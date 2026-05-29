

I am told that today is National Biscuit Day and if so it demands we settle the baked matter once and for all.



Every gentleman should have a favourite biscuit. This is not a trivial proposition. A man’s biscuit reveals something of his character: his relationship with understatement, his tolerance for pretension, his willingness to be judged by small but telling choices.



The field, on first inspection, appears crowded. The digestive presents the strongest initial claim. It is plain without being dull, sturdy enough to carry cheese, and sufficiently robust to survive a considered dunk in tea without immediate collapse. It has no pretension, which is itself a form of integrity. The chocolate-covered variant is permissible on cold afternoons but should not be elevated into a separate loyalty.



Others fall away on examination. The Rich Tea though austere is too eager to dissolve. The Hobnob, for all its oat-studded vigour, is more a statement than a biscuit. Shortbread is magnificent but belongs to a different occasion, closer to pastry than to everyday life. The Bourbon and the Custard Cream are properly for childhood and for revisiting without shame, but a man should not build an identity around them. The Fig Roll deserves a separate mention: it has genuine ambition, the fig paste within suggesting a Mediterranean seriousness entirely at odds with its supermarket shelf placement, but it has lately become too self-conscious, too aware of its own cult status, and a biscuit that knows it is beloved is already halfway to being insufferable.



Which brings us to the Garibaldi.



Named, however loosely, for the great Italian liberator who handed a unified kingdom to a king he despised and then retired to grow cabbages on Caprera, the Garibaldi is a biscuit of undemonstrative virtue. It should be noted, in the spirit of scrupulous accuracy, that it may in fact have been Diocletian who grew the cabbages, at Spalato, and not Garibaldi at all. But this is precisely the sort of pedantic historical correction that should not be allowed to disturb a good argument, and it will not disturb this one. The currants pressed flat into that thin, slightly crisp dough give it a seriousness the competition lacks. It is not cloying. It does not mistake itself for a confection. Unlike the Fig Roll, it has never sought a following, never cultivated admirers, never appeared in a heritage food magazine accompanied by artisan jam. It simply persists: slightly underrated, honest in its ingredients, present when required, and carrying just enough history to reward a moment’s reflection.



On National Biscuit Day, the nation deserves a biscuit equal to the occasion. Not flashy. Not nostalgic for its own sake. Not half as pleased with itself as the Fig Roll has become. Something with a name that gestures toward liberty, unification, and the willingness to retire with dignity after the great work is done, whether to Caprera or to Spalato, and whether the vegetable in question was a cabbage or not.



The Garibaldi. Obviously.



Happy National Biscuit Day.