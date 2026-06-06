You have to admire the audacity of it. In the annals of British by-elections, there has never been quite so naked a stitch-up as Makerfield. Josh Simons resigned his parliamentary seat specifically so that Andy Burnham could stand in his place, the first time this has been done since the 1965 Leyton by-election. Patrick Gordon Walker lost that one too, as it happens. History is nothing if not sardonic.

Burnham has not troubled himself with pretence. He is not running for Makerfield. It feels like he has barely troubled himself to learn where Makerfield is, despite growing up in nearby Leigh. He is running for Number 10, via Wigan, and the constituency is simply the handiest available ladder. The leather jacket is pointed south. The deal is so transparent that even Labour’s own NEC initially baulked at it, with Sir Keir himself among the eight members who voted to block Burnham, seeing him plainly as a leadership rival. Fifty Labour MPs signed a letter of protest. The rank and file sulked. And then the machine ground into motion regardless, because the machine always does.

What followed is something genuinely new in British politics: the formation, in plain sight, of a uniparty coalition united by a single objective. Not a policy, not a principle, not even a shared dislike of Rob Kenyon as a human being, though that has been tried. Simply the imperative that Reform must not win. On 18 June, every tendency in British political life, from the metropolitan left to the ethno-nationalist right, from the party of government to the party of opposition, from the professional political class to its angry outriders, will be pulling in the same direction. Against one plumber from outer Wigan.

Let us take them in order, and savour each one.

Labour arrives with a candidate who refuses to say why he would be better than the man he intends to replace, and who Victoria Derbyshire noted this week cannot name the fiscal rules he claims he will be bound by in office. This is what passes for substance in the Burnham campaign: a leather jacket, a mayoral record of middling distinction, and the implication that he is slightly more palatable than Starmer, which is, admittedly, a low bar but not an entirely absent one.

The Greens contributed what they could, which was to appoint a candidate mired in antisemitism, describe this as “personal issues“ when the Times revealed it, and then field a replacement who distinguished herself at Question Time chiefly by gurning when confronted with arithmetic she could not answer. The Greens won Gorton and Denton earlier this year, which apparently taught them nothing. In Makerfield they have performed the remarkable trick of being simultaneously irrelevant and embarrassing. But they two are not averse to helping Burnham, senior figures like Caroline Lucas positively screamed for an electoral pact

The Liberal Democrats have not so much run a campaign as issued a press release. Sir Ed Davey, somewhere in a television studio, is repeating his rosary: “Trump, Farage, Trump, Vance, squeak, Farage,Trump”. The famous by-election machine, the battle buses, the bar charts, the telephone banks, the Focus leaflets with their impeccably misleading graphs: none of it visible. They have looked at Makerfield, concluded it does not serve their electoral interests, and stayed home. At least they are honest, in their fashion.

The Conservatives are blatant. CCHQ has formally instructed its people not to attack Burnham and not to campaign hard in Makerfield, with personal advisers to shadow ministers told to hold back. The party research and attack unit, which exists precisely for moments like this, has been stood down. Polling in the constituency places the Conservatives last, behind everyone including parties most voters could not name, and their Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp asked to explain this on television called the situation “idiosyncratic,” a word which in this context means “please stop showing me that graph.”

The logic, if one is generous, is not entirely lunatic. The Tories have calculated that a Burnham win followed by a Labour leadership transition followed by a brief honeymoon is a price worth paying to deny Reform a famous victory. They are of course deluding themselves at every stage of this reasoning, but they have been doing so for several years now and the habit is deep. They have become so accustomed to institutional self-deception that it no longer registers as dishonesty. It is simply how they breathe.

And then, most delicious of all, there is Restore Britain.

Rupert Lowe founded Restore Britain after his fractious departure from Reform UK, and his party has arrived in Makerfield not so much to win it as to enfilade it. Their campaigners, by multiple accounts, have been knocking exclusively on doors displaying Reform posters. Not Labour doors. Not undecided doors. Reform doors. This is not a campaign strategy; it is a targeted programme of electoral harassment dressed up as democratic participation. Survation has polled them at 7%, with Labour on 43% and Reform on 40%, which means that Restore sits precisely at the junction between irrelevance and mischief. They know they cannot win. They deny it in public, but privately have made their peace with that. Their purpose is singular: to be the difference between a Kenyon victory and a Burnham one, and to toast that outcome in Great Yarmouth while telling themselves they have struck a blow for something.

Lowe has privately claimed his activists’ own canvassing shows something close to a quarter of households supporting Restore, a figure met by everyone who heard it with the kind of polite silence that precedes laughter. But the fiction serves its purpose: it keeps the troops moving, keeps the phones ringing, keeps the doors being knocked. Restore has drunk so deeply of its own mythology that reality has become a minor inconvenience. If they make the difference on polling day, the magnums of Kool Aid will flow freely in Norfolk, and the people of Makerfield will wake up represented by a man who stood there as a vehicle for his own ambitions, put in office by people whose only real manifesto was spite.

Welcome, then, to the uniparty: Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, Green, and Restore Britain, all pointed the same way, all serving the same end. An establishment so broad, so comprehensive, so magnificently unified in its terror of the man with a van and a bag of spanners, that it has forgotten to pretend otherwise.

Against this stands Robert Kenyon. A self-employed plumber, a former Army reservist, a man who spent six years as an NHS technician through the pandemic, and the first parliamentary candidate ever to be born in Makerfield itself. He has been subjected to archaeological digs through his social media history of a thoroughness that would make the shade of Sir Mortimer Wheeler blush, and has emerged still standing. He has faced a BBC ambush, a Question Time audience primed for blood, and the combined institutional weight of British media doing what British media does to candidates who threaten the established order. He is still there. He is still campaigning. The white van is still on the road - quite literally, yesterday he was completing a client booking .

And here is what the uniparty, in its panicked unanimity, has consistently failed to understand about the English: we have a weakness for the man taking on the lot of them. It is in our bones. From Crécy to the Battle of Britain, from the anti-Corn Law movement to Brexit itself, there is a streak of magnificent bloody-mindedness in the English character that wakens, specifically and reliably, when it sniffs a stitch-up. The voters of Makerfield are not stupid. They can see what has been done to their constituency: a seat vacated on demand, a candidate parachuted in who wants to be somewhere else entirely, an army of outriders deployed not to make the positive case for anything but simply to stop one man winning. They can feel the weight of the machine bearing down.

The polling gap is seven points. The margin of error is 4.8 points. By-elections move. By-elections, above all, move against the party that takes them for granted. Burnham’s campaign has stalled. His answers on policy have been evasive to the point of self-parody. His positions spinning faster than a hotpoint on a dry-cycle. The Labour vote in Makerfield is softer than the numbers suggest, built on a national wave that has since reversed, inflated by a bonus for a celebrity candidate who cannot quite decide what he believes.

Kenyon can win this. The conditions are right, the mood is right, and the sight of every conceivable establishment force lined up against one local plumber is itself the most powerful argument for voting for him. The English do not like bullies. They particularly do not like bullies who think they are being subtle.

Eighteen June. Hard pounding, as the Duke said. But the plumber has the pipes, and the establishment, as usual, is full of hot air.