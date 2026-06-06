Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Observations from the Bridge's avatar
Observations from the Bridge
5h

Thank you Gawain, I’ve been up twice to Makerfield to campaign for Rob Kenyon. He’s struck me as a normal guy not the usual smooth politician we have all seen. Looking at the way the campaign is being run it does look like the team have picked up some of the key lessons of Gorton and have applied it to this seat. Although there are is a lot of support frankly for a party like Reform with many members, you’d like to hope there would be a lot more people taking time to attend. I’m in Shropshire and have seen people from West Dorset and Kent coming up to attend. If Reform members want to deliver the change then they need frankly to get in their cars rather than as one friend of mine said ‘howling at the moon’ I’m planning to be up another 2 times and possibly election day. I hope that the people of Makerfield do see through Andy Burnham and the machine when they are in the polling booth or this weekend as the postal votes have arrived this week. If Reform are not successful then they will need to learn the lessons as to why they are not winning in winnable seats in 3 of the last 4 by elections in England and Wales and the one success by the slightest of margins

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Luke Jones's avatar
Luke Jones
5h

Its going to be facinating. Burnham is way ahead according to the bookies. Lowe im sure is confident of the traditional non voters turning out to vote, just like the recent Yarmouth councils vote where they smashed Reform. Reform certainly have an excellent chance. Its all to play for.

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