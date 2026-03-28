The tide lies wide on Daymer’s silvered bay,

A polished tray of wet sand, gleaming cold;

The March sun, thin and low, throws scudding grey

Across pale blue, where clouds in hurry roll.

Dune-wrapped the stones still stand, half-buried yet,

Where once the drifting sand had sealed the door

And spade-men dug the chancel free to let

The light of God come back to the Cornish shore.

Now fairways curve in manicured regret

Around the little church – the golf links’ floor.

What once was wild, requiring pick and prayer,

Is tamed by tee and green, by mower’s drone;

Yet still St Enodoc the hermit there

(Or was it she?) kept vigil in her stone.

How many souls, in centuries laid bare,

Were dipped within that cable-moulded font,

Norman and rough, where water still runs rare?

Inside, the polished flags repeat the sand,

Slate-smooth and echoing the shining bay;

The evening hush lies heavy on the land,

And Betjeman’s memorial slate curls grey

In cursive line, as though his own hand

Had signed the turf and wave he loved that day.

Crows hop through grass the golfers keep so neat,

Black specks against the vastness of the moor;

The empty Cornish spaces stretch and meet

The sea-wind’s sigh beyond the links’ demure.

At the lych-gate, a fleeting form I greet,

The one I love, caught golden in the door.

Blesséd be St Enodoc, blesséd the wave,

Blesséd the springy turf that Betjeman knew;

Blesséd the dune that once the church did save,

And blesséd be the March light falling through.

Come on! Come on! the little spire still calls

Across the fairways, as it always drew.



This follows a visit to the church this week, and references two of his poems

Trebetheric

and lines from

“Sunday Afternoon Service in St. Enodoc Church, Cornwall”