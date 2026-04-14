Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Jeremy Poynton's avatar
Jeremy Poynton
Apr 14

Oh what a fine painter, and what a chronicler of his times. Up their with Caravaggio on the light and dark stakes.

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TrentonUK's avatar
TrentonUK
Apr 14

Thankyou for an excellent account. Saw this exhibition myself last week and it is well worth an hour or so of anyones time. I thought the National did a great job with it. There's a real sense of drama conveyed through the lighting and arrangements of the paintings. Which are displayed along with actual apparatuses depicted such as an orrery and vacum flask.

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