Fainting in Coils

Fainting in Coils

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Rog Tallbloke's avatar
Rog Tallbloke
17h

Clacton's 2024 Tory party voters must be scratching their heads. probably north of 75% of them voted to leave the EU in 2016. Now their party leader has told them to throw their vote in the pro-EU bin.

A lot of Clacton's 2024 Labour voters voted leave in 2016 too....

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1 reply by Gawain Towler
Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
17h

Count me amongst the 73.

If it looks like an establishment stitch up, if it smells like a LibLabConRes UniParty, if it walks like a bin shaped conspiracy, then only one conclusion can be drawn:

They're frit, frit, frit!

Lowe's offer underlines that, a sub 3% splinter group attempting to lay conditions to the market leader?

Nigel's beliefs, convictions, policies and offer have not changed for thirty years; he's the most consistent and the ONLY sensible Party Leader in the UK.

He gets my vote.

Zia - I only wish I could shake your hand, watched you demolish that shrill Labour apologist on GB News last night - great performance, you'll be a great Home Secretary.

Gawain - another marvellous piece, please keep punching the UniParty bruise.

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