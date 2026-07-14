Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Gawain Towler's avatar
Gawain Towler
12h

This follows up some comments I made in Devon yesterday. Idiot that I was I wasn't expecting a great swarm of media in Haytor.

My quite private reflection was thus bounced as I made my way to my car.

https://youtu.be/e6gz0ufeLY0?is=_bu6OisZTwfD1R00

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Rachel Roffe's avatar
Rachel Roffe
12h

Thank you Gawain for challenging what is happening here, namely a cover up. Thank you also for your beautiful tribute to Ann, an incredible lady. We are all so sad here in the Cotswolds and Wiltshire, Several of my friends were good friends of Ann. So terribly tragic. The truth needs to be known. Thank you. Rachel

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