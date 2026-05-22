Maytime
At St Mary's and St Cuthbert's
The Wharfe runs high. The stepping stones
Have made themselves a weir,
And somewhere in that sliding brown
A dog is nosing clear
Of pebbled shore, the shallows pulled
To speed, the far bank near.
Overcast, but bright: that English light
That neither hides nor shows,
That makes the new leaves luminous,
Each shade of green that grows
From dark branches, slow eruptions,
The valley filling, rows
On rows of oak and ash and thorn
Breaking into being.
The buttercups have taken the flood plain,
A quiet, golden freeing,
And the great ruin shatters in the spate,
Its own reflection fleeing.
The oak roots claw the shallow cliff,
Gnarled fingers in the stone,
As Clifford lies in his cracked tomb,
The warrior work all done,
The perfect gothic giving way
To what time works alone,
And what Cromwell’s orders finished:
The nave blown open, bare,
The east end tumbled to the river,
The canons gone to air,
Sigillum sancte Marie de Bolton
Sealed now only where
The truncated body still stands roofed,
The part they chose to keep,
Where Pugin glazed the windows bright
And colour shadows sweep
Across the old stones, Victorian pews,
As if the past could steep
Itself in borrowed light, as if
The crimson and the gold
Falling through those rescued windows
Could warm what has grown cold,
Could people back the emptied choir,
Re-canopy the told
And retold story: Augustinians
Processing in the rain,
The sheep-rich Clifford and his lady,
The chantry, the refrain
Of offices, of sanctus bells,
Of everything that’s lain
These eight hundred years in rubble.
So much has come and gone.
The Conqueror’s great-great-grandchildren
Built here and were undone
By a king’s whim, convinced that what
They swept away was done
For England’s good, for God’s true word,
For freedom from Rome’s yoke.
How many times has England heard
That self-same reason spoke
By those who knew with perfect faith
What needed to be broke?
The Protector’s commissioners came
With their lists and their theology,
The saint’s bones pulled from the altars,
The windows, the imagery,
All the beautiful, the storied,
The slow-built liturgy
Of centuries, pulled down in weeks
By men with a better plan.
We have had our share since then
Of the self-improving man,
The Whitehall mind, the Brussels clause,
The five-year target span,
The policy that knows no county,
The directive without ground,
The administrator’s confident hand
Dissolving what was found
Already there, already working,
Already, quietly, sound.
I sit with all of this and watch
The Pugin windows bleed
Their colour on the cool stone flags,
The pews, and feel the need
For something older than the plan,
Something that will not cede
To the next Cromwell’s paperwork.
And somewhere in the yard
Beneath the sycamore, Trueman sleeps,
Who bowled fast and bowled hard,
The fiercest Yorkshireman of all,
Who gave no yard, no yard,
Who made the batsmen flinch and edge,
Held every inch of ground
As fierce as any Clifford did,
And now lies quiet, found
At last by what finds everyone,
And does not make a sound.
The dog shakes off the river.
The buttercups hold still.
The Wharfe moves on as it has moved
Through every human will
That thought itself the thing that mattered.
The valley does not fill
With grief. It fills with green.
Who writes about churches, history and landscape? With such love and understanding for place and time.
You do!
Thank you
Wonderful - have you thought about publishing some of these things?
There’s a definite flavour of Newbolt / Kipling / Masefield; even Tennyson.