Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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EppingBlogger
Apr 15

Don't forget the managers. In the cases of charities, the Trustees must be held accountable in the cases described and other matters. Otherwise they will turn up again in another "charity" and repeat offend.

All the evidence suggests the Solicitors regulation is nothing but a Trades Union pretending to operate in the public interest. Changes must be made or else their right to oerate and their monopoly must be cancelled. Ditto a number of other professional bodies which seem unable to suppress bad behaviour or to protect their smaller firms from predatory take over which tends to monopolise the business.

Another excellent article by Gawain.

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Val Shield's avatar
Val Shield
Apr 15

Another excellent article Gawain. These people must be made accountable for their actions. It’s a shame there doesn’t seem to be anyone making Sir Keir Starmer accountable for the disastrous unilateral decisions he’s making,

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