Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Nelly Agnes's avatar
Nelly Agnes
11h

In Germany, they seem to have machines for depositing plastic bottles which pay a few cents. I've witnessed quite well dressed people rummaging through bins to retrieve such items. It's a thought.

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8 replies by Gawain Towler and others
isp001's avatar
isp001
9h

Studies in germany show that litter is much worse in areas with immigration from countries where littering is acceptable. Education is best when targeted and I think fly tipping should result in forfeiting your right to come to the UK, we want people who will try hard to make the country better, when someone tells you they don't care, listen

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