Do Not Go Quiet
After Dylan Thomas
Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call,
Our age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Though wise men know the process and the rule
And meekly sign their futures quietly away,
Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.
Good men, the last wave by, who cried how bright
Their deeds might bloom if filed the proper way,
Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.
Grave men who watched a young man left to bleed,
His grief deemed racist by the light of day,
Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.
Wild men who caught the sun in skin and laughter,
And learned, too late, the clipboard owns the day,
Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.
And you, my England, from the grieving height
Of everything you still might feel or say,
Do not go quiet at the lanyard’s call.
Rage, rage against the dying of our rights.
Splendid adaptation.
What happened to Henry Nowak is utterly outrageous.
What happened to Rhiannon White is utterly outrageous.
What happened to Natalie Shotter is utterly outrageous.
What happened to Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar is utterly outrageous.
What happened to Ross Parker (2001) and Kriss Donald (2004) is utterly outrageous.
I am old enough to remember when savage and gruesome murders were very rare - and usually confined to the criminal classes, or else committed by those with little sanity. I also recall that when discovered, the MSM went full bore…….and so did the police.
This has very much changed. The MSM is now firmly gagged, and the police go out of their way to play down and racial or terrorist or bestial elements to crimes.
Britain has been wilfully changed by Fabian ideology, by stone-cold treachery and by corruption.
Yes, corruption. Just as with the ‘climate change’ and ’net zero’ fraud, there is a hell of a lot of money being made from DEI and wokery. Let’s take West Yorkshire Police as an example. They have 19 DEI staff and their salaries ranged from £42k to £94k (bear in mind that a constable starts on £28k)……….who creates these jobs, who decides who gets them?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to discover how many wives, children, family members and other associates of councillors and senior police officers get these jobs?
Eye-opening to say the least I would wager. We can also wager that the Labour Party - and more recently, the Green Party - is up to its neck in it.
Britain has become a cess-pool of corruption.
Stirring words, great adaptation.
Thank you, Gawain.