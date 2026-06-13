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There is an environment we discuss at conferences, all targets and gigatonnes and solemn international communiqués, and there is the environment we actually inhabit: the verge on the school run, the lay-by where the lorry idles, the park where the children play and the river path where we walk the dog. It is this second environment, the one we live, work and play in, that Reform UK’s new paper, Cleaning Up Britain, sets out to rescue. And it is the more honest document for keeping its eyes on the ground rather than the horizon.

The diagnosis is bluntly correct. The state of a nation’s verges is the state of its self-respect, and ours have been allowed to rot. The paper notes that waste crime now goes unreported in close to three quarters of cases, which is not really a statistic about bins so much as a statistic about despair. When the fly-tippers face no consequence and the litter is never cleared, the ordinary citizen draws the rational conclusion that nobody is in charge, and behaves accordingly. Broken windows, as the criminologists have it; broken Britain, as the rest of us can see from the car.

Against this, three proposals. The first is enforcement with actual teeth. The fixed penalty ceiling rises to £5,000, vehicle seizure becomes the default on a second offence inside three years, and a new aggravated offence of large-scale commercial fly-tipping carries a mandatory £20,000 minimum with forfeiture of the vehicle on conviction. Existing ANPR cameras, already bought and paid for, are turned to the task, and council performance is published in dashboards modelled on the pothole league tables. The cleverness here is that almost none of it requires new machinery. It requires the existing machinery to be switched on and pointed in the right direction. Deterrence, after all, is not about the severity of a punishment nobody expects to receive, but the certainty of one they do.

The second proposal is the one the technocrats will sneer at and the rest of us should cheer: a National Action Day, an annual occasion on which MPs, councillors and their devolved equivalents are expected to down tools and lead a community clear-up in person. The paper is right that litter is, in the end, a cultural problem and not merely a regulatory one. You cannot fine a country back into caring about itself. Civic pride is a habit, and habits are built by example, by the slightly absurd and entirely necessary spectacle of the elected member on his knees with a litter-picker. Chesterton would have understood it. So would anyone who has ever loved a particular patch of ground.

The third proposal is the most quietly radical: making litter mitigation a planning condition for fast-food outlets and drive-throughs, with required signage and bins. The paper marshals the familiar finding that branded fast-food packaging accounts for a startling share of what ends up in our hedgerows, McDonald’s alone for nearly a third. This is polluter-pays logic applied to the kerbside, and it is hard to see the principled objection.

If I have a criticism, it is a friend’s, and it is simply this: do not stop here. The bones are good, but the thing must be built to last beyond a single Saturday morning. The fast-food figures deserve refreshing, for a start; the survey they rest on is well over a decade old, and a movement serious about this should gather its own numbers, council by council, so that they are current, local and unanswerable.

More importantly, the National Action Day needs to become a National Action Habit. One morning a year is a gesture, and a welcome one, but pride restored on Saturday is pride lost by Wednesday unless something carries it on. And here, surely, is the opportunity that has just dropped into Reform’s lap. We now run real councils, with real powers over streets and verges and bins and schools, and this is exactly the sort of practical, visible, unglamorous good that those administrations should seize with both hands. Let them pilot it in earnest, and make it the thing they are known for: adopt-a-street and adopt-a-lay-by schemes, parish by parish; standing community clear-ups rather than annual ones; enforcement officers properly funded to do the job, and not merely a dashboard to shame the laggards.

Above all, get the schools involved. A child who has spent a morning clearing his own park does not drop his crisp packet in it the following week, and a habit formed young lasts a lifetime. Civic pride is taught, not legislated, and there is no better classroom than the ground outside the gates. Reform’s councils could make the keeping of Britain something children simply grow up doing, the way earlier generations grew up knowing not to drop the litter in the first place. Do that, and you have turned a policy paper into a change in the national character, which is a far larger prize than a tidier lay-by.

For the direction is plainly right. What distinguishes this paper from the usual run of environmental policy is that it treats the environment as something a person stands in rather than something a minister signs up to. It is concerned with the commons in the oldest and most concrete sense: the shared ground we hold between us and are each obliged to keep. That obligation has been allowed to lapse, and with it a good deal of our pleasure in the places we live.

Restore it, and you restore something larger than tidiness. You restore the sense that this is our land, that it is worth keeping, and that the keeping of it is a duty we owe one another. That is what cleaning up Britain actually means, and it is why this modest little paper matters rather more than its subject might suggest.