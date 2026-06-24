You come down off the escarpment into Hawkesbury the way water comes down, finding the valley because the valley is there. The oaks hold the sides of it, heavy and unhurried, the same oaks in posture if not in person that have always held it, and below them the sheep go about their one idea, and at the bottom, where the ground levels and the springs gather, stands the church of St Mary the Virgin: Norman under its later Perpendicular dress, older than the Conquest, old enough that King Edgar is remembered here in the year 972.¹ I park, as one does, badly in the farmyard with its well and flaking postbox, and walk in amongst the eighty-seven chest tombs and the clipped yews that stand over them like sentries who long ago stopped expecting trouble.

There are geese in the valley. There are always geese. I labour the point not for the local colour, though they are that, but because the goose is the emblem of the man who began here. The smell of one roasting is said to have reached the young priest Wulfstan at the altar of this church and so wrenched his mind from the holy office that he forswore meat for the rest of his life, which is the most English of all paths to sanctity: to be undone by a Sunday roast and to make a rule of the remorse.² That Wulfstan, the priest of Hawkesbury who rose to be the last Anglo-Saxon bishop in England, is not quite the Wulfstan whose words I have carried up the hill in my bag. He is something better. He is the other one’s nephew.

For the man of Hawkesbury, Saint Wulfstan of Worcester, who died in 1095 and outlasted the whole Anglo-Saxon episcopate into the Norman day, was by the best account the sister’s son of Wulfstan, Archbishop of York, and was most likely named for that famous uncle.³ And what the uncle preached, the nephew did. The uncle, of whom more in a moment, had thundered in 1014 against a England that sold its own people out of the land like cattle. The nephew, two generations on, walked down from this valley to the slave-quays of Bristol and preached to the traffickers Sunday after Sunday until the trade in English men and women, shipped to Ireland in chains, was broken.⁴ The word and the deed, and the deed-doer the word-maker’s own blood. You could not invent it. It is better than invention, because it is true, and it is all here, in one small valley with its sheep and its indifferent geese.