Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Teresa Hall's avatar
Teresa Hall
5h

Who writes about churches, history and landscape? With such love and understanding for place and time.

You do!

Thank you

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
6h

Wonderful - have you thought about publishing some of these things?

There’s a definite flavour of Newbolt / Kipling / Masefield; even Tennyson.

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