Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
13m

Splendid adaptation.

What happened to Henry Nowak is utterly outrageous.

What happened to Rhiannon White is utterly outrageous.

What happened to Natalie Shotter is utterly outrageous.

What happened to Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar is utterly outrageous.

What happened to Ross Parker (2001) and Kriss Donald (2004) is utterly outrageous.

I am old enough to remember when savage and gruesome murders were very rare - and usually confined to the criminal classes, or else committed by those with little sanity. I also recall that when discovered, the MSM went full bore…….and so did the police.

This has very much changed. The MSM is now firmly gagged, and the police go out of their way to play down and racial or terrorist or bestial elements to crimes.

Britain has been wilfully changed by Fabian ideology, by stone-cold treachery and by corruption.

Yes, corruption. Just as with the ‘climate change’ and ’net zero’ fraud, there is a hell of a lot of money being made from DEI and wokery. Let’s take West Yorkshire Police as an example. They have 19 DEI staff and their salaries ranged from £42k to £94k (bear in mind that a constable starts on £28k)……….who creates these jobs, who decides who gets them?

Wouldn’t it be interesting to discover how many wives, children, family members and other associates of councillors and senior police officers get these jobs?

Eye-opening to say the least I would wager. We can also wager that the Labour Party - and more recently, the Green Party - is up to its neck in it.

Britain has become a cess-pool of corruption.

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Rob Caiger's avatar
Rob Caiger
27m

Stirring words, great adaptation.

Thank you, Gawain.

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