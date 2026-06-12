Madam President, honourable members.

The motion before us asks whether Reform is fit to govern. I rise to say that it is. And I do so, I confess, with the considerable advantage of looking across the floor at the alternative.

For arrayed against me tonight is a most distinguished coalition: the serried ranks of the was and the never-shall-be. To one side, the parties of the past, who governed and were found wanting. To the other, a party of a future that obstinately declines to arrive. Between them they possess a great deal of experience, most of it of losing.

Take Mr Babarinde, a thoroughly decent man, an OBE no less, who has done genuine good getting young offenders out of crime and into work, and who now enjoys the high honour of presiding over the Liberal Democrats. I salute him for it, much as one salutes a man who has volunteered to conduct the string quartet on the Titanic. For his is the party of Sir Ed Davey, that great statesman of the paddleboard and the bungee rope, whose entire policy programme, so far as the naked eye can detect one, consists of a deep and abiding loathing of three things: Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and the social media giants. On that last point, I do wonder whether Sir Ed has thought to telephone Sir Nick Clegg, late of this parish and latterly of Meta, who made a very handsome fortune indeed from precisely the sort of giant his old party now professes to despise. Perhaps the hatred is sincere. Perhaps it is merely that the rest of them were never offered the job.

Then to Ms Millward, Deputy Leader of the Green Party, and, I am delighted to see, a daughter of St Hugh’s: so, welcome home. Hers is a party with one remarkable gift. It can pronounce the words “billionaire” and “millionaire” in any order you please, at considerable length, and at very considerable volume. But ask the two simple questions, what is your plan for the defence of this realm, and what is your plan for the running of the economy that must pay for everything else, and the great Green machine falls strangely quiet. It is easy to be against things. It is harder to keep the lights on. And harder still, as Ms Millward discovered when six hundred asylum seekers were proposed for her own leafy corner of Wealden, to want them welcomed quite so warmly on one’s own doorstep as on everyone else’s.

Mr Blackford I am genuinely glad to see, a man of real presence and courtesy, who led his party at Westminster with more dignity than the role usually allowed. His is the one party on that bench that has actually governed, up in Edinburgh, and I shall be a gentleman and draw the very lightest of veils over the recent unpleasantness: the four hundred thousand pounds, the hundred-thousand-pound motorhome that never turned a wheel, the salt and pepper grinders dearer than a term’s rent. I mention it only in passing, and with sorrow. My one prayer, offered in the friendliest spirit, is that whatever the next election brings, we are spared the sight of them holding the cruets in a Westminster coalition.

Sir Desmond Swayne I approach with nothing but affection, for he is a decent man, and Parliament does not overflow with them. He is one of the last true characters of that House, a backbencher of great verve and, shall we say, a certain bibulous brio\. A man who has rescued many a dull afternoon from itself. I note only, and I note it tenderly, that for all the splendid noise of his rebellions, when the division bell rang he could seldom quite bring himself to vote against his own side, however richly it deserved it. The spirit was willing. The whip, alas, was willinger.

And Labour? One can hardly blame them for not being here; they are tremendously busy just now. Busy enough, this very week, to look again at the student loan settlement they have frozen onto your generation, the threshold pinned in place until 2030 while your wages climb to meet it, and to conclude, after the most careful reflection, that it is all just about right. A party that fights like ferrets in a sack, whilst ensureing the nation cannot fight at all. Now it campaigns, with touching dedication, for its own assassin. We shall let them rest.

And here, Mr President, is what ought to trouble the benches opposite. Even the pollsters have noticed. Luke Tryl, an Oxford man himself and no stranger to this room, sits through focus group after focus group and reports that the vote for Reform has quietly ceased to be the roll of the dice it once was. For more and more ordinary people, weighing up that lot, it has become the safest bet on the table. When the cautious choice is the insurgent choice, the establishment has a problem.

So. Fit to govern. That lot?

But let us take the question seriously, because it deserves to be. What does it actually mean, to be fit to govern?

It is not, I think, what the managerial mind supposes. It is not a glossy CV, nor a safe pair of hands, nor a tidy communications grid. Strip away the cant and ask the question the common Englishman (and our Scots, our Welsh, our Ulstermen will forgive me the shorthand, for the inheritance is theirs every bit as much as ours) has always put, plainly, to anyone who would rule him: what is government actually for?

The answer is older than any party in this room, older than this Union itself, this Union, our great Union. It is this. Defend the realm. Keep the peace. Hold the law level over the head of the richest man and the poorest alike. And then, having done those few hard things well, leave us our liberty and our property, and get out of the way. That is the whole of it. That is the inheritance of the common law, the law that stood here before Parliament and will stand here after it, the law that William Blackstone, Oxford’s own, took down out of the air and set in order so that every man and woman in these islands might know their rights. Measured against that standard, fitness to govern is not a question of experience. It is a question of spine.

And that is precisely where the parties opposite fail, and Reform does not. For fitness, properly understood, is the willingness to say what you want and to mean it, and to bring with you a team ready to put its shoulder to the national wheel and push.

And what a team it is. Consider, for a moment, who is actually stepping forward: nearly sixteen hundred candidates have put themselves forward at the last count, and the striking thing about almost every one of them is that they have no wish to be politicians at all. They have good lives, lives that function perfectly well without the abuse, the hassle, the ruin of an evening’s peace. They are not careerists, and they are not on the make. They have run things and built things and met a payroll, and every one of them could be doing something far easier and far more fun with their lives than this.

So why do they stand? You will remember the answer Mallory gave, when they asked him why on earth he wished to climb Everest. “Because it is there”.



These men and women would put it more soberly, and more plainly. “Because it has to be done”. Because the saving of these islands of ours is not a career but a vocation, and someone, in the end, must answer it.

That is a body of people untainted by the stench of declinism, unhamstrung by the mouldy little compromises that have eaten the heart out of nearly everyone sitting opposite. To clean those Augean stables takes a good deal more than good intentions. It takes purpose, and a set of common beliefs, what Gordon Brown, in one of his better moments, might have called “an irreducible core”. Reform has that core. The benches across from me mislaid theirs a long time ago.

That, in the end, is the whole of the difference. The parties on the other side of this house have made their peace with the decline of this country. They administer it. They manage it. One or two of them, I rather suspect, have grown quietly fond of it. Reform has not, and will not, and that single refusal is worth more than all their experience combined.

So let me put it as plainly as I can, and answer honestly. Are we perfect? No. Of course we are not; show me the cohort of men and women who is. But are we fit? Fit in ourselves, and fit against the alternative this house has listened to all evening? I say we are as fit a body of people as these islands have sent forward in decades.

Set against the serried ranks of the was and the never-shall-be, the only honest answer to the motion is yes.

I beg to propose.