Simon de Vlieger C1640 View of Haarlem from the dunes

I arrived at Compton Verney on a luminous but cold March afternoon, the sort of day that makes you grateful to be alive and English, with Lancelot Brown’s parkland rolling out, a green velvet carpet under a sky the colour of washed linen. I was, I confess, already in a buoyant mood, and why not? Here was a country house that has quietly become one of the most civilised spots in the Midlands, and a new exhibition that promised to let me loose among the drawings of the Dutch and Flemish Old Masters. “Bruegel to Rembrandt: Drawing Life – Sketching Wonder” (14 March to 28 June 2026) had been on my radar since the first whisper of its arrival, and I can report, that it more than repaid the long drive from Melksham up the Fosse way. In fact, it is a triumph.

The house itself is a delightfully layered confection. Robert Adam’s Palladian elegance meets the swaggering English Baroque of Vanbrugh’s west wing in a tension that feels almost theatrical, classical restraint on one side, theatrical flourishes on the other, like two old friends who have agreed to disagree but still share the same excellent claret.

The ‘Capability’ Brown Chapel 1772

Add to that the chapel, a perfect little Adam-style jewel built in 1772 by Capability Brown, on of his very few, (St Mary Magdelene at Croome D’abitot, the only other I can think of), after he had swept away the old lakeside church, and you have a place that feels both grand and intimate. Inside that chapel lies the tomb of Sir Richard Verney and his wife (d. 1630) by the genius Nicholas Stone, alabaster effigies lying in calm repose, the very picture of dignified permanence. Generations of Willoughby de Brokes rest here too, ancestors of the delightful and ever-charming David, the 21st Lord Willoughby de Broke, the only peer ever to take the Reform whip. The family sold the house over a century ago, yet their presence lingers like a friendly ghost. It all puts one in precisely the right frame of mind for an exhibition that celebrates the moment when art slipped the leash of church and court and began speaking directly to the burgher and the merchant.

And speak it does. Curator Jane Simpkiss has assembled more than sixty drawings, most from the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium, fifty of them never before seen in Britain, five that have never left Belgium at all – and set them among complementary paintings, prints and sketchbooks from the National Gallery, the Royal Collection, the Ashmolean, Dulwich and Sir John Soane’s Museum. The result is not merely a display of technical brilliance but a vivid portrait of an age when art production was determined predominantly by a free market and the desires of public bodies as well as private collectors to furnish their homes in the city and in the countryside. As the Dutch Golden Age gathered pace, the old patronage model, Catholic Church, Habsburg nobility, gave way to something far more democratic. Artists became entrepreneurs. Drawings, once mere preparatory scribbles hidden in the studio, stepped into the light as finished, collectable objects in their own right. The burger middle class wanted pictures they understood: landscapes that looked like the polders they knew, still lifes that reminded them of their own well-stocked larders, portraits of neighbours rather than saints, and scenes of everyday life that mirrored their own bustling existence.

Abraham Bloemaert C1620 The backgammon game

The exhibition captures that shift with infectious energy. Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s Prudence (1559), from his Seven Virtues series, is the star turn, a peasant household battening down for winter, storing food, mending roofs, the very image of practical good sense. Gone are the fantastical moral allegories of his earlier work; here is realism rooted in the soil and the seasons. Displayed alongside two late-1550s prints from the Ashmolean, it shows how Bruegel’s drawings could leap straight into the popular print market. Rembrandt’s tender Old Lady Supported by a Young Girl (possibly Ruth and Naomi) and his expressive tronies, those character heads drawn from life or memory, feel startlingly modern. You can almost hear the conversation between artist and sitter. A double-sided sketch by Rubens, one side religious, the other mythological, shows the master happily cannibalising his own paper and improving on a Tintoretto drawing he had acquired. Jacques de Gheyn II’s four studies of a nude woman combing her hair have an intimacy that makes you feel you have stepped into the room. Adriaen van der Werff’s spaniel asleep on a cushion is so perfectly observed you half expect it to twitch in its sleep. And then there are the landscapes, Jacob van Ruisdael’s monumental trees, Aelbert Cuyp’s river views, Maria Sybilla Merian’s exquisite Surinamese insects, each one a love letter to the observable world.

What struck me most was the sheer range. The market rewarded diversity. Hendrick Avercamp specialised in winter scenes, Frans Post in Brazilian villages complete with sugar presses and enslaved workers, Abraham Bloemaert in biblical stories where the landscape elbows the scripture aside. Drawings became commodities, sold, collected, passed between studios, used as teaching tools, and the result was an explosion of subject matter and stylistic experiment. Artists were no longer ducal assets; they were tradesmen with sketchbooks, chasing commissions, delighting patrons, and occasionally making fortunes. The exhibition makes that economic and social transformation palpable without ever descending into lecture mode. The drawings themselves do the talking: quick pen strokes, delicate washes, chalk that catches the light like de Vlieger’s morning mist on Harlem’s dunes.

I admit my first pass through the galleries was a touch too eager. I raced from Bruegel to Rembrandt, from Rubens to Ruisdael, heart full, but perhaps not quite letting each sheet breathe. Compton Verney forgave me. I stepped outside, crossed the terrace, and let the Capability Brown landscape work its gentle magic. Lawns sweep down to the lake, trees frame distant views with the confidence of a master painter, and the chapel sits quietly among them, its Adam plasterwork inside as crisp as the day it was finished. I lingered by Stone’s Verney tomb, thinking how fitting it was to stand among ancestors in a place that once belonged to their line, before wandering back to the house fortified, as it were, by the happy tension between Adam’s classical poise and Vanbrugh’s baroque exuberance.

The second visit to the exhibition was pure pleasure. I sat on one of the provided stools and let the drawings reveal themselves slowly. The communal drawing space, a huge wall landscape with paper rolls where visitors can copy Old Master techniques, was busy with families, sketchbooks open, laughter echoing. There is even an 18-minute animation that brings the period to life (with a discreet warning for brief depictions of sex and violence, nothing to frighten the horses - though I will admit, I’m not a fan of these video explainers, preferring to let the drawings talk). And of course the permanent collections beckoned. Compton Verney’s British folk art is a riot of naive charm, ship portraits, trade signs, embroidered samplers that speak of

The Indefatigable C1796

ordinary lives lived with pride. The Chinese bronzes, ritual vessels from the Shang and Zhou dynasties, are extraordinary, their patina glowing like ancient sunlight. There is also an exhibition of the outsider artist, Elizabeth Allen, whose work and lifestory inspire. Together with the Old Masters they create a dialogue across centuries and continents that feels effortless and enriching.

A trip to Compton Verney is not merely about one exhibition. It is about the whole experience: house, park, collections, café, and that indefinable sense of welcome that makes you want to linger. The exhibition repays care; it rewards the second look, the third, the quiet contemplation. I left with a head full of ink lines and chalk highlights, a heart full of gratitude, a fine little catalogue by Ms Simpkiss in my pocket, and a notebook scribbled with the sort of happy exclamations that only great art provokes. If you have not yet made the journey to Warwickshire, rectify the omission at once. “Bruegel to Rembrandt: Drawing Life – Sketching Wonder” is a jewel. Compton Verney itself is a treasure. Together they make a day that is, quite simply, worth every mile of the candle.