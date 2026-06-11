Yesterday I was in Makerfield, working as a courier. Not a glamorous billet, but a necessary one. I had driven up from Wiltshire in the morning, and spent the morning ferrying boxes of flyers to canvassing teams scattered the length and breadth of the constituency, the spread of them being the whole point. You cannot knock on a door in Ashton or Hindley at the moment without somebody from Reform having got there first.

Somewhere on the Bolton Road my poor little car, which had laboured up the M6 without complaint, decided it had earned a sulk. The temperature gauge climbed, red lights flashing and that disembodied voice telling me off, so I pulled in, handed over my cargo, and flipped open boot and bonnet to give the thing a draught of coolant and a slug of fresh oil. Ordinary roadside theatre, the sort any motorist of a certain vintage will recognise.

It happened that I had parked outside the one and only Restore Britain house I clapped eyes on all day. As I dropped the bonnet and climbed back in, two Restore canvassers arrived. One asked what I was doing, a curious question given he had plainly just watched me footling with an engine. The other began to film me. Not the car, not the flyers, me. I am told that later, when somebody knocked on that same door, the hall was groaning with boxes of undelivered leaflets, stacked and unloved. Make of that what you will. I merely report it.

The rest of the constituency, by contrast, is awash. Reform correx on every other verge, and a respectable showing of Burnham boards too, though I could not help noticing how few of the latter trouble to mention the Labour Party by name. A personal vote, carefully detached from its unpopular parent: its own small confession.

So much for the evidence of my eyes. Now to the evidence of the i.

The article leans heavily on polling said to show a Restore surge, Labour comfortably ahead, and Reform faltering. Polling is a wonderful thing when it carries a name and a method. The two published Survation polls do, and they tell a flat little story: Restore Britain on seven per cent, then eight, a single point of movement between them. That is not a surge. That is a party treading water in third.

So where does the surge come from? Not from anyone you can hold to account. It comes, in good part, from data gathered by Restore’s own three hundred activists and handed out by Rupert Lowe himself, claiming that almost a quarter of households in the constituency intend to vote for them. A quarter. Roughly three times what any pollster has found. When it was published it was met, quite properly, with laughter. It is not a poll. It is a campaign marking its own homework and awarding itself a distinction. To set that beside the named numbers as equal evidence is either credulous or convenient, and I leave the reader to choose.

Then there is the quote. An unnamed Reform MP, we are told, has confided that “something important is happening, which is that voters are looking for seriousness and authenticity, and they actually see in Rupert what they don’t see in Nigel.”



I have read that sentence several times, and each time it sounds less like a Reform MP than a press release drafted in Rupert Lowe’s office and run through a thesaurus. I cannot picture a single one of my colleagues saying it. It does not pass the smell test. It suits Labour beautifully, and the Conservatives too, who would dearly love the populist right to spend the summer eating itself.

It is worth remembering who is steering the boat on the other side. Josh Simons, who vacated this seat to clear the way for Andy Burnham, resigned his ministerial post over the Labour Together affair, the one concerning commissioned research into the backgrounds of Sunday Times journalists. A man once close to the very business of digging into reporters, now closely tied to the campaign these convenient stories happen to serve. Flooding the zone with fog is not a metaphor here. It is a method, and we have met the people who use it.

And consider what the story is for. A tale of right-wing fratricide depresses the Reform vote by whispering to the waverer that his man is finished. It flatters Burnham’s inevitability, the whole point of hauling him back to Westminster. And it hands the lobby a tidy morality play of populists devouring one another, which they write up with relish because it confirms what they already wished to believe. Everyone is served, except the truth.

As for Dan Hodges, who keeps assuring us the ground is shifting under Reform’s feet, I would gently observe that a journalist who senses a Burnham premiership has every incentive to be warm towards the man who might one day grant him access. Read his copy (over the past decade or more) with that in mind and it reads rather differently.

I do not know what Restore Britain will poll on the eighteenth. I may be entirely wrong, and I will say so cheerfully if I am. But from the evidence of my own eyes and ears, and of several hacks also tramping Makerfield’s streets yesterday, none of this fits the reality on the ground. It does not ring true.

It feels, frankly, like a psy op. And a rather clumsy one at that.