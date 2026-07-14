Image: Zoe Head-Thomas/PA Wire

My grandfather, E.W.Towler, joined the Bradford police in 1926. He served through the General Strike, through the Depression, went to war, came back and continued to serve the people of Bradford, and he served on his own terms. He refused the Masonic handshake that oiled promotion in every northern force of his day, and he refused it for the whole of his career. He believed a policeman should owe nothing to any man he might one day have to arrest. He drummed into me, very young, the principles of Sir Robert Peel.[1] The police are the public and the public are the police. The ability of the police to do their job depends entirely on public approval of their existence, their actions and their behaviour. The test to him, of police efficiency was the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with it.

I absorbed all this so completely that until I was about thirteen, one of my ambitions in life was to be so public spirited that I might one day be able to ‘help the police with their enquiries’. I thought that was what a good citizen did if he ever got the chance. I learned later what the polite euphemism meant. But the boy was not wrong about the principle underneath it. A citizen and a constable were on the same side, engaged in the same task, and each could look the other in the eye.

I want to hold that picture in mind, because what follows is not an attack on the police. It is an attack on what has been bolted onto the police, and what that bolt-on is doing to the trust my grandfather spent a working life earning.

Ann

Ann Widdecombe was murdered in her home on Dartmoor last Wednesday.[2] She was a friend of Nigel Farage’s for many years, and a friend of many of us in the Reform family who knew her and loved her well and deeply. I knew her through the Brexit Party and Reform. She was formidable, kind, funny, devout and utterly without side. Her murder is a suckin#g wound, and the wound is still open. A man sits in custody, rearrested on Monday on suspicion of terrorism, and the police, the CPS and I hope the courts have their work still to do.[3]

Within days of her death, the commentary had settled into a familiar shape. Not commentary about her killer. Commentary about Reform. Nigel Farage stood near her home on Saturday, laid a wreath, and said that from what he could make out this was premeditated murder, that a car had come onto her drive at half past twelve on the Wednesday between two scheduled interviews, and that he did not believe for one moment this was a burglary gone wrong.[4] For this he was accused in The Times of using her death as political propaganda.[5] Dan Hodges declared it staggering that a senior political leader would speculate on a live investigation.[6] The Mail on Sunday produced a highly placed source, unnamed, who reported that family members, also unnamed, did not want her death hijacked for political purposes.[7] Nobody has yet told us which family members, or whether any of them were actually spoken to, or whether the highly placed source is a relative at all rather than someone highly placed somewhere rather more official. Given her nephew, a priest himself took the prayer with senior Reform members on Sunday at the growing mound of flowers near her home.

Hold that thought too. Because on Monday, counter-terrorism police took over the case, rearrested the suspect under the Terrorism Act, and announced new information and evidence.[3] The man accused of gobbing off turned out to have been closer to the mark than the official line he was gobbing off against.

The pattern

This is not an isolated failure. It is the latest instalment of a pattern, and the pattern is not one of bad policing. In every case below, even, in the later stages, the Novak case, the detectives did their work. The pattern is one of police communications, of a public relations machine that has decided the public cannot be trusted with the truth and must instead be managed toward an approved reaction.

Consider the origin story of the two-tier charge. In the summer of 2020, during a lockdown in which gathering was a criminal offence, Black Lives Matter marches of tens of thousands were facilitated across our cities, with officers photographed kneeling before them. Nine months later the women who wished to hold a vigil for Sarah Everard, murdered by a serving officer of the Metropolitan Police, were told their gathering would be unlawful and that the organisers faced ten thousand pound fines. They cancelled. The vigil happened anyway, and the country watched a young woman pinned to the ground amid the flowers. A year later the High Court ruled that the Met had got the law wrong from the start.[8] The force had asserted a legal position with total public confidence, the position was false, and no correction ever travelled as far as the original assertion.

Consider Southport. Three little girls murdered at a dance class in July 2024. Within hours the police declared the incident was not being treated as terror-related. What they did not say, and would not say for three months, was that the killer had been manufacturing ricin, that he possessed an al-Qaeda training manual, and that he had been referred to Prevent three times and waved through three times.[9] Contempt of court was the shield, and there is real legal force in it, the trial mattered and the trial was protected. But the law governs what may not be said. It does not compel a force to fill the silence with a characterisation it knows to be misleading. Into the vacuum poured an invented name and an invented biography, and the country burned for a fortnight. When the inspectorate reviewed the disorder it concluded that the information vacuum had been filled by misinformation and that police must be quicker and franker after major incidents.[10] The police’s own inspectors wrote the lesson down. It has been ignored ever since.

Consider Henry Nowak. An eighteen-year-old student stabbed five times in Southampton in December, who told the officers kneeling on him that he had been stabbed and could not breathe, and who died handcuffed, under arrest for an assault that never happened, because his killer had claimed a racist attack and the officers believed the claim.[11] The first police statement that morning said two men had been assaulted by an unknown man.[12] Six months passed before the public saw the bodycam footage, released only around the conviction, only under pressure, and only after the Sunday Times reported that police had tried to intervene in the trial itself.[13] Each release of footage contradicted the impression the original statement had planted.[14] The Prime Minister himself conceded there were difficult questions about how accusations of racism informed police thinking.[15] The questions were difficult precisely because the answers had been sat on for half a year.

Consider North Belfast. In June Stephen Ogilvie had his eye carved out on a residential street, and because a bystander filmed it, the public for once saw the event before anyone could frame it. The PSNI appealed to the public to stop circulating the footage and ruled out terrorism within a day.[16] The suspect was described as Somali, then Sudanese, then possibly Chadian, three nationalities in a month, each correction chasing the last.[17] Ministers reserved their loudest anger not for the attack but for those who shared true footage of it.[18] The riots that followed were disgraceful and indefensible, and the courts are right to punish them. But a state that responds to a filmed atrocity chiefly by trying to manage the film should not be surprised when its management is read as concealment. The case itself now moves properly and quietly through the courts, as it should. Silence required by law is discipline. Noise designed to mislead before the law requires anything is the offence.

The machine

Who does all this framing? Not the detectives. Britain’s Police Services maintain a substantial communications estate of their own. The last serious audit, a set of Freedom of Information requests by the Press Gazette, found around 775 communications staff across UK forces costing north of thirty-six million pounds a year, with the Met alone employing over a hundred on a budget above ten million.[19] Those figures are a decade old. Twelve forces were spending over a million pounds each on communications by 2018,[20] and there is no reason to believe the estate has shrunk since, every reason to believe that with salary inflation the national bill now comfortably exceeds forty million pounds a year. Forty million pounds buys roughly a thousand constables’ starting salaries. It has bought instead a profession whose product, on the evidence of the last six years, is managing dissent.

My grandfather’s force had no press officers. It had a desk sergeant, and when something terrible happened, a senior officer said what could be said and no more. The formula was almost liturgical.



“We have arrested a man and he is helping us with our enquiries. We are ruling nothing in and nothing out as to motive. We will not be answering further questions at this time, and when we have something concrete to say, we will say it”.



That formula respected the law, respected the trial, and respected the public. It asserted nothing it did not know. It created no impression it would later have to retract. It is telling that every word of it remains available today, costs nothing, and complies with every rule of sub judice, and yet at least forty million pounds a year is spent on avoiding it.

Ann again

Now run the Widdecombe case against that old formula. Ann was found on Thursday morning. On Friday the murder investigation was announced, the Prime Minister called her death a significant loss and said he would not speculate, and the Home Secretary urged the public to avoid speculation and let the investigation progress.[21] So far, so proper. A 26-year-old man was arrested in Newton Abbot and released without charge.[22] On Saturday evening a 28-year-old man was arrested in Rotherham, 260 miles away, and the arrest was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.[23]

Then came the Sunday statement, and here the old formula was abandoned. Devon and Cornwall Police told the country that there was still no information to suggest a terrorism related incident, and that nothing suggested political motivation, while urging the public not to speculate about motive.[23] Legally, nothing was ruled out. The word was suggest, and detectives remained, we were assured, open minded. But the police knew exactly what impression those words would create, and the impression was that politics and terror were off the table. They issued that impression while counter-terror officers were the ones making the arrest. The public could see the officers. The public was being told not to believe its eyes.

On Monday the impression collapsed. The suspect was rearrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. The head of National Counter Terrorism Policing announced new information and evidence and said multiple lines of inquiry were being pursued to establish the motivation.[3] The Home Secretary confirmed it in the Commons.[24] In the space of twenty-four hours, the official position travelled from nothing to suggest political motivation to a terrorism investigation into the assassination of a political figure in her own small Devon abode.

Against that record, consider what Nigel Farage was pilloried for. He said a close friend of decades had, in his view, been the victim of premeditated murder and not a burglary gone wrong. He declined, explicitly and repeatedly, to say whether the motive was political, personal or the product of a disturbed mind.[25] His remarks were considered, they were not intemperate, and it would have been very strange indeed if a man who had known and loved Ann for so long had no considered view about her brutal death. I do not believe his words hampered the investigation by one minute or one witness. What they hampered was the official framing. Thus so the machinery turned on him, an anonymous Labour minister complaining about MPs gobbing off,[26] an unnamed source ventriloquising an unnamed family, a Times headline about propaganda, and Mr Hodges tweeting through it all with the industry of a man paid by the yard. Richard Tice’s reply was hot, and grief makes men hot, but the substance of Reform’s position has been vindicated by the police’s own Monday statement. The speculation that turned out to be wrong was not Farage’s. It was the official one.

The offence

So let me say plainly what the offence is, because it is important to say what it is not. It is not the investigation. Devon and Cornwall Police, and now the counter-terrorism command, appear to be doing their jobs with speed and seriousness. A suspect was identified and arrested within days across the length of England. That is real police work and it deserves real support. I hope for a rapid charge, a fair trial and, if guilt is proved, a whole-life spell of reflection for the man who did this. Ann believed in justice her entire life. She will have it.

The offence is the manipulation. It is the reflex, now embedded across the police estate and reaching up into the Home Office, of treating every atrocity first as a public-order problem and the public itself as the suspect. It is the pre-emptive motive announcement issued before the evidence can bear it. It is the withholding of footage until a verdict makes withholding pointless. It is the forty-million-pound apparatus of framing, nudging and narrative management, very Nudge Unit, very Behavioural Insights, and wholly foreign to Peel. My grandfather’s police told the public the truth or told them nothing, and were trusted. Today’s police communications tell the public a version, and are not. That is not a coincidence. It is a causal relationship, and every managed impression that later collapses converts a little more trust into a little more contempt.

The tragedy is that it is entirely avoidable. The old formula sits there, free of charge, waiting. Say what you know. Say what you cannot yet say, and say why. Rule nothing in and nothing out, and mean it. Then go and catch the man, as, to their credit, they did. The police do not need a better story. They need only to stop telling stories, and the public, who are the police, as the police are the public, will meet them where my grandfather always said they would. Face to face, and eye to eye.

Endnotes

The nine principles of policing traditionally attributed to Sir Robert Peel, issued with the founding of the Metropolitan Police in 1829 and reproduced by the Home Office, “Definition of policing by consent”, FOI release, 10 December 2012.

Devon and Cornwall Police, “Murder enquiry launched following death of Ann Widdecombe”, official statement, 10 July 2026. Police believe she was attacked at around 12.30pm on Wednesday 8 July, and she was found at her home in Haytor at about 11.40am on Thursday 9 July. See also ITV News, “Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of murder after former MP Ann Widdecombe found dead”, 10 July 2026.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East statement, 13 July 2026, confirming the 28-year-old in custody was rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, with Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, stating “We now have new information and evidence that means Counter Terrorism Policing is now leading the investigation.” Reported by Associated Press, 13 July 2026.

Nigel Farage, remarks to reporters at Haytor, Devon, 11 July 2026, as reported by PA Media and The Times, 12 July 2026.

“Nigel Farage accused of using Ann Widdecombe’s death as propaganda”, The Times, 12 July 2026, quoting Harvey Proctor.

Dan Hodges (@DPJHodges), X, 11 July 2026.

The Mail on Sunday, 12 July 2026, as quoted in The Times, 12 July 2026.

Leigh and others v Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis [2022] EWHC 527 (Admin), judgment of 11 March 2022, finding the Metropolitan Police breached the Reclaim These Streets organisers’ rights under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Crown Prosecution Service announcement of additional charges against Axel Rudakubana, 29 October 2024, covering production of a biological toxin (ricin) contrary to the Biological Weapons Act 1974 and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism (an al-Qaeda training manual) contrary to s.58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. The three Prevent referrals between 2019 and 2021 were confirmed by the Home Office the same week.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, “An inspection of the police response to the public disorder in July and August 2024”, Tranche 1 report, December 2024, on the information vacuum after the Southport attack being filled by misinformation and the need for police to communicate faster and more fully after major incidents.

R v Vickrum Singh Digwa, Southampton Crown Court, conviction for murder 22 May 2026, sentenced 1 June 2026 to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years, sentencing remarks of Mr Justice Mousley. See also BBC News, “Murder victim told police ‘I can’t breathe’ while handcuffed”, 2 June 2026.

Initial Hampshire Constabulary statement of 3 December 2025, as reported in the summary of the case and its aftermath, “Murder of Henry Nowak”, including the police account that “two men had been assaulted by an unknown man”.

Urwin, Gadher and Lyons, “Police tried to intervene in Henry Nowak murder trial”, The Sunday Times, 7 June 2026.

Crown Prosecution Service release of further footage, 26 June 2026. See Hymas, “Police failed to handcuff Nowak killer, new footage reveals”, The Telegraph, 26 June 2026, and BBC News, “Watch Henry Nowak’s killer repeatedly lie to police”, 26 June 2026.

Keir Starmer, remarks following his meeting with the Nowak family, 4 June 2026, acknowledging “difficult questions that need to be answered about the way the police handled Henry’s murder” and, separately, “serious questions to answer, including how accusations of racism informed police thinking”.

Police Service of Northern Ireland statements of 9 June 2026, appealing to the public to stop circulating footage of the Kinnaird Avenue attack and stating there was no information to suggest the attack was terrorism related.

The PSNI initially described the suspect as believed to be Somali, corrected this to Sudanese on 9 June 2026, and stated in the week of 6 July 2026 that Hadi Alodid may be from Chad. See RTÉ News, 10 June 2026 and 8 July 2026, and The Journal, 8 July 2026.

Keir Starmer, statement on X, 10 June 2026 (”nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere”), and Justice Minister Naomi Long, BBC interview, 10 June 2026, on social media agitators “weaponizing” local fears.

Press Gazette, “UK police forces spend more than £36m a year on PR and communications”, 7 May 2015, based on Freedom of Information requests covering 2014/15, finding 775 communications staff across UK forces and a Metropolitan Police communications operation of 105 staff with a budget of £10.2 million.

PR Week, “Freedom of Information reveals UK police spend at least £36m a year on comms”, May 2018, finding twelve forces each spending over £1 million a year.

Keir Starmer, remarks to reporters, 10 July 2026, and Shabana Mahmood, statement on X, 10 July 2026, both as reported by ITV News, 10 July 2026.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the arrest of a 26-year-old white British man in Newton Abbot on 10 July 2026, later released without charge and eliminated from the inquiry.

Devon and Cornwall Police, statement of 12 July 2026, confirming the arrest of a 28-year-old white British man in Rotherham shortly after 9pm on 11 July 2026 by officers of Counter Terrorism Policing North East and South Yorkshire Police on behalf of Devon and Cornwall Police, and stating “there is still no information to suggest that this is a terrorism related incident” and that “there is nothing to suggest that it was politically” motivated, with ACC Matt Longman urging the public not to share or engage with speculation.

Shabana Mahmood, statement to the House of Commons, 13 July 2026, confirming Counter Terrorism Policing was leading the investigation “following new information and evidence”, as reported by CNN and GB News, 13 July 2026.

Nigel Farage, response to Harvey Proctor’s criticism, The Times, 12 July 2026 (”I said I would not speculate as to whether it was someone with a grudge, someone with mental health problems or someone with political problems”).