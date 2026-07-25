Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jon's avatar
jon
3h

Thanks Gawain , I laughed but I thought it was a joke and yes I can't unhear the Powell comment , please tell me it's joke. What with number 10 North and this surely people will see how unfit these idiots are to be in government .

Please vote Reform and stop this madness.

Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
3h

Ye gods what has happened to this country?. Is she a Russian or Chinese plant ? It makes one wonder !

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture