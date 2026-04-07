Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Carl Williams's avatar
Carl Williams
Apr 7

I did particularly enjoy the weaselling section in the study where it tries to pretend that it's somehow disingenuous to include projects which would clearly have been funded (and that it's clear Grantham as an entity would have enthusiastically supported funding) but then weren't funded as savings. Of course it's a saving if you don't fund a project you would have done otherwise.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Apr 7

We should also bang the drum for potholes filled like Reform controlled Derbyshire County Council, which has filled in the 16,000 potholes backlog it inherited !

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
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