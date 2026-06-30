Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Whizjet
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An article as forensic as as a surgeon’s bayonet.

And rightly so.

I served in the Fleet Air Arm.

My son serves in the Fleet Air Arm.

I recall Healey cancelling the carrier replacement for Ark Royal, I remember him cancelling TSR2, and I remember the amalgamation of the 9th & 12th Lancers to become the 0.75% Regiment.

Labour are not to be relied upon where Defence is concerned.

Where there is any good news whatsoever, it is that this disgrace is precisely the sort of legacy that 2TK deserves - it will not be forgotten.

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