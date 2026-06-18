There is a kind of defeat the powerful will not accept, and it is the defeat that arrives through the front door, counted and certified, in the ordinary light of a polling day. Faced with it, a certain class of governor does not change his policies. He changes the arithmetic.

On Tuesday night, with two days left to run before the Makerfield by-election, Labour pushed an order through the House of Lords altering the system by which England’s regional mayors are chosen. Out goes first past the post; back comes the supplementary vote, in which the elector marks a first and a second preference. The change bites at once. It will govern the contest to succeed Andy Burnham as Mayor of Greater Manchester should he take his Commons seat on Thursday and vacate the mayoralty, as the law then obliges him to do.

The official account is soothing. Labour, we are told, is merely restoring the system that obtained before the Conservatives imposed first past the post in 2021, and the supplementary vote better confers the broad mandate a powerful executive ought to carry. Set aside that the party had two unhurried years in which to make this change and chose instead the Tuesday evening forty eight hours before the very vote that triggers the election the change is built to shape. As Lord Hayward, a Conservative peer who has forgotten more psephology than most of us will ever learn, observed in the chamber, there is no honest justification for the haste except to keep Reform out of a mayoralty. He proposed, with a straight face, that the order be retitled to say exactly that. Not clumsy. Designed.

The mechanics are not hard to follow. Under first past the post, Reform can take the mayoralty on a plurality in a crowded field, precisely as it swept ward after ward across Greater Manchester in May on the strong but sub-majority pluralities the system rewards. Under the supplementary vote, the second preferences of Liberal Democrat and Green electors flow, overwhelmingly and predictably, to Labour. The reform manufactures an anti-Reform coalition out of ballots that Reform itself can never touch. Lord Jackson named the larger design: a progressive alliance, piloted locally now and intended nationally later, to bar both Conservatives and Reform from office. Mr Burnham, who has never troubled to hide his fondness for proportional representation, would scrap first past the post across the country given the opening. Pool the runners-up, lock out the right, and govern in perpetuity on a minority of first choices.

There is a venerable convention, the Gould principle, that the rules of an election should not be altered within six months of its holding. It exists for the obvious reason: so that those who hold power cannot tilt the next contest while standing inside the present one. On Tuesday it was treated as the inconvenience it has lately become.

Were this a single episode, one might call it sharp practice and pass on. It is not single. It is a habit, and the habit is the story.

Cast back only to the winter. Before Christmas the Government floated the postponement of this year’s local elections across as many as sixty-three councils, the bulk of them its own, on the threadbare pretext that reorganisation left no capacity to hold them. The Electoral Commission, no nest of melodramatists, objected that there was a plain conflict of interest in letting sitting councillors decide how long they might govern before answering to their voters again. Ministers pressed on, formally deferring some thirty contests, and reversed course only when Reform took them to law and the climbdown grew cheaper than the fight. The elections went ahead. Reform won them handsomely. The lesson the strategists will have drawn is not that the manoeuvre was wrong, but that it was caught.

And the reflex is older than this Government. When Douglas Carswell handed UKIP its single Commons seat and, with it, a claim on the public funding called Short money earned by nearly four million votes, the Government of the day promptly proposed to cut Short money, even as those millions came knocking at the door of the fund. When insurgent parties amass votes by the million and seats by the handful, the formulae that allot select committee places leave them at the back of every queue, their popular weight counting for almost nothing in the division of influence (thugh of course one of the niog parties can, if they wish hand over one of their allotted slot as teh Tories have to Rupert Lowe.). When Neil Hamilton presumed to lead UKIP’s group in Cardiff Bay while residing in a comfortable house in Wiltshire, Wales discovered an urgent need for a residency requirement to stand for its Senedd. The pattern is indifferent to which rosette wears the government. It is the instinct of incumbency itself: when the outsider reaches the gate, reach for the rulebook.

The same instinct now extends from the counting of votes to the casting of them, and to the information on which a vote is cast. The franchise is to be widened to take in the sixteen-year-old, a cohort thought, rightly or wrongly, to lean the congenial way. In the same season the state proposes to wall those very young people off from the unmediated traffic of social media, for their protection, so that what they glimpse of the country and its troubles passes first through approved hands. One need not impute the blackest motive to notice the shape of the thing: a larger electorate, shown a managed picture, voting within a managed system. Enlarge the register; narrow the gaze.

And here is the part that ought to make a free people laugh, were it not so grave. Every one of these manoeuvres is performed by people who describe themselves, without a flicker, as democracy’s defenders, and who describe Reform, the party committing the outrage of winning votes, as the danger to it. The threat to a democracy is not the challenger at the ballot box. It is the incumbent at the drafting table, amending the contest he is losing while the ink of the last result is still wet.

Our constitution, unwritten and therefore fragile, has never run on statute alone. It runs on forbearance, on the unfashionable understanding that the winner does not rig the next race, that power is lent and not seized, that the rules are settled before the game and not adjusted at half-time to favour the side behind. Pull that thread and you do not arrive at stability. You arrive at managed succession, which wears the clothes of democracy and has quietly emptied them of their body.

A government sure of its mandate goes to the country and takes its chances. A government that legislates near midnight, two days before a poll, to settle the result of the election after next, has told us precisely what it knows about its own standing. The voters of Makerfield will speak today.



Who governs Greater Manchester thereafter, and under what rules, was decided in a thinly attended chamber on Tuesday night, by people for whom nobody voted. That is not the restoration of a voting system. It is a confession.