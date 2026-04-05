Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Ann Marie's avatar
Ann Marie
Apr 6

Delightful article as ever highlighting the best gems of England. To think what Alfred achieved: to emerge from hiding to create England. We must, now more than ever, believe all is not lost.

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David Eyles's avatar
David Eyles
Apr 6

Lovely. Thank you Gawain.

I hadn't thought of the bureaucratic re-organisation as being part of Alfred's success before, but it is obvious when you think about it.

I think of Alfred as the first to translate passages from the bible into vernacular English, and beginning a tradition which Wycliff continued and which culminated in the King James Version. In turn this helped literacy and education amongst the ordinary people. Understanding what is being read to you is the first step in this process. Understanding is also the first stage in wresting power from an overweening institution - a lesson we all need to re-learn.

And if you like burghs, the walk around the walls of Wareham is well worth it.

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