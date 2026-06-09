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“King of kings, Lord of lords, the only Ruler of princes”



The summer sun lay gold on Cotswold stone,

The hedgerows high and green this June, this place;

A small church, honeyed, modest, on its own,

That time had weathered to a quiet grace.



They came as they have always come, the few,

The ordinary faithful, plain and kind,

Who took the worn-smooth pews they always knew,

The seats their grandparents had left behind.



A triple-decker pulpit, scrubbed and tall,

With clerk and reader low, the preacher crowned;

The sermon rose along the whitewashed wall

On ‘pride’ and ‘avarice’, the oldest ground.



And Cranmer’s English, kept five hundred years,

Rose as the morning’s order ran its round;

Psalm, collect, versicle, that fill the ears

Like rain that runs to find its fathered ground.



We sang from Hymns Ancient and Modern, thumbed

And foxed, the boards gone soft with handling, sweet

The tunes our fathers and their fathers hummed

In this same nave, on this same worn-down seat.



Nine souls, no more; and kneeling at their head,

On velvet green, the Governor of us all,

For whom by name, as the old Prayer Book said,

We prayed: King Charles, in this plain church and small.



They thinned the soup. Smooth men,



Committee-bred, who called the old tongue locked,



Too steep for ears grown soft; and ladled, lukewarm, pale,

Instead thin gruel where there once had stood the years.



But language lives; and lose it, lose the breath,

The blood-beat, bone and marrow, meaning’s core,

Not cloak but flesh; still the sprung pulse, and death

Strips season, year, and self, and shuts the door.



And after, in the porch, in summer’s sun,

We passed the small talk decent people pass,

Of weather, gardens, harvests yet begun,

Of who was ailing, and of last week’s Mass.



Then down, and from the well that Lawrence blessed

Near fourteen hundred years before our own,

That frost has never bound, nor drought oppressed,

I drank: the spring, like Cranmer, running on.



