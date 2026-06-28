Set two headlines side by side and you have the portrait of a state that has mislaid its reason.

The first, from a few years back, reported that there are now more Ghanaian-trained nurses working in our National Health Service than are left tending the sick in Ghana itself. Read that again, slowly. A nation of some thirty-odd million souls, poor, malarial, doing its honest best to staff its own wards, trains a nurse at its own expense and then watches her board a plane to Heathrow to empty bedpans in Basingstoke. Ghana sits on the World Health Organisation’s red list, the roll of countries so short of medics that the civilised world has solemnly agreed not to poach from them. We poached anyway. We always do. We are very good at lecturing the poor world about development between flights, and better still at carrying off the one asset it truly cannot spare, the trained and tender human being who might have kept its children alive.

The second headline, fresh yesterday, reports that our own newly qualified nurses cannot find work. British young people, who sat the exams and walked the wards and took on thousands of pounds of debt to earn the title, are pulling flat whites in Costa. The Health Service that screams of thirty thousand vacancies will not hire them. There are no jobs, they are told, in the institution that cannot find anyone to do the job. They graduate, they qualify, they apply, and they are met, in the bleak word of one of them, with silence. And then they are met with an apron and a milk frother.

Hold the two together and the madness is complete. We import the nurses of a country that needs them, and we waste the nurses of our own that we paid to make. We strip Accra and we staff Starbucks. Had a satirist proposed it you would have told him to rein it in.

How does a country arrive here? It arrives, as it generally does, by way of a clever man with a spreadsheet. In 2015 George Osborne, in one of those Spending Reviews that were always praised in the morning and ruinous by the decade, abolished the bursary that had paid student nurses to train. The reasoning was the immaculate reasoning of the accountant. Stop giving them a grant, hand them a loan instead, turn them loose in the bracing wind of the market, lift the cap on places, and behold, more nurses at no cost to the Treasury. It was, we were assured, a liberation.

What followed was the opposite of every promise made for it. Applications to nursing courses fell away by the thousand. The supply of home-grown nurses, far from booming, withered on the branch. And the state, having kicked away the ladder its own young people had been climbing, reached for the laziest fix available to a rich nation, which is to buy the finished article ready-trained from somewhere poorer. Why go to the bother of educating a girl from Grimsby when you can collect one from Kumasi who cost you not a penny? The bursary saved a pittance. It has been repaid in the betrayal of two nations at once.

This is not an accident of administration. It is the disease itself. A centralised machine of this size cannot connect its own trained young to its own gaping vacancies, because it long ago stopped seeing nurses, British or Ghanaian, as anything but interchangeable units on a workforce return, to be summoned, shed and shipped about as the quarter’s figures demand. It will import what it refuses to cultivate and discard what it has already grown, and it will call the whole grotesque performance efficiency.

Oliver Goldsmith saw the shape of it two and a half centuries ago, watching the enclosures hollow out the villages. Ill fares the land, he wrote, where wealth accumulates and men decay. We have built a health service that is a monument to precisely that, rich in money and managers and dashboards and targets, decaying in the only currency that finally counts, which is the trained and willing human hand at the bedside.

It is madness, and it is a choice, and it is high time we stopped pretending it is anything else.