Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
7h

About time someone spoke up for Garibaldi biscuits. Chapeau.

Reply
Share
ALISTAIR KELMAN's avatar
ALISTAIR KELMAN
7h

Fifty years ago when I was courting the lady from Aberdeen who later became my wife she tricked me when we were having Afternoon Tea in an up market tea shop in the city by telling me that the corrected way to ask for Garibaldi biscuits was "Gies a couple o' they squasht flee biskets, aye?". This is what I asked the waitress - to her absolute delight

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gawain Towler and others
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gawain Towler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture