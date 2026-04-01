Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Hoarder of Grain's avatar
Hoarder of Grain
Apr 1

Thank you Gawain Compton Verney is one of my favorite places, this exhibition is a marvel and you have inspired me to return to see it again.

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Robert Phillips's avatar
Robert Phillips
Apr 2

Superb as usual and hopefully if I get £1 for every time I say that I'll be able to retire wealthy to my beloved Rimini again .and once again Thankyou.I loved the painting of the "Indefatigable".

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