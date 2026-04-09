You have to hand it to Darren Jones. The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Labour MP for Bristol North West, doesn’t do subtle. In a November podcast interview with the Bristol Unpacked crew, he came out swinging like a man who’d just discovered the populist right had nicked his lunch money. Reform UK? Nigel Farage? A “huge danger to Britain and to British values,” he thundered. Part of some sinister “international movement of the populist right” hell-bent on tearing down our sacred institutions, the NHS, human rights legislation, the lot.



It’s all rubbish of course, Labour is destroying the NHS, and they are the ones who try to cancel elections, jury trials and the rest, and yes, bring in central control with Digital ID.

I read the piece in the Bristol Post at the time and actually laughed out loud. Not because Jones is wrong about the threat, oh no. The threat is very real. It’s just that the danger isn’t coming from Clacton or the Red Wall. It’s coming from the ballot box. And Jones knows it. Polls have Reform leading nationally. People are turning away from the beige managerialism of Starmer’s government in their droves. So what does our boy Darren do? He doesn’t listen. He doesn’t reflect. He labels it “populism”, that favourite slur of the establishment for when the plebs get ideas above their station, and declares we must “win this fight.”

Win the fight against the voters. Classic.

Jones even manages a bit of fake empathy: “We can’t vilify people for being interested in Reform. We have to listen.” Translation: we’ll pretend to care why you’re angry about open borders, broken public services and a state that feels like it’s run for everyone except you, but we’re not actually changing a thing. Labour values are Labour values, collectivism, solidarity, equity. No pivoting to the right. God forbid we actually deliver for the people who pay the bills. Instead, we’ll just call you far-right, racist-adjacent and hope the name-calling works. Some of Reform’s policies are racist, he sniffed. Some of their politicians too.



Amusing, really. The same political class that cheered mass migration, net-zero zealotry and two-tier policing now clutches its pearls because voters are saying “enough.” Institutions aren’t being torn down; they’re being held to account. The NHS is on its knees not because of Farage but because of chronic mismanagement and open borders. Human rights legislation is weaponised against the native population every single day. But no, the real villains are the ones pointing it out.

And then, dear reader, came the slip. The mask. The glorious, unforced error that makes you wonder if these people have any self-awareness left.

Faced with a huge public backlash against their beloved Digital ID scheme, over a million signatures, street protests, conspiracy theorists going properly feral, the government has been forced into damage limitation. Scaled it back. Made it “voluntary.” Promised it’ll just be a handy little app for proving your right to work by 2029. Nothing to see here, move along.

But Jones couldn’t resist. In comments today while in Australia reported in the FT (archived here) , he let the cat out of the bag. Digital ID, he said, “plays at least some part in tackling the rise of populist parties because we can show that when people need public services, they’re there for them when they need them.”

There it is. The quiet part out loud.

The Digital ID isn’t primarily about cutting paperwork or making your tax return marginally less soul-destroying. It’s not even mainly about efficiency, though they’ll trot that out. It’s about combating Farage. About giving the state better tools, more control, more data, more influence, to prove to the angry voters that the system works. That the elite still know best. That if only we can get the app right, the populists will shut up and go home.

The desperation is palpable. Public trust is in the toilet. The backlash against digital IDs has been ferocious because people instinctively understand what it represents: the final consolidation of a surveillance-capable state run by people who view electoral dissent as a technical problem to be managed rather than a democratic signal to be heeded. Jones even acknowledges the “conspiracy theorists” screaming about surveillance. But instead of addressing the underlying failures that fuel the anger, he doubles down on the tech fix.

It’s almost funny. Almost. Labour spent years sneering at the idea of ID cards when the Tories floated them. Now they’re the ones pushing a national digital identity as the “bedrock of the modern state” (Jones’s own words elsewhere) while admitting, in the same breath, that it’s partly a weapon against the populist insurgency.

This is what happens when a government realises the people have stopped believing the script. They don’t fix the problems, immigration chaos, stagnant wages, creaking services, cultural erosion. They build a better filing system for the serfs. They create an app to prove you exist so the state can “be there for you.” And they do it explicitly to neutralise the political movement that’s giving voice to the frustration.

Nigel Farage must be laughing into his pint. Every time Jones opens his mouth, Reform’s vote share probably ticks up another point. The public aren’t idiots. They can see the contempt dripping from every word. The elite hatred for “populism” isn’t hatred for bad ideas. It’s hatred for democracy when it delivers the wrong answer.

So here’s to Darren Jones, angry, pompous, and now, fatally, honest. Digital ID to fight the populists. The mask is off. The people, as ever, will have the last laugh at the ballot box.