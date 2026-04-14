A Philosopher Giving a Lecture on the Orrery, in which a Lamp is Put in the Place of the Sun: 1766

It began, as such things often do, in a school art room. Mike Geary, my prep school teacher, who had failed to convince me of the wonders of Peter Blake’s The Balcony, first showed me J.M.W. Turner’s The Fighting Temeraire, Thomas Gainsborough’s Mr and Mrs Andrews, and, most indelibly, Joseph Wright of Derby’s A Philosopher Giving a Lecture on the Orrery, in which a Lamp is Put in the Place of the Sun, or The Orrery for short. That canvas, with its masterful tenebrism and the solitary lamp substituting for the solar orb, its circle of faces bathed in contemplative radiance, became my portal into the art of these islands. Wright’s orchestration of darkness and revelation felt less like technique than a philosophical proposition: illumination emerges most poignantly from shadow. The impression has endured across decades, a quiet lodestar.

Thus, when the National Gallery unveiled Wright of Derby: From the Shadows, the first major exhibition devoted to his candlelit nocturnes, I resolved to attend before its closure on 10 May and subsequent transfer to Derby Museums. Bendor Grosvenor’s tweet, recording his fifth visit and affirming Wright’s place among the all-time greats, reminded me I had not done so, and sharpened the urgency. With the electoral calendar pressing upon my hours, I seized a rare London afternoon and entered the Sunley Room, pausing also at the adjacent Stubbs “Portrait of a horse” display. The encounter proved richly rewarding.

Wright (1734–1797) embodied a proudly provincial sensibility allied to cosmopolitan ambition. Born into a legal family in Derby, he was evacuated from the town in 1745 when his home was requisitioned amid the Jacobite threat. Yet provincial roots did not confine him. At 17 he moved to London to be trained under Joshua Reynolds’ mentor, the portraitist Thomas Hudson. In 1773 he undertook the grand artistic pilgrimage to Italy; three years later, Dr Samuel Johnson would articulate the cultural imperative in characteristic terms: “Sir, a man who has not been to Italy is always conscious of an inferiority, from his not having seen what it is expected a man should see.” As the exhibition catalogue astutely observes, Wright had already fulfilled that expectation in his own idiom, fusing Midlands empiricism with the dramatic chiaroscuro inherited from Caravaggio and his followers.

Organised in partnership with Derby Museums, the exhibition is modest in scale—some twenty-five paintings, mezzotints, and drawings, yet exemplary in scholarly focus. It concentrates on the candlelight pictures of the mid-1760s to early 1770s, a decade in which Wright achieved his most distinctive voice. Where many artists have been styled painters of light, Wright is more precisely a painter of darkness. His tenebrism employs shadow not as mere foil but as the generative matrix from which form and meaning are coaxed into being. Candle-flame and lamplight become instruments of revelation, carving intellect, emotion, and scientific inquiry from enveloping gloom with almost metaphysical precision.

The exhibition’s centrepieces are the reunited masterpieces A Philosopher Giving a Lecture on the Orrery (1766) and An Experiment on a Bird in the Air Pump (1768), displayed together for the first time in thirty-five years. Both repay the sustained scrutiny they themselves depict. In the Orrery, a mechanical model of the solar system turns beneath a lamp that supplants the sun. Adults and children lean inward, their features etched by the glow in attitudes of rapt discovery; the philosopher presides with sacerdotal calm. The composition enacts a quiet cosmology: knowledge as a domestic sacrament.



Adjacent, the Air Pump tightens the dramatic register. A white cockatoo flutters within its glass receiver as the vacuum is drawn; the lecturer gestures toward the apparatus with the composure of one who understands the experiment’s reversibility. As Grosvenor has perceptively written, “the bird will live.”

Detail of the mezzotint by Valentine Green 1769 showing the valve release

The valve is being reopened as can be seen in the contemporary mezzotint, also in the show, the suffering ends. Yet Wright stages the ethical theatre of observation itself, the young girl averting her gaze, the boy transfixed, the adults suspended between curiosity and disquiet, without didactic resolution. The painting holds moral tension in luminous equilibrium, inviting the viewer to weigh the cost of empirical wonder.

Complementing these are works that extend the nocturnal idiom: A Philosopher by Lamplight, wherein travellers fearfully confront a philosopher, playing with human bones, by candle and moonlight; or Earthstopper on the Banks of the Derwent, where artificial and celestial lights converse across the Derbyshire landscape, the unspoken fox will never escape to the pitch black of its set again, here total darkness denied is security denied. Human ingenuity asserts itself against nature’s passive majesty. The curatorial restraint, spare hanging, intelligent adjacencies, allows these dialogues to resonate without didactic overload. As Andy Owen observed in The Critic, Wright “located our material discoveries and conquests in our emotional human world.” The Guardian reviewer, while registering the Air Pump as “a nightmarish theatre of science, power, cruelty and death,” nonetheless yields to its “hypnotic beauty.” Both assessments illuminate Wright’s refusal to resolve the Enlightenment’s ambiguities into simplistic celebration.

The accompanying catalogue by Christine Riding and Jon King, merits particular praise: handsomely designed, lucidly written, and judiciously illustrated. It situates Wright within the intellectual orbit of the non London, non-establishment Lunar Society, Erasmus Darwin, Josiah Wedgwood, Joseph Priestley, without claiming formal membership. These Midlands polymaths tested reason through experiment; Wright’s canvases render that endeavour with poetic gravity. Forges glow like classical shrines; scientific demonstrations acquire ritual solemnity. Shadow, in Wright’s hands, is no void but the necessary ground against which enlightenment acquires ethical weight and emotional resonance.

A single discordant note intrudes upon an information card, which asserts that “faith and science were not then incompatible,” the phrasing freighted with the implication that such harmony has since dissolved. The claim is historically imprecise and philosophically reductive. Wright’s own milieu encompassed clergymen and believers who perceived reason and revelation as complementary arcs of the same divine architecture; many hold that view still. The exhibition itself requires no such secular gloss. Its paintings sustain wonder and moral complexity in poised equilibrium precisely because they resist ideological foreclosure.

Wright returned from Italy to Derby, where he resided until his death, balancing portrait commissions for local gentry with these nocturnal meditations. Asthma and melancholy, attended by his friend Darwin, shadowed his later years. The National Gallery wisely eschews a comprehensive retrospective, instead distilling the essence of his singular achievement. In so doing, it reveals how provincial genius may speak with universal eloquence: knowledge as fragile flame, darkness as the condition that renders it meaningful.

Emerging from the Sunley Room into Trafalgar Square’s unfiltered daylight, the images lingered like afterimages on the mind’s retina. Wright’s darkness is never mere absence; it is the fertile void from which illumination is born. In an age of perpetual glare and attenuated attention, his canvases whisper an older wisdom: that true seeing demands patience, that wonder exacts its ethical toll, and that shadow is the cradle of revelation. Grosvenor’s verdict endures: Wright ranks among the greats. Minor curatorial infelicities cannot diminish the works’ quiet majesty.

With the exhibition closing on 10 May before its homecoming to Derby Museum and Art Gallery (13 June to 1 November), time remains to engage this luminous darkness. Whether encountered in London or in the Midlands, Wright’s art offers not spectacle but sustained contemplation: faces illuminated by candle-flame, hands reaching toward the unknown, shadows that measure the limits, and the profound beauty, of what we may know. In that measured tenebrism, something enduringly radiant abides.



‘Wright of Derby: From the Shadows’

National Gallery, London, 7 November 2025–10 May 2026

Derby Museum and Art Gallery, 12 June–1 November 2026