Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nor Laand's avatar
Nor Laand
2h

I recall reading of one individual - a statesman - who in the 1920s or 1930s, actually did write a cheque - for that very same Georgian fund - for an amount of something like a 1/3 of the debt.

No danger of Lineker and his fellow virtual-signallers, doing the same. Distinct lack of headline space and gongs to be had, going that route.

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Nelly Agnes's avatar
Nelly Agnes
1h

So often I think of the story of king Solomon and the two mothers claiming a baby as their own. The imposter mother was happy to cut the baby in half! To my thinking this shows that Liniker knows deep down that his riches are ill gotten gains.

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