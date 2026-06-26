Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie Taylor's avatar
Charlie Taylor
3h

Totally agree Gawain, the UNCIVIL Service must have a broadsword type cut to bring it back to being workable in practice. If not NO new government has a chance of changing anything..

Reply
Share
Julia Leigh's avatar
Julia Leigh
3h

We would dearly love to be rid of this policy & will no doubt have to face opposition from many quarters. If Reform get a chance to be government, they may repeal the legislation but what about all the contracts given by these biased departments? Buying back would obviously not be an option, but could they change the terms so that something useful could be provided, or could they tax those companies to such an extent that it would recoup the costs & deter them from putting up those windmills or planting that field with solar panels? Having the will to do it, passing the legislation, & battling the civil service might be the easy part.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture