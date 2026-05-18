Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Dreaming's avatar
Dreaming
10h

A good and accurate account of Burnham's 'achievrments' or the lack thereof. I hope that the other competing candidates make good use of this most pertinent information. The voters deserve a complete and honest account of Burnham's incompetence and, by being thus iinformed, that they deny him the access to power he so earnestly seeks. Far from being titled King of the North he would be better described as the Prince of Thieves.

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Teresa Hall's avatar
Teresa Hall
12h

If Starmer said he "supports him 100%", then it's over for Burnham....

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