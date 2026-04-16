Let us, for a moment, think the charitable thought.

Not the credulous thought. Not the naive thought. The charitable one: that the scenario now emerging from the wreckage of the Mandelson affair is, in its essentials, exactly what the government says it is. That Keir Starmer asked whether his man had been through vetting, was told yes, truthfully, and was not told that he had failed it. That Peter Mandelson himself, we are told, did not know he had failed. That the decision to override UK Security Vetting’s outright denial of clearance, a rare thing in itself, achieved in forty-eight hours in late January 2025, was taken entirely within the walls of the Foreign Office, by officials, for officials’ reasons.

If that is the scenario, and it is, I would suggest, the most coherent reading of the available facts, then what we perhaps have is a case study in the oldest and most dangerous form of civil service pathology: Sir Humphrey doing what he believed his master wanted, without risking his master’s knowledge.

The logic would have been impeccable from where Sir Olly Robbins was sitting. Here was a new Permanent Secretary, a few weeks into the role, facing a problem. The Prime Minister had made his choice. The PM’s choice had just been refused security clearance. If that refusal held, Starmer would face an immediate, catastrophic embarrassment: the man he had personally selected, his preferred ambassador to Washington, a posting of the highest diplomatic and political sensitivity, would have to be publicly withdrawn before he had drawn a day’s salary. The humiliation would have been immense.

And David Lammy? The then-Foreign Secretary is now Deputy Prime Minister, which is a further argument, if one were needed, that Robbins looked at his political master and made a decision about what Lammy could be trusted to handle. The conclusion, apparently, was: not this. Better to manage it. Better to clear it administratively, on the department’s own authority, within forty-eight hours, and say nothing further. Mandelson had, after all, gone through vetting. The answer to any future parliamentary question would be technically accurate. What was not said would be everything.

Morgan McSweeney, whose phone subsequently acquired a curious need to be lost, may or may not have been a party to this calculation. That is a question which now hangs in the air, as it should.

So Starmer did not lie. He said Mandelson had clearance. He had clearance. What he had not been told, what Sir Humphrey had decided he did not need to know, in the oldest tradition of Whitehall solicitousness, was that the clearance had been issued against the explicit recommendation of the professionals whose job it is to make such recommendations. He was, in the language of the thing, protected.

The question this scenario raises is not about Starmer’s honesty. It is about something far more troubling.

Gabriel Pogrund, in the Sunday Times a month or so ago, wrote with characteristic precision about the vacuum at the heart of this government. Not a policy vacuum, not an ideological vacuum, though there is plenty of both, but a personal one. A government that arrived in office having gamed its way to power, as Pogrund and Patrick Maguire documented in forensic detail, with “barely a clue what to do when they got there.” A Prime Minister around whom a carapace of process and legal rectitude has always substituted for the harder business of actually governing: of knowing your department, knowing your people, knowing when the answer you have been given is technically true but substantively evasive.

A man who was Director of Public Prosecutions, a role in which the precise distinction between what was said and what was withheld is rather professionally central, did not ask the obvious follow-up question. Did not press. Did not think to enquire whether “yes, he’s been through vetting” was the whole of the matter. The vacuum, it turns out, creates its own gravitational field. Sir Humphrey fills it, instinctively and with the best of intentions, and the result is the mess that now confronts us.

This is where Crichel Down becomes relevant, and not merely as a historical curiosity. In 1954, the Minister of Agriculture, Sir Thomas Dugdale, resigned because civil servants in his department had behaved improperly, even though he had not known of it. The doctrine he exemplified, that ministers take responsibility for what their departments do, whether they knew of it or not, has been steadily eroded since, but it has never been formally repealed. It remains the constitutional baseline. On that doctrine, David Lammy has questions to answer that go well beyond his current status as Deputy Prime Minister. On that doctrine, the withholding of these facts from Parliament, which the Cabinet Office was apparently considering until the pressure became irresistible, would not merely be a procedural impropriety. It would be a continuation of the original offence.

And yet. Here is where the scenario becomes not just constitutionally interesting but politically consequential.

Labour is going to have an appalling night on May 7th. The local elections will be the kind of results that make sitting MPs develop sudden interests in gardening. The party has already begun its internal arithmetic, the counting of losses against the calculus of blame, the ancient Westminster game of finding the narrative that permits a reset. The Mandelson affair is, from this perspective, almost convenient: a specific, nameable, personalised disaster that can be isolated from the deeper structural failure of a government that, as Pogrund and Maguire documented, arrived without a plan and has been improvising in an increasingly pressured and ill-tempered key ever since.

The temptation, and you can already hear it forming in the briefings, will be to use Mandelson as the scapegoat upon which the May losses can be hung, and Starmer as the honourable innocent who was deceived by his own officials and his own chief of staff, who has now been cleansed by revelation, who can reset, who can move on. Sunny uplands. New chapter. Et cetera.

The difficulty is Starmer himself.

A man who, the day before these revelations landed, had tapped the Speaker’s armrest in post-PMQs fury after being told to actually answer the questions, who stormed from the chamber having struck the side of Lindsay Hoyle’s chair, fuming, witnesses said, in the manner of a man who considers parliamentary accountability to be a personal affront, is not a man who is preparing for a graceful exit. Lady Starmer, we are told, hates the life. Starmer himself gives every indication of hating the day-to-day grind of democratic politics: the questions, the scrutiny, the requirement to account for himself to people he considers his inferiors in the arts of legal reasoning and constitutional process.

But he does not appear to want to leave. Because Starmer genuinely seems to believe, has always seemed to believe, that he has been sent by the gods of international law to govern, and that mere politics, with its tiresome upsets and its vulgar demands for accountability, is simply the medium through which his mission must be endured rather than the point of the whole enterprise. A man who believes he has been sent cannot easily be persuaded that his time is up.

Sir Humphrey Robbins, (or is it Sir Olly Appleby?) thought he was serving his Prime Minister. He may instead have handed him a constitutional crisis of the first order, at the worst possible moment, with no obvious exit route. Mandelson will not be the last word on this. The documents the Cabinet Office has been considering withholding from Parliament will surface, one way or another. The question of what Lammy knew, and when, will be asked again in more formal settings. The phone that needed losing will, in some form, be found.

And somewhere in all of this, the doctrine of Crichel Down sits waiting, patient and unfashionable and entirely correct: in the end, ministers answer for their departments. They do not get to say that the civil service decided and they were not told. Not because the civil service did not decide. But because it is the minister’s job to know, to ask, to press, and not to mistake a technically accurate answer for the whole truth.

That is a lesson that a Director of Public Prosecutions, of all people, might have been expected to have learned.