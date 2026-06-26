There is a particular pleasure, languid and faintly melancholy, in watching a great institution forget itself in public. It does not happen often. The British state has spent a century and a half perfecting the art of saying nothing in the most elegant manner available to man, and on the whole it succeeds. So when the mask slips, when the machine stops humming its neutral hum and barks, one ought to attend to it, the way one attends to a cathedral that has begun, very faintly, to lean.

This week the Telegraph reported that Ed Miliband had vetoed a Treasury plan to raise defence money by drilling the North Sea. One need not believe a word of it. Cabinet sources are a flighty species, and the story may be entirely wrong. What interests me is not the story but the answer to it. Mr Miliband’s department did not issue the usual grey demurral, the “we do not recognise this account” that lets a thing die quietly of neglect. It said the story was “pure nonsense.” It said the paper had been “repeatedly told these claims are categorically untrue, yet published it anyway.”

That is not the language of a civil service. That is the language of a spin doctor with his blood up, and it was issued, please note, not over a minister’s signature but in the impersonal, sacerdotal voice of the Department.

I can hear the defence already, because I have made it myself in a former life. Press offices correct inaccurate stories. That is their trade. A department speaks for its minister, and a minister is entitled to call a falsehood a falsehood. All true, and all beside the point. There is a world between a clerk setting the record straight on a matter of fact and a great office of state striding into the most ideological quarrel in the whole government, the quarrel over Net Zero and oil and the price of keeping the lights on, and there siding, with real heat, with one of the combatants.



To brand a national newspaper a liar in order to shield a Secretary of State’s dearest political position is not record-keeping. It is partisanship wearing the surplice of impartiality. And the surplice is the entire trouble.

We are taught, and we have taught ourselves to believe, that the permanent civil service is impartial. It is one of the founding pieties of the modern British state, laid down by Northcote and Trevelyan in 1854 as a deliberate cure for the patronage and jobbery of the old system.



A service appointed on merit, anonymous, permanent, serving the government of the day whatever its colour, the calm continuity beneath the noisy traffic of ministers. Sir Robert Armstrong wrote it out again in his famous memorandum of 1985, after the Ponting business, in words I have never forgotten. The civil servant’s duty is to the Crown, and the Crown, in this context, means the government of the day. The government of the day. Not the government one would have chosen. Not the policy one has spent thirty years believing in. The government of the day.

It was always, if we are honest, a beautiful half-truth. Anyone who has spent ten minutes in Whitehall knows the machine has views, that those views are remarkably consistent across administrations, and that a minister who arrives wishing to do a thing the machine considers unsound will find the road mysteriously thick with potholes.



Sir Humphrey Appleby was a joke because he was true. The genius of the arrangement was never that the official held no opinions. It was that he kept them to himself, breathed them only in private and only into his minister’s ear, and in public maintained the fiction of the blank, obedient instrument. The fiction was the thing. The fiction was what allowed a Conservative to inherit a department from Labour, or the other way about, and trust the people in it not to knife him in the dark.

What we have just watched is the fiction giving way. Here is the machine, not whispering its preference to the minister but announcing it to the nation in the idiom of a campaign. Here is “the Department,” that supposedly weightless and neutral noun, telling a newspaper it has lied, in defence of a policy that a very great many of our countrymen would dearly love to be rid of. The mask has not slipped. It has been laid down on the table, and nobody has thought it worth the bother of picking up.

Ask yourself the only question that signifies. If you were a government arriving at the door of that department with a mandate to do the opposite of nearly everything it has spent a decade holding sacred, would you trust it? I would not. I should be a fool to. A service that will go on the record to call honest reporting “pure nonsense” in defence of the incumbent’s favourite cause is a service that has chosen a side, and a body that has chosen a side cannot be relied upon to serve the next man without prejudice, however many times it intones the old catechism. You cannot have it both ways. Either the statement was political, in which case let the Minister own it in his own name and take what comes, as a politician must, or it was the impartial service speaking, in which case the impartial service has just told us, in plain English, precisely what it thinks and exactly whom it is for.

Reform, should the country choose to send it to Westminster, had better grasp this in its bones before it crosses the threshold. The romantic dream of a loyal Rolls-Royce machine idling at the kerb, ready to purr into life for whoever holds the keys, is dead.

Pretending otherwise will carry a reforming government precisely nowhere. An incoming administration that means to change course, that has been elected expressly to change course, will need to arrive with a clear and unsentimental eye. It must have the settled intention to act, and the backbone to make very significant changes at the very top.

Not vandalism. Not an American spoils system, which would be a disease of its own. Only the honest recognition that the men and women who run the great departments hold a fixed view of the world, that they will defend it when pressed, and that some of them, in consequence, will have to go.

Belloc warned us, a hundred years ago, of the servile state, the condition in which the citizen is comfortable, and managed, and unfree. He did not quite foresee that its most devoted attendants would one day prove to be the very clerks we pay to be neutral. The myth of impartiality has been a useful and a civilising thing, and I am genuinely sorry to watch it go. But go it has, and the kind thing now, the honest thing, is to say so aloud. The Department has been good enough to tell us what it is. The least we can do, in return, is the courtesy of believing it.