Snelling Gold Plated Rose Butt Plug £345

Had this published by those nice chaps at Spiked.



Why Labour’s ‘Summer of Sex’ will leave most of us cold

Samantha Niblett’s campaign promoting gold-plated butt plugs is a Marie Antoinette moment for the former party of the people.





Picture the seaside postcard. A blushing vicar, a landlady with a rolling pin, and a Labour MP on the promenade asking passers-by if they fancy a Summer of Sex. Kiss me quick, squeeze me slow, and mind the goodie bag. Donald McGill would have drawn it in an afternoon and been prosecuted by teatime. Samantha Niblett, Member for South Derbyshire, has instead launched it as official parliamentary

business, and nobody so much as confiscated her easel.



There are, at a conservative estimate, forty-seven things wrong with Britain that a Labour MP might usefully spend her summer on. The small boats. The big taxes. NHS waiting lists now longer than the pier at Southend. Ms Niblett has surveyed this landscape of national dilapidation and decided that what the country is really gasping for is lifelong sex education, launched this week at a rooftop bar above John Lewis, in partnership with that department store and with Coco de Mer, purveyors of luxury erotica to duchesses and hedge fund wives. There were canapés. There were Aperol spritzes. There were goodie bags of intimate bodycare products, handed out with the solemnity of a school prize-giving, ooh matron, and all of it in the name of the workers.





Ms Niblett reports that colleagues who were sniffy at first are now "on a journey," which is what politicians say when the people who disagreed with them have not yet surrendered but will be made to. The women's PLP WhatsApp group was less biddable. Terse comments flew, she flounced from the chat, and sisterhood was pronounced dead at the scene. Lucy Powell, the deputy leader, contributed the immortal assurance on LBC that she personally owns no sex toys, each to their own, a denial no one had requested and which the nation will now never be able to unhear. Somewhere in Manchester a Rampant Rabbit is consulting its lawyers about defamation by omission….



Read the rest at Spiked



