Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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David Allen's avatar
David Allen
15h

In other news there are three more by-elections today, Christleton and Huntington (Cheshire West and Chester council), Apsley and Corner Hall (Dacorum council, Hertfordshire) and Cippenham Green (Slough Council).

Interestingly, Reform do very well in all elections all over the country and where they don’t win, they often come a strong second. The Conservatives, however, where they don't win, do very badly. Add that to the 1% polling in a very high-profile by-election and you can see, or rather you can’t see the Badenoch effect unless that’s a still life.

Not contesting this election is Restore Britain, who bizarrely have never yet contested any election, ever. Bearing in mind that the whole point of registering a political party is to contest elections, why are they so shy? The answer is that there is no party of any note, just an X presence.

Prior to the Gorton and Denton by-election, I amused myself by predicting that Advance UK (remember them) wouldn't even beat the Monster Raving Loony Party, despite very similar wall to wall X predictions of a massive breakthrough. Imagine my delight when it so transpired.

I would not be surprised at a similar showing for the phantom party Restore Britain, here.

X does not represent electors. When I stood for the leadership of UKIP in 2017, just past halfway through, I stepped down to give my support to Henry Bolton who I thought would win it, which he did. However the social media frenzy was absolutely certain that the slightly sociopathic and terminally angry Anne Marie Waters was a shoo-in. She obviously swallowed it as well because when the candidates were notified just before the announcement was made public she stormed out of the venue breathing fire and brimstone, not to be seen again for some considerable time.

I put it down to the fact that we often visited our local members and knew that what can be so prominent on X, often doesn't even feature with normal people. The party that avoids elections will not be a happy place come the 19th, July.

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Fiona Pancheri's avatar
Fiona Pancheri
15h

In my honest opinion Robert Lowe is attacking gel for forcing him out. I don’t think Reform should have ousted him but what do I know. This attack by Lowe has less to do with helping the country and more to do with spite

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