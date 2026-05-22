The Wharfe runs high. The stepping stones

Have made themselves a weir,

And somewhere in that sliding brown

A dog is nosing clear

Of pebbled shore, the shallows pulled

To speed, the far bank near.

Overcast, but bright: that English light

That neither hides nor shows,

That makes the new leaves luminous,

Each shade of green that grows

From dark branches, slow eruptions,

The valley filling, rows



On rows of oak and ash and thorn

Breaking into being.

The buttercups have taken the flood plain,

A quiet, golden freeing,

And the great ruin shatters in the spate,

Its own reflection fleeing.

The oak roots claw the shallow cliff,

Gnarled fingers in the stone,

As Clifford lies in his cracked tomb,

The warrior work all done,

The perfect gothic giving way

To what time works alone,

And what Cromwell’s orders finished:

The nave blown open, bare,

The east end tumbled to the river,

The canons gone to air,

Sigillum sancte Marie de Bolton

Sealed now only where



The truncated body still stands roofed,

The part they chose to keep,

Where Pugin glazed the windows bright

And colour shadows sweep

Across the old stones, Victorian pews,

As if the past could steep

Itself in borrowed light, as if

The crimson and the gold

Falling through those rescued windows

Could warm what has grown cold,

Could people back the emptied choir,

Re-canopy the told

And retold story: Augustinians

Processing in the rain,

The sheep-rich Clifford and his lady,

The chantry, the refrain

Of offices, of sanctus bells,

Of everything that’s lain

These eight hundred years in rubble.

So much has come and gone.

The Conqueror’s great-great-grandchildren

Built here and were undone

By a king’s whim, convinced that what

They swept away was done

For England’s good, for God’s true word,

For freedom from Rome’s yoke.

How many times has England heard

That self-same reason spoke

By those who knew with perfect faith

What needed to be broke?

The Protector’s commissioners came

With their lists and their theology,

The saint’s bones pulled from the altars,

The windows, the imagery,

All the beautiful, the storied,

The slow-built liturgy

Of centuries, pulled down in weeks

By men with a better plan.

We have had our share since then

Of the self-improving man,

The Whitehall mind, the Brussels clause,

The five-year target span,

The policy that knows no county,

The directive without ground,

The administrator’s confident hand

Dissolving what was found

Already there, already working,

Already, quietly, sound.



I sit with all of this and watch

The Pugin windows bleed

Their colour on the cool stone flags,

The pews, and feel the need

For something older than the plan,

Something that will not cede



To the next Cromwell’s paperwork.

And somewhere in the yard

Beneath the sycamore, Trueman sleeps,

Who bowled fast and bowled hard,

The fiercest Yorkshireman of all,

Who gave no yard, no yard,



Who made the batsmen flinch and edge,

Held every inch of ground

As fierce as any Clifford did,

And now lies quiet, found

At last by what finds everyone,

And does not make a sound.



The dog shakes off the river.

The buttercups hold still.

The Wharfe moves on as it has moved

Through every human will

That thought itself the thing that mattered.

The valley does not fill

With grief. It fills with green.