The Grantham Research Institute at the LSE has done the country a genuine service. In its crisp 20 March 2026 policy brief, The Reform UK Party’s Approach to Climate Change and Net Zero in Local Councils, the Institute has laid bare exactly what happens when Reform UK takes the reins of local government. Far from the hysterical warnings of “climate denial” and “governance failure” that the usual suspects predicted, the report shows Reform councils delivering, with ruthless efficiency, precisely what their voters demanded in May 2025: the scrapping of net-zero dogma, the dismantling of climate bureaucracies, and the redirection of council-tax pounds away from virtue-signalling gestures and back into residents’ pockets.

Let us be clear and unapologetic. This is democracy in action. Reform won outright majorities in 10 of the 23 English councils contested last May. The Grantham team examined nine of those ten authorities in forensic detail – council documents, websites, press statements, social media and chamber debates. They bypassed Doncaster as the Labour mayor has executive powers.



The headline numbers are stark and satisfying: seven of the nine Reform-led councils have already formally scrapped their climate targets. Three have rescinded their Climate Emergency Declarations. Most have stripped the ritual language of “net zero,” “carbon neutrality” and “decarbonisation” from strategy papers and public-facing material. In five councils, Reform councillors have openly expressed what the report primly calls “climate change denial.”



Emissions-reduction work continues where it is practical and cost-effective, fixing leaky pipes, improving street lighting, maintaining parks, but the ideological motivation of “mitigating climate change” has been dropped like a hot brick. No more climate officers, no more glossy action plans, no more taxpayer-funded junkets to COP conferences. Just competent local government getting on with the job.

This is not extremism. It is common sense restored. Voters in those councils had watched two decades of the net-zero racket: endless consultants, bloated committees, Climate Emergency Declarations that achieved nothing except higher bills and slower services and a warm, ‘readybrek’ morality glow amongst their advocates.. They elected Reform on an explicit pledge to “scrap net zero to cut your energy bills.” The councils are honouring that mandate.



The Grantham report notes “variation” in implementation and “lack of clarity” on exact savings. Of course there is variation, local democracy is meant to reflect local priorities, not impose a one-size-fits-all green straitjacket from Westminster. And the savings are real precisely because the previous regime counted every paper clip, every diversity workshop and every electric-vehicle charging point as a “climate action.” When you stop the grift, the money stays where it belongs.

Nigel Farage has never been one for euphemism. Last year he cut straight to the heart of the matter: it is “absolutely nuts” to call carbon dioxide a pollutant. Bob Ward, Grantham’s policy director, responded with the sort of spluttering catechism that has become the establishment’s only remaining argument. Ward solemnly recited that we have known for 150 years CO₂ is a greenhouse gas, that concentrations are 50% above pre-industrial levels, and that isotopic analysis proves the rise is from fossil fuels.



The man sounded genuinely scandalised that a politician should dare question the holy writ. Farage’s point, that CO₂ isotopic or not’ is plant food, that levels have been far higher in the Earth’s history, and that treating it as toxic waste has produced policy insanity, was met not with evidence but with laboratory piety. Ward’s panic is telling. When the cult cannotr defend its dogma with data but must fall back on appeals to authority, the game is up.

We should thank the Grantham Institute for the research. It has handed the public a useful scorecard just weeks before the May 2026 council elections, when Reform is widely predicted to seize control of many more authorities, including powerful unitary councils with planning and housing responsibilities. More residents across the country will soon live under administrations free of the virtue-signalling cult that has bedevilled local government for decades. Fewer pounds will vanish into net-zero black holes. More money will go on actual services: roads that are repaired, bins that are collected on time, care for the elderly that is not strangled by green procurement rules.

And that is where the real test begins. Once the ballots are counted in May, we will be able to run the side-by-side league tables the country has been waiting for. Reform-controlled councils versus those still in the grip of the Lib-Lab-Con consensus. We will measure council-tax rises (or freezes), household energy costs passed on via local schemes, the size of the remaining climate bureaucracy, and the quality of core services.



My prediction, grounded in the pattern already visible, is blunt: Reform areas will deliver lower bills and better services. Not through ideology, but through the simple refusal to waste money on gestures that do nothing for the climate and everything for the grant-chasing industry. The other parties will be left explaining why their residents are still paying for rainbow road markings and “climate resilience” consultants while potholes multiply.

The Grantham report frets that a growing Reform presence will make it “harder” for national government to deliver its climate goals. Bless.



That is the authentic voice of the centre: local democracy is splendid until the wrong people win. The Institute suggests carrots, sticks and mandatory standardised emissions reporting to keep councils in line. Translation: more centralised control to override the voters. Reform councillors and the public who elected them will have other ideas.

In this political war we must lean upon, and learn from antecedents. One could be John Churchill, Duke of Marlborough, who understood this better than most. Before he led the Allied armies to their string of shattering victories against Louis XIV in the War of the Spanish Succession, Blenheim, Ramillies, Oudenarde, Malplaquet, he did the unglamorous, essential work that historians often gloss over. He built supply lines across Europe, trained raw recruits into disciplined battalions, forged coalitions with prickly allies, and ensured that his troops were fed, equipped and paid when the moment of battle came. Marlborough knew that glory on the field is impossible without the patient, often invisible logistical preparation behind the lines. He persuaded sceptical parliaments and war-weary subjects to accept the taxes, the recruitment and the long campaigns because the alternative was French domination and the loss of English liberty.

Reform councils are doing precisely that preparatory work today. Scrapping climate targets, dissolving green committees, stripping the ideological language from documents – these are not flashy victories. They are the logistical foundations: clearing the ground, stopping the waste, restoring fiscal discipline so that when the larger national battle against the net-zero consensus is joined, Britain has the resources, the public consent and the governing competence to win. Like Marlborough’s meticulous campaigns, this is not about denying reality; it is about facing it squarely and refusing to let ideology bankrupt the nation.

Like that of Cities, councils and Nations of Sanctuary, the age of performative Climate Emergency Declarations is coming to an end. The age of pragmatic, voter-driven local government has begun. And for the clearest map yet of how that transition is succeeding, we have, rather ironically, the Grantham Institute to thank.