Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Gaynor the Reform Rose's avatar
Gaynor the Reform Rose
4h

An excellent speech and a reminder that all new parties have to start somewhere. None of the established parties began with decades of experience in government, they built support because people believed they offered something different.

What Reform has achieved in a relatively short time is to build a substantial base of ordinary people who live in the real world, run businesses, raise families, pay taxes, and see the consequences of political decisions every day. That is not a weakness, it is a strength.

The question of fitness to govern should not be judged solely by how long a party has existed, but by whether it understands the concerns of the public, has the courage to address them, and is willing to challenge a political establishment that many voters feel has stopped listening. Every party has to begin somewhere. The real question is whether it is growing because people see it as the answer to problems others have failed to solve. A new party totally may be the solution needed especially when the old ones just do not work anymore.

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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
4h

Since 1945 we have been governed by people with considerable experience in Government who have delivered us a £2 9 trillion debt, a defenceless realm, and the social and economic mess upon us. I would say experience in Government is not an indication of fit to govern - experience suggests it is a disqualifying factor.

Restore Britain I think needs a rebrand, the Grudge Party.

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