal measure.

At Putney, Cromwell was in a genuinely difficult position. He sympathised with much of what the Levellers wanted, the rule of law, the end of arbitrary power, the dignity of the common man. He had ridden into battle alongside these men and listened to their prayers. But he was also a practical politician, perhaps the most formidable practical politician England has ever produced, and he understood what the Agreement of the People actually meant: the dissolution of all existing authority, the voiding of all existing property arrangements, and the handing of power to a populace still raw from war. He could not say this directly. Instead he argued for what he called “engagements”, the sanctity of existing agreements and covenants, and for a process of careful reform rather than revolutionary rupture.

Beside him sat his son-in-law, Henry Ireton, who was in many ways the more interesting and more tragic figure. Ireton was the intellectual engine of the Grandee position, the man who did the thinking that Cromwell preferred to leave undone, and who paid for that habit of mind with his health, his reputation, and ultimately his posthumous dignity. Thin, intense, humourless in the manner of a man who has thought too hard for too long, he had already demonstrated, in the Heads of Proposals he drafted in the summer of 1647, that he was capable of something rarer than revolutionary conviction: he was capable of statecraft.

The Heads of Proposals was, by the standards of that convulsed moment, a remarkable document, arguably the most generous settlement ever offered to a defeated king. It proposed biennial parliaments, a council of state, liberty of conscience in religion, and the abolition of the hated episcopacy, while preserving the monarchy and the broad structure of existing property arrangements. It was, in short, a constitutional settlement that a reasonable man might have accepted. Charles I was not a reasonable man. He rejected it, continued his secret negotiations with the Scots, and thereby signed his own death warrant. The tragedy of Ireton is that he had produced the answer, and history refused the question.

At Putney, this experience gave his arguments a particular edge of barely suppressed exasperation. He argued with a precision that cut through the theological fog and arrived at what he believed was the irreducible question: property. Extend the franchise to all men, he insisted, and you give a vote to men who have no fixed interest in the land, no stake, no permanence, no skin in the game of civilised order. And men without a stake in the existing arrangement will, in the fullness of time, vote to dissolve it. The Levellers called this tyranny. Ireton called it arithmetic.

This was not cynicism; it was the most penetrating analysis on offer, and the Levellers had no answer to it they did not privately know was insufficient. What they had instead was the better argument, that a man’s life and conscience constitute a fixed interest as real as any acreage, and the better rhetoric. Rainsborough’s great declaration rang through the church and has rung through the centuries since. Ireton’s counter-argument was entered into the record and largely forgotten, and yet.

Yet the future vindicated him in at least one respect. The Act of Toleration of 1689, passed forty years after Ireton died of fever in Limerick, his body eventually exhumed at the Restoration and subjected to the posthumous theatre of a traitor’s execution, was, in its architecture, closer to the Heads of Proposals than to the Agreement of the People. It extended liberty of conscience to Protestant Dissenters while preserving the Anglican settlement, the property order, and the monarchical framework. It was, in other words, Ireton’s England, cautious, incremental, deeply imperfect, and enduring. The Levellers wanted the New Jerusalem. They got the Toleration Act. It is not nothing. It is, perhaps, everything that was ever actually on offer.

The Levellers themselves were represented by two soldiers: Col Thomas Rainsborough and Edward Sexby. Rainsborough is one of the great figures in the history of English radicalism, a naval officer of no particular social distinction who argued, in words that have been carved into the fabric of English political memory ever since, that “the poorest he that is in England hath a life to live as the greatest he.” He meant it absolutely. He was not a moderate man. He died the following year, murdered in his lodgings at Doncaster in circumstances that were never satisfactorily explained, aged perhaps thirty-five. One feels his absence from history more than one feels the presence of most of the people who survived him.

Sexby was darker, more volatile, ultimately more interesting in the Shakespearean sense, a man of genuine ability and genuine grievance who ended badly. He had been one of the original agitators, a common soldier who had risen by the force of his intelligence and the violence of his convictions. After the debates, after the crushing of the Leveller mutinies, he drifted into conspiracy and eventually into the orbit of those who wished to assassinate Cromwell. He died in the Tower in 1658, his mind reportedly broken. Edward Sexby wrote Killing No Murder in 1657 under the pseudonym William Allen, smuggled it out of whatever hole he then occupied, and had it printed in Holland. It was addressed, with magnificent impudence, to Oliver Cromwell himself, “to his Highness Oliver Cromwell”, and its argument was as simple and as lethal as a blade: that a tyrant, by the act of tyranny, forfeits his right to life, and that his removal is not murder but its opposite. The killer of a despot does not sin. He performs a civic sacrament.

The prose is extraordinary. It is cold where you expect heat, precise where you expect polemic. Sexby, the common soldier, the mutineer, the man ground up by the machinery of the revolution he had helped to make, writes with the controlled fury of a man who has run out of alternatives. He quotes Cicero and scripture with equal facility. He is not ranting. He is reasoning, which is more frightening.

What makes it resonate now is not its conclusion but its diagnosis. The pamphlet’s lasting power lies in its portrait of how liberty is lost, not in a single dramatic seizure, but through the slow, patient accumulation of emergency powers, each justified, each temporary, none surrendered. Cromwell had not set out to be a tyrant. He had simply never found the moment to stop.

Every age produces men who never find that moment. Every age needs Sexby’s icy, doomed reminder that someone is counting.

You can hear the distant, furious echo of the man who stood in this church and believed the world could be remade.

The Ghost at the Feast

And then there is the man who was not there.

John Lilburne, “Freeborn John” as he was known, first in affection and then in legend, was in the Tower of London while the debates proceeded. He had been imprisoned by Parliament, which gives you a sense of the labyrinthine complexity of this period. He had been imprisoned by the King. He would be imprisoned by Cromwell. He was imprisoned so often that he became England’s most celebrated prisoner, and his arguments against arbitrary arrest and detention without trial are the direct intellectual ancestors of habeas corpus as we have come to understand it.

Lilburne was thirty years old in 1647, which is almost impossible to believe when you trace the arc of his suffering and his output. He had already been flogged through the streets of London for distributing unlicensed pamphlets. He had already been pilloried. He had argued his own case before the House of Lords with such skill that he exposed the illegality of the proceedings being used against him. He had written dozens of tracts, some of them drafted in prison, and they circulated through the army and through the artisan communities of London with the speed and force of fire through dry grass.

The Agreement of the People that the soldiers brought to Putney was not wholly his work, it was a collective Leveller document, but his spirit animated it. He was the genius of the movement: not its most careful thinker (that was probably Richard Overton) nor its most eloquent orator (that was Rainsborough) but its force of nature, its irresistible and infuriating proof that one man, armed only with the claim of his own natural rights, could confound the greatest authorities in the land. He haunted the church at Putney as surely as Banquo did the table of Macbeth. The men who argued in his name were arguing for something he had already lived.

The Thread to the Present

It is tempting, it is always tempting, to draw the wrong lessons from the Putney Debates. The temptation presents itself most obviously in the form of the modern Green movement, which likes to appropriate the language of revolution, of the common man against enclosure, of the people against entrenched power. There is a surface plausibility to this. The Levellers did argue against enclosure. Winstanley’s Diggers, a more radical grouping altogether, literally occupied common land on St George’s Hill in Surrey and attempted to farm it communally. The imagery is seductive.

But it will not do. The Greens are not the heirs of the Levellers; they are the heirs of the enclosers. It is the modern environmental movement, backed by corporate capital and international NGOs and the dirigiste machinery of the modern administrative state, that has driven ordinary people off the land of their energy choices, their economic freedoms, their inherited ways of life. The great wind energy enclosures, the seizure of common views and common seabeds for the benefit of subsidy-farming corporations, are the true analogue of what the Levellers were fighting against. The CfD strike price, the guaranteed subsidy even when electricity trades at negative prices, the socialisation of infrastructure costs onto the bill-payer: this is the extraction of rent from the many by the few, dressed in the language of the common good. Freeborn John would have been writing pamphlets against it by lunchtime.

The true heir of the spirit of Putney is not ecological utopianism. It is the demand for radical democracy and the dismantling of the self-serving apparatus of the modern expert class. It is the demand that Richard Rainsborough, were he alive, would recognise instantly: that the poorest voter in England should have as much say in how she is governed as the greatest commissioner, the most credentialled regulator, the most handsomely remunerated quangocrat. Reform’s agenda, the stripping away of the lanyard-wearing, TEDx-attending, policy-unit-staffing establishment that has captured the state and insulated itself from democratic accountability, is not a comfortable parallel, but it is the accurate one. The Levellers were not arguing for philosopher-kings. They were arguing against them.

The Wages of Revolution

And yet Cromwell was not entirely wrong.

After Putney, the debates were suspended. After suspension came suppression. The Leveller mutinies of 1649 were crushed at Burford, and Rainsborough’s comrades were shot in a churchyard, their names carved into the lead of the font. Lilburne continued to fight, continued to be acquitted by juries who refused to convict him regardless of the evidence assembled against him, which tells you something important about the English jury, and eventually died, exhausted and half-converted to Quakerism, in 1657. The republic became a Protectorate and the Protectorate became, in effect, a military dictatorship maintained by the genius of one man.

And when that man died, it fell apart in a season.

The Restoration of 1660 was not achieved by force. It was achieved by consent, by the exhaustion of a country that had tried to govern itself by first principles and discovered, to its bewilderment, that first principles were insufficient. The men who had argued most fiercely at Putney, who had believed most fervently in the Agreement of the People, largely made their peace with the returning King. Sexby was dead. Rainsborough was dead. But many others, including some who had sat in judgement on Charles I, found ways to accommodate themselves to the new, old dispensation. This was not mere cowardice, though cowardice was undoubtedly present. It was the recognition that the Christian doctrine of original sin is not merely a theological proposition but a political one.

Man is not perfectable. Institutions exist not to express human virtue but to contain human vice. The Agreement of the People failed not because its authors were not sincere, they were, catastrophically sincere, but because it assumed a level of shared rationality and common good faith that the English people, exhausted and traumatised, simply could not sustain. The Levellers looked at the corruption of the existing order and concluded that the existing order must be swept away. Cromwell looked at the same corruption and concluded that the existing order, for all its sins, was the accumulated product of centuries of imperfect accommodation between imperfect people, and that what replaced it might well be worse.

He was right about that, as it turned out. He was also wrong about almost everything else.

The River Runs On

I walked out of St Mary’s into the April air, the tidal Thames brown and wide before me. The church will be here long after the present arrangement of its interior has itself been swept away and replaced with something equally well-meaning and equally impermanent. The debates are here too, in some sense that is not merely metaphorical. The questions raised in this room, who governs, by what right, accountable to whom, are not settled questions. They are the permanent questions of political life, and they demand permanent re-engagement.

Freeborn John would not have been discouraged by the failure of 1647. He was never discouraged by anything, which was both his genius and, one suspects, his considerable social disadvantage. He would have picked himself up, found a printer, and started again. The spirit of Putney is not the spirit of a particular solution, it is the spirit of the refusal to accept that the existing arrangement of power is either natural or inevitable.

That spirit is not comfortable. It does not sit easily in seminars or policy forums. It does not produce the kind of people who get invited to give evidence to select committees. It produces, instead, people who end up in the Tower, or shot in churchyards, or writing pamphlets in prison, and then, two or three centuries later, find themselves quoted on the walls of parliaments and the banners of movements that would have appalled them.

England has always known how to honour its radicals posthumously. It has been rather less reliable about listening to them while they are alive.