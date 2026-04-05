The Priory Church of Saint Mary, Saint Katharine and All Saints Edington

The blue-blue sun of an early April morning rose over the Wiltshire downs like a promise kept. I parked outside Edington Priory Church on Easter Sunday, the air carrying that crisp, invigorating chill of an early April morning that stirs the blood and lifts the spirit after the long grey months of winter. This is sacred ground in more ways than one. Tradition holds that here, or very near here, the Battle of Ethandun was fought in AD 878, the clash where Alfred the Great turned back the Great Heathen Army and saved Wessex from becoming just another Danish kingdom.

I arrived early, the air filled with the richly mathematical sound of its ten bells in harmony, with a slow trickle of parishioners making their way through the churchyard to the Easter service. Inside, the great Perpendicular windows flooded the nave with that extraordinary light, the kind that turns ancient stone into something almost translucent. Edington Priory is a quiet masterpiece: built in the 14th century by local boy made good, William of Edington, Bishop of Winchester, its vaulted ceilings and soaring arches feel less like a parish church and more like a cathedral that chose modesty. The warm honey-coloured stone glowed in the April sun, the memorials spoke of generations of local families who have worshipped here for centuries, and the whole place hummed with quiet, unbroken continuity.

Before the service I wandered to the little bookstall by the door and spotted a slim pamphlet whose staples had begun to rust with honest age. Forty-eight years old, not bad going for something printed after the Annual Meeting of the Friends of Edington Priory Church in 1977. The title was straightforward: The Importance of the Battle of Edington A.D. 878. The author was Professor Dorothy Whitelock.

Whitelock was one of those formidable women who carved serious academic careers when the academy was still very much a gentlemen’s club. Born in 1901, she blazed a trail through Oxford and Cambridge, becoming one of the greatest Anglo-Saxon scholars of the twentieth century. Her editions and translations of the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle remain the bedrock for anyone serious about the period. She had her run-ins with the old guard, a mini-feud with J.R.R. Tolkien over the Oxford professorship when he retired. Tolkien, legend has it, cast his vote against her. She went on to take the Elrington and Bosworth Chair at Cambridge later anyway. You don’t reach that level without ruffling a few tweed jackets.

I bought the pamphlet for a couple of quid and sat on the preaching cross outside. It is a modest thing, 10 pages typed, stapled, the paper yellowing at the edges, but what it contains is pure intellectual steel. Whitelock was taking on the revisionists who were already beginning to chip away at Alfred’s reputation. Chief among them was Professor R.H.C. Davis, whose 1971 article “Alfred the Great: Propaganda and Truth” suggested the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle was little more than royal spin-doctoring.

Whitelock gives them both barrels. She dismantles the notion that the Chronicle was cynical Alfredian propaganda. It was compiled when many who had lived through 878 were still alive, hardly the time to peddle outright lies. She defends the traditional view: the Danish occupation of Wessex was near-total, Alfred’s position truly desperate, and his victory at Edington the hinge on which English history turned. Without it, she argues, there would have been no reconquest of the Danelaw, no unified England, no Anglo-Saxon renaissance, and quite possibly no England at all. But before I’d got more than a few pages in, the bells stopped ringing and the service beckoned.

As the Easter service unfolded, the familiar words of resurrection, the hymns rising under those glorious vaults, I found myself thinking about Alfred’s own near-saintly career. Here was a Christian king who refused to surrender when everything looked lost. He hid in the marshes at Athelney, gathered his people, and struck back. Yes, there is the small matter of him helping himself to some Abingdon Abbey property to pay his fyrd, medieval realpolitik is rarely pretty, but the man saved a kingdom and a faith. Whitelock never leans on the later pious legends of St Cuthbert or St Neot riding to the rescue. She grounds everything in the contemporary sources and still concludes that Alfred’s victory was the moment England was saved from becoming a Scandinavian province.

One passage in particular stopped me cold. Even while taking issue with Davis’s main argument, she quotes him approvingly on Alfred’s true greatness: “Alfred’s greatness lay in his ability to persuade his subjects of the necessity of accepting new and burdensome institutions.” That was the cost of defence against the Vikings, the burhs, the fyrd rotations, the taxes, the rebuilding from scratch when the entire structure of the state had been overrun. The Frankish kings never managed it. Alfred did.

After the service I pottered round the church, chatting with a couple of the parishioners, warm, welcoming folk who clearly love the place. One elderly lady told me her family had been in Edington for generations. It felt like stepping into the living continuity Whitelock wrote about.

Steeple Ashton

I drove the short distance to Steeple Ashton, the village looking gorgeous in the spring sunshine, the stone cottages glowing. I parked outside The Longs Arms, one of those proper Wiltshire pubs that feels as though it has always been there. I sat outside with a coffee, finished the pamphlet, and let my mind wander.

Because the parallel felt quietly, insistently sharp. Reform has set itself a task every bit as daunting as Alfred’s: to persuade a weary and sceptical people that the scale of the problems facing this country demands honesty about the depth of the mess and the necessity of a tearing upo of the status quo and our comfortable fictions. We are not facing Viking longships, but we are in a different and more insidious struggle, one for the soul, the sovereignty and the survival of the nation itself.

If Reform, if Nigel Farage, is to succeed, its measure will not be found merely in seats won or opponents defeated. It will be found in whether we can do what Alfred did: tell the British people the unvarnished truth about the scale of the challenge, and persuade them that the effort and the sacrifices will be worth the candle. Farage’s greatness as a politician, should he achieve it, will not lie in easy victories. It will lie in whether he can restore belief that Britain can be renewed, just as Alfred did in 878.

Sitting there in the April sunshine with Whitelock’s words still warm in my hand, I felt the weight of that task, and the quiet, stubborn hope that it can still be done.

Because if a king hiding in the marshes beset all around by a rapoacious and dominant enemies, could persuade his people to follow him to victory at Edington, then perhaps a people who still remember who they are can be persuaded to do the hard things necessary to save their country once again.