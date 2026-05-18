Burnham runs (Getty Images)

There is a particular kind of English political embarrassment that arrives not with a bang but with a shuffling of feet and a studied avoidance of eye contact. Labour’s entry into the Makerfield by-election has that quality throughout. Everything about it is half-hearted, half-baked, and half-finished, much like the record of the man they are hoping will save them.

Let us begin with the seat itself, which Labour grandees are describing in carefully managed tones as a heartland. Makerfield has been held by Labour continuously since the constituency was created in 1983. A heartland, yes, but what the grandees are not saying quite so loudly is that it has become a half-heartland. In July 2024, Josh Simons won the seat with 45% of the vote, with Reform already in second place on 32%, a majority of just 5,399. Thirteen points. That was the state of play before the wheels began to come off. Before the council elections. Before Wes Streeting opened his mouth. Before, in short, everything that has happened since.

Because what happened in Wigan on May 7th should concentrate minds in a way that no amount of internal polling can. Reform won every single ward that lies wholly within the Makerfield parliamentary constituency. Every single one. Reform now leads Labour by 22.9 percentage points across the constituency aggregate, a swing of approximately 18 points from Labour to Reform since the general election. Across Wigan borough as a whole, in most of the seats Reform polled between 40 and 55 percent of the votes cast. This is not a protest. This is a rout.

And into this rout Andy Burnham sends Andy Burnham, Labour’s only politician with a net positive approval rating, to perform what is being sold as a triumphal return to Westminster. But watch the small print. Watch the body language. Sir Keir Starmer, asked whether he would campaign for his own candidate, said he would support the Labour candidate “one hundred per cent.” He did not, you will note, say he would campaign in person in Wigan. How can Starmer really put his back into campaigning for the man his party knows is waiting to replace him? How does a man canvass for his own assassin-in-waiting?

The haplessness of the operation was confirmed before it had properly begun. Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary and sometime Burnham rival, chose this precise moment to publicly endorse rejoining the European Union. Burnham had himself said at Labour conference last September, without ambiguity, that he wanted Britain to rejoin the EU in his lifetime. Makerfield voted nearly two-thirds for Leave in 2016. Streeting had just handed Reform its campaign poster. So today, there is the reverse ferret, no, Andu doesn’t want to rejoin, he now wants to respect democracy.



Burnham’s allies accused Streeting of deliberate sabotage. Burnham himself was forced into an immediate and graceless U-turn, saying he was “not proposing that the UK considers rejoining the EU” and that he “respected the decision made at the referendum.” A man of conviction, visibly drowning his convictions in the Makerfield canal.

Then there is the small matter of the seat itself being vacant because of a scandal its occupant survived only technically. Josh Simons, the outgoing MP, commissioned the PR firm APCO Worldwide, at a cost of at least £30,000, to investigate journalists at the Sunday Times who had written unfavourably about his think tank, Labour Together. The resulting report included deeply personal information about the Jewish beliefs of journalist Gabriel Pogrund, and suggested his reporting could be seen as serving Russia’s strategic foreign policy objectives. Simons was also accused of separately emailing GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre to link those same reporters to pro-Russian propaganda. He was cleared of breaching the Ministerial Code, technically. He resigned anyway, because he had no choice. He should have gone at the point the story broke. He was saved not by innocence but by the government’s need to control the news cycle. He finally resigned his seat on 18 May 2026 to allow Burnham to stand. The Chiltern Hundreds beckons. The stench lingers.

Into all of this walks Andy Burnham, the King of the North, a title, it should be noted, that he does nothing to discourage, and everything to cultivate. The document of his record is, to put it charitably, a record of ambitious promises and modest delivery.



He pledged to end homelessness in Greater Manchester by 2020. Rough sleeping has fallen by 42%, which sounds respectable until you notice that the numbers are rising again, 102 rough sleepers a night in 2022, up to 154 by 2024. He pledged 50,000 affordable homes over a decade; his own figures show 4,379 completed, 22% of target. Social housing completions stand at 6% of target. The Bee Network, his flagship transport achievement, covers only 47% of its running costs through fares, and has been widely mocked for “ghost buses” that appear on the app and not on the road. Greater Manchester Police was placed in special measures. Greater Manchester’s NHS integrated care system was placed in special measures. His mayoral tax precept was raised this year by 20%.

And then there is the matter, which sits at the centre of any honest reckoning with Burnham’s mayoralty, of the grooming gangs. Known locations of systematic child sexual exploitation on his watch included Rochdale, Oldham, and Manchester city centre. He resisted a national statutory inquiry for years. The two men leading his own review resigned after being blocked from accessing the information they needed. He only commissioned that review because of a television documentary. He was booed by survivors at a council meeting in Oldham. He has said, with no apparent awareness of how this lands in the towns concerned, that he “100 per cent“ stands by his handling of the matter, and has accused critics of “creating hate.” The people of Makerfield know these towns. They know these stories.

Meanwhile, the Renaker luxury tower blocks rise over Manchester with their perfumed lobbies and podcast studios, funded by over £800 million of public loans, while Wigan records a record number of children living in poverty and the Good Growth Fund has produced, according to critics, no workspace development whatsoever in the south of the borough.

At the general election, Labour led Reform in Makerfield by 13.4 points. In the May 7th council elections on the same wards, Reform led Labour by 22.9 points. That is a combined swing of 36 points in the course of two years. Add Reform and Labour’s votes together in those wards and you begin to understand what the electorate is actually saying, not that they are choosing between two parties, but that they have already made a judgement about one of them.

Burnham is Labour’s last good card. They are playing it in a seat they should hold easily, with a candidate who has just disavowed his own beliefs, for a Prime Minister who cannot afford to be seen to want him to win too convincingly. Labour’s Half-baked, half-finished, half-heartland.



What could possibly go wrong?