Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Apr 16

And they were worried about a bit of cake ?

Quite brilliant Gawain !

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Sir Walter Pearson's avatar
Sir Walter Pearson
Apr 16

When I was a fresher, a million years ago, our circle of chatterboxes in the Common Room included a law student. In one way he was bonkers; to be specific he was a Marxist. But he was also unmistakably highly intelligent. He could sustain a chain of reasoning. He was articulate. He could make a dry joke. He could listen to science chatter and gain from it. He went on to a distinguished career in the judgin' - as Peter Cook called it - and in academic life.

What strikes me with Starmer is that I see none of this in him. True he might well have been a Marxist once - maybe he reckons he still is - but he never seems to me to show any sign of being acute. He's surely just a lawyerly plodder with a rather semi-detached relationship with the truth. He is a blunt instrument, a prolier-then-thou hypocrite. He's the sort of awful bloody man that sensible people would set their dogs on.

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