Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Mar 28

Ah. A a child we holidayed at Treyarnon Bay, down the coast from Padstow.

My mum as a child, they went to Newquay. Then just a fishing village.

My ex and I and our four often holidayed at Mawgan Porth.

The ferry over to Rock a treat. And a walk to St. Enodoc. Indeed, we were there not long after John Betjeman was buried there; no tombstone, just a wooden cross, with some posies by it. We added ours.

Lovely church, with a fascinating history.

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
Mar 28

Another of my favourite places and beautifully captured here. You certainly get out and about a lot.

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