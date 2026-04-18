Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Hoarder of Grain's avatar
Hoarder of Grain
6d

This is rapidly becoming one of the best substacks out there, each post a true gem.

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2 replies by Gawain Towler and others
Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
6d

Thank you; I knew quite a lot of what you wrote, but an awful lot more now.

We did our radical phase way before the mob over the channel

Was a time we were aheady of the game.

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2 replies by Gawain Towler and others
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