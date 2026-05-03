There is a particular genius to Liberal Democrat politics. It is the genius of the chameleon, the ability to be, simultaneously, whatever the voter in front of you most wants to see. Jo Grimond rebuilt a near-extinct party on the art of speaking eloquently about principle while committing to as little as possible. His heirs have refined this into a system. They are for housebuilding, except in any constituency where they hold seats, where they are the most ferocious NIMBYs in the country. They are for localism, except when local decisions are ones they dislike. They are the party of civil liberties, except when they were sharing government with the Conservatives and signing off on precisely the surveillance state they now deplore. The Liberal Democrats are all things to all men, and nothing to anyone who looks too closely.

Now, they have provided us with a fresh and rather delicious example of this talent for cant. The instrument of their undoing is a yellow machine from Staffordshire.

First, a word in defence of that machine, and the company that makes it, because both deserve one, and because the people attacking them should be ashamed of themselves.

JCB. J.C. Bamford Excavators. The yellow-and-black machines are as British an institution as the red telephone box, and considerably more useful. Lord Bamford’s family built the company from a single shed in Uttoxeter in 1945 and turned it into one of the great manufacturing success stories of the post-war decades: 22 plants across four continents, 19,000 employees, an export record that most of British industry can only envy. The latest fruit of that ingenuity is the Pothole Pro, a machine that cuts, preps and seals a pothole in eight minutes at a cost of around thirty pounds per repair. It is not a gimmick. It is an engineered answer to a real and daily misery for British drivers. When Nigel Farage rode one into his Birmingham rally last year, grinning, ridiculous, and right, he was riding something genuinely impressive.

Yes, the Bamfords have donated to the Conservative Party over many years, to the tune of more than eleven million pounds. Lord Bamford sat in the Lords as a Tory peer until 2024. Last November, JCB donated £200,000 to Reform, and, simultaneously, £200,000 to the Conservatives, because the Bamfords are businessmen who back business-friendly parties rather than ideologues running a covert operation. All of it is transparent, declared and legal.

The Liberal Democrats, however, have decided this is a scandal. Tom Brake, former Lib Dem MP and now chief of the pressure group Unlock Democracy, thundered that the donation proved the need for a cap on political giving and condemned what he called the “insidious relationships that can exist between political parties and companies.” Writing for Byline Times, he demanded the government use the Representation of the People Bill to ban companies from receiving contracts from governing parties they have donated to. Jerry Roodhouse, the Lib Dem group leader on Warwickshire County Council, told Left Foot Forward that Reform’s nineteen-year-old council leader George Finch, guilty of the appalling crime of visiting the JCB factory and posting an admiring video, was “walking a fine line” and needed to be “very clear about what his interests are.” An unnamed opposition councillor on the same council said they were “suspicious as hell.”

The insinuation was clear enough. Reform, having accepted Bamford’s money, was now corrupting local procurement to reward its donor. Using a good British machine to fix British roads was recast as a species of racketeering.

Which brings us to Gloucestershire.

Which brings us to Gloucestershire. Or, as the nursery rhyme has it: Doctor Foster went to Gloucester, in a shower of rain, and stepped into a puddle right up to his middle. Given the state of Gloucestershire’s roads in recent years, Doctor Foster was probably lucky it was only a puddle. Residents of the county have grown accustomed to potholes of a depth and ambition more usually associated with archaeological digs. Cyclists have vanished into them. Small family saloons have been known to list alarmingly and not return. The good Doctor, on today’s A417, might not have made it out at all.

Into this landscape of civic shame stepped the Liberal Democrats, winning control of Gloucestershire County Council in May 2025 and inheriting a highways programme in urgent need of improvement. Cabinet member Joe Harris promptly positioned the roads effort as proof that his administration, unlike their Conservative predecessors, was serious about fixing things. Modern technology. Innovation. Getting things done.

The technology in question? The JCB Pothole Pro. Bamford’s machine. The very device that Tom Brake had declared the emblem of insidious donor relationships, and that Jerry Roodhouse had suggested a Reform councillor needed to be interrogated over. There it was, rolling across the county, filling in the craters that had been swallowing the good people of Gloucestershire, deployed cheerfully by the Liberal Democrat administration that had simultaneously been cheering on the national attacks on Reform for doing exactly the same thing.

There is a further twist that sharpens the irony to something close to slapstick. When the Conservatives had previously moved to purchase a Pothole Pro for the county, it was a Liberal Democrat councillor, David Willingham, who raised concerns that the acquisition had not been “properly audited for probity reasons” and questioned its effectiveness and value for money. The Lib Dems were against the machine when the Tories bought it. They are now for it, deploying it county-wide, rescuing Doctor Foster and his fellow travellers from their watery fates, while Tom Brake writes indignant copy about the corrupting influence of Bamford’s money on Reform procurement decisions.

What is the explanation for this contradiction? There are only two. Either the Liberal Democrats believe, sincerely, that the JCB Pothole Pro is a fine piece of kit that sensible councils should use, in which case their attacks on Reform for using it are straightforwardly dishonest. Or they believe the machine is tainted goods, a symbol of the corrupt relationship between big donors and political parties, in which case Councillor Harris has some urgent explaining to do at the next Gloucestershire cabinet meeting. He might find the agenda item hard to navigate. Rather like the A417.

The reality, of course, is mundane. The Pothole Pro is a good machine. Multiple councils across the political spectrum, the Labour government’s own Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, visited the JCB factory on National Pothole Day and operated the device herself, have recognised this. Effective technology does not become corrupt technology because a company also makes political donations. The Lib Dems in Gloucestershire know this perfectly well. They can see it working on their own roads. They can see Doctor Foster making it home in one piece.

What they cannot bring themselves to do is apply the same standard to their opponents that they apply to themselves. Tom Brake calls it an insidious relationship. Gloucestershire County Council calls it modern highways maintenance. Both positions cannot be true. Only one of them is honest.

Since Grimond’s day, the Liberal Democrats have survived by becoming whatever mirror the voter holds up. In opposition, they are fearless tribunes of accountability. In power, they are the quiet users of the very tools they once condemned. The yellow machines roll on across Gloucestershire. The potholes are getting filled. And the hypocrisy is showing.