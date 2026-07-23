Gary Lineker was a wonderful footballer. Say it first, because it is true, and because it is where the trouble starts. I don’t even like football and even I recognise that. Forty-eight goals in eighty England appearances, one short of Bobby Charlton. His Golden Boot in Mexico in 1986, a hat-trick against Poland when the campaign was dying, the equaliser against the Germans in Turin four years later. Never booked in his entire career. The grocer's son from Leicester who finished at Barcelona. His first fortune was earned the hard way, pure talent and grit, in boots, in front of forty thousand witnesses, and for it he was loved. He entered the national debate not as a pundit but as a hero, and nobody begrudged him a penny.

Which is precisely what makes the second act so grating. The hero retired and became a persona, the gratingly cheeky chappy of the Walkers adverts, the nation’s favourite crisp thief, harmless, knowing, monetisable. Fine. Every old pro sells something.



Then somewhere around the third decade of the grin it began arriving with a helping of moral certainty, washed down with gallons of public virtue. The nation discovered that its genial crisp salesman regarded it, on matters from asylum to taxation, as a parish in need of his sermons.

The latest sermon is a letter, signed by 120 millionaires, begging the new Prime Minister to tax them more. It is organised by a group calling itself Patriotic Millionaires UK, and its slogan, “Proud to Pay”, has the ring of something workshopped by well paid young activists above a Soho coffee shop. Among the signatories are Richard Curtis, who gave us Love Actually, Ian Gregg, of sausage roll fame, Val McDermid, Gary Stevenson, the former trader turned prophet of levelling-down, and Michael Berners-Lee, whose brother invented the internet. But the face of it, the man the headlines lead with, is Lineker. And of all the people in Britain entitled to lecture the rest of us on fiscal virtue, he ranks somewhere below the average scratchcard tout.

Consider how the second fortune was made. Not built, made. For a quarter of a century Lineker was the best-paid man at the BBC, £1.75 million a year at his peak, every penny of it extracted under threat of criminal prosecution from pensioners, single mothers, and the sort of ordinary households who watch Match of the Day because it is there. The licence fee is the most regressive tax in Britain. It funded him. It also made him ubiquitous, and ubiquity is a commercial asset. The Walkers contracts, the endorsements, the podcast empire now extended by Netflix to 2028, all of it grew in soil watered by compulsory public payment. He got fat, in the strict financial sense, on a poll tax for televisions.

And what did the public get for its money? A sports presenter who could not stop presenting his opinions. The man who compared the language of British government asylum policy to Germany in the 1930s, from the throne of the national broadcaster’s flagship programme. The man whose colleagues downed tools in solidarity when the BBC briefly located its spine, so that the corporation aired its own highlights show in embarrassed silence before surrendering. The man who finally left, ahead of the World Cup he was contracted to front, after reposting antisemitic imagery he claimed not to have noticed. The apology was swift. The pattern was long. Impartiality rules existed for everyone at the BBC except its most expensive employee, who treated them as terms and conditions treat the rest of us, something to scroll past.

Now, fairness where it is due. The famous £4.9 million tax case was a nonsense, and I will not pretend otherwise. HMRC pursued him under IR35, lost at tribunal, and slunk away to a quiet settlement. On the arrangements Lineker chose for himself, the tribunal found he had paid handsomely, arguably more than the law required. Strike that from the charge sheet.

The Ingenious affair however stays on it. Lineker put at least £100,000 into a film partnership scheme that the courts found existed to manufacture artificial losses so that rich men could claim tax relief on money they had not really lost. Not a grey area. A scheme, so described in litigation, disallowed almost in its entirety. His defence is that he coughed up years ago and sat out the appeals. Very well. But a man who once paid professionals to shrink his tax bill, and now fronts a campaign demanding the state raise everyone else’s, might manage a note of humility. Instead we get “paying your fair share is a basic British value”, delivered as though he invented the sentiment rather than outsourced its opposite.

Which brings us to the patriotism of the Patriotic Millionaire. Three weeks ago, on air, Lineker referred to “the Falkland Islands or Las Malvinas”. Pressed on it, he refused to apologise, calling it “just a factually correct term”. That is what they call it in Argentina, he explained, as though the naming of British territory were a matter for Buenos Aires. Two hundred and fifty-five British servicemen died so that the islanders could go on calling their home the Falklands. Their memorial gets no mention on The Rest is Football. Even-handedness is offered instead to a dressing room filmed chanting a claim to sovereign British soil.

The defence, that it is merely what the Argentines say, misunderstands why the Argentines say it. Buenos Aires has spent forty years pressing “Malvinas” into international usage because nomenclature is the cheapest front in a sovereignty claim, and every prominent Briton who obliges concedes a small victory that cost Argentina nothing. In February 1933 the Oxford Union resolved that it would in no circumstances fight for King and Country. The undergraduates surrendered nothing either. They were signalling, and in Berlin and Rome the signal was received, filed under evidence that England had gone soft. Churchill called it an “abject, squalid, and shameless” avowal. Lineker’s version is smaller and glossier, an avowal of nothing in particular, offered from a comfortable studio to a claimant power that collects such courtesies the way it collects penalties, gratefully and without any intention of reciprocating. From a foreigner it would be politeness. From a man marketing himself under the word patriotic, it is a betrayal. Tell that to the veterans who parade in memory of their fallen comrades. Patriotic on the letterhead, neutral in the broadcast booth. It is patriotism as branding, plastic to the touch.

Here is what the Proud to Pay millionaires will never understand. Nobody who matters is deterred by their gesture. Lineker’s fortune is made, banked, Netflix-proofed. A wealth tax costs him a rounding error and buys him a halo. The people it actually threatens are the ones without the fortune yet, the couple remortgaging the house to open a second shop, the engineer leaving a salary to found something, the immigrant grafter whose children will employ half a town if the state lets them. Tax success harder and the made men stay put, grumbling on their podcasts, while the men and women who would have made it take their ambition to Dubai, Austin, Singapore, anywhere that still believes effort should pay. They are the engine. He is the ornament on the bonnet.



How many times does the truth need to be spelled out, we cannot tax ourselves into growth.

If Mr Lineker is sincere, no statute is required, and since the Proud to Pay millionaires retain accountants of a calibre most of us will never meet, let me spell out for them what those accountants already know. There exists a body called the Commissioners for the Reduction of the National Debt, a gloriously Georgian institution established in 1786 and still in business, which accepts gifts and bequests to pay down what the country owes. A bank transfer to the Debt Management Office suffices.



The account is famously quiet, receiving a few thousand pounds in a good year against a debt approaching three trillion, which tells you everything about the distance between what millionaires say to pollsters and what they do with their sort codes. And for those who find writing a cheque too vulgar, there is a subtler path. Simply stop mitigating. Decline the ISA. Waive the higher-rate pension relief. Leave the Gift Aid box unticked. Let the capital gains exemption lapse unused, keep the assets out of the spouse's name, and instruct the estate planners to claim no relief the law would happily allow. Almost all tax planning is elective. Not planning is a choice available to every signatory of that letter tomorrow morning, at the cost of one instruction to an adviser. Until those instructions are given, and they will not be, "Proud to Pay" is a slogan from a man who has spent a career being proud, at our expense, to be paid.