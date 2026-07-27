Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Karol Kay's avatar
Karol Kay
1hEdited

Lucy Connolly deleted her post as well, but that didn’t stop her from being charged and imprisoned. How come Polanski, real name something else, not get the same treatment. It’s utterly absurd how our justice system works…protecting the rabid left and indicting the right. I’m sick of it.

Superb article - I’m with you all the way. How Ann’s tragic death has lost all traction in such a short space of time is beyond me.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
1h

Well said Gawain. I'll be out leafleting for Reform tomorrow.

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