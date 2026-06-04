Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call,

Our age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Though wise men know the process and the rule

And meekly sign their futures quietly away,

Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.

Good men, the last wave by, who cried how bright

Their deeds might bloom if filed the proper way,

Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.

Grave men who watched a young man left to bleed,

His grief deemed racist by the light of day,

Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.

Wild men who caught the sun in skin and laughter,

And learned, too late, the clipboard owns the day,

Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.

And you, my England, from the grieving height

Of everything you still might feel or say,

Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.

Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.