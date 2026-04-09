Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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djm's avatar
djm
Apr 9

Labour MP Dazza Jones - who on live TV told the outrageous lie, that the vast majority of illegal migrants were Women & Children - also voted to remove pensioners Winter Fuel Allowance, thinks that Women can have a penis & voted against the a National inquiry into the Rape Gang Scandal.

Yes this is Labour.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Apr 9

Jones is to honesty as Starmer is to charisma.

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