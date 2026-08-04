





Survation has done us all a service. Its telephone poll of 502 Clacton adults, taken between 16 and 24 July for Mandate Research, is the first serious piece of fieldwork on the by-election, and it tells a story the London commentariat will not enjoy. Nigel Farage stands on 73%. Count Binface, the man the media have adopted as the plucky resistance, stands on 20%. Laurence Fox is on 2, and thirty-one other candidates split the remaining scraps. Personally I’m rather sad for Willie Clouston of the SDP, a good man who has only just suffered the loss of his good friend, and mine, Rod Liddle.

But what we have is a 53-point lead, lead in every ward, among men and women, and every demographic.

Now, about that bin.

I have no quarrel with novelty candidates (well sometimes I do when I’m feeling a bit prissy about democracy) . However hey are an old and rather lovely feature of British elections, part of the same tradition that gives us the Monster Raving Loonies and the man dressed as a fish finger. Screaming Lord Sutch was a genuine eccentric, a rock and roll chancer who stood against sitting Prime Ministers for forty years and never once pretended to be anything other than what he was. Who can forget the rather wonderful Cmdr Bill Boaks DSO of the Public Safety Democratic Monarchist White Resident party, a man who initially campaigned for such outrageous things as gender equality in wages before even the unions had cottoned onto the idea. But the bin is different, because the man inside it is different.

His name is Jon Harvey. He was born in London and went to Oxford. He has written for The Thick of It, Have I Got News For You, Yes Minister and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He has two BBC Audio Drama Awards, a Radio 4 comedy special, a Penguin Random House book deal and a sold-out run at the Museum of Comedy. The New Yorker has garlanded him. Rory Stewart blurbs him. He has debated at the Oxford Union and the Cambridge Union. This is not an outsider lobbing rotten fruit at the powerful. This is the modern British establishment in fancy dress, a court jester with an agent, a literary representative and three decades of BBC commissions behind him.

And the joke, such as it is, has one dimension. Farage is ridiculous, the people who vote for him are ridiculous, and the appropriate response to both is a man with a bin on his head. That is the entire proposition. It has not developed since 2018 and it will not develop now, because it cannot. Satire that punches upward has somewhere to go. Satire performed by the comfortable, aimed at the electorate of one of the most deprived seaside towns in England, has nowhere to go but down, and down is where it punches. When the broadcast studios play along, when serious political journalists giggle through interviews about the Count’s home planet of Sigma IX, I find myself wanting to shout at the screen. ‘He is not from Sigma IX, Andrew. He is from London, by way of Oxford and Broadcasting House, and he is doing a stunt to raise his professional profile as a comedy writer’. There is a word for monetising a persona through free national publicity, and it is not “satirist”. It is grifter.

Here is what should worry his admirers. Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens all withdrew from this contest. Rupert Lowe’s outfit stayed away too. The entire anti-Farage vote in Clacton, every last disgruntled Tory and tribal Labour loyalist, has precisely one prominent receptacle available to it, and it is bin-shaped. If the country truly regarded Farage as a joke, this is the by-election where the joke candidate consolidates everything and gives him a fright. Survation tested exactly that. Asked to treat the contest as a straight two-horse race, respondents gave Farage 69% and Binface 31. The Count’s share rises, from 24% to 39% among 2024 Conservatives and from 50% to 61% among 2024 Labour voters, but Farage’s share does not fall. Even with the field cleared, even with the whole apparatus of sympathetic media coverage, seven in ten of those prepared to choose still choose Farage. The anti-Farage vote exists mostly in the imagination of the people who write about it, yes I’m looking at you Mr Hodges.

Then there is the £5 million, the story that occasioned this by-election in the first place. Farage resigned his seat to put the matter before the only tribunal he recognises, his constituents, and Survation measured what they make of it. Awareness is near total. Eighty-one per cent of Clacton voters have heard about the gift, 47% a lot and 34% something. This is not a story struggling to cut through. It has been on every front page, every bulletin, every push notification for a month. It has cut through completely.

And it has changed almost nothing. Thirty-five per cent say Farage acted within the rules, 25% that he acted wrongfully, and a full third simply do not know. On the vote itself the effect is a wash, 21% more likely to back Reform, 24% less likely, 42% unchanged. Among 2024 Reform voters the story makes them 39 points more likely to support the party. Read that again. The centrepiece of a month-long media offensive has left Reform’s own voters more determined, not less. Ninety-seven per cent of decided 2024 Reform voters say they will back Farage again, and 83% of all of them, undecideds included, already say they will.

The 73% tells its own story about the wider electorate. Farage took 46 per cent of Clacton in July 2024. He cannot reach 73 now without the votes of thousands of people who backed Labour, the Conservatives and others two years ago. Those voters have watched the same coverage as everyone else. They have seen the Harborne gift dissected, the National Crime Agency referrals briefed, the friends and family of the Reform leader turned over one by one. They have drawn their own conclusion, which is that a man being attacked this relentlessly, by this many institutions at once, is probably doing something right. One of Survation’s own respondents put it plainly. Nigel is ‘being harassed over everything he does’, he said, and they will find any way they can to attack him.

Which brings me to The Times. Anyone following its front pages over recent weeks will have noticed the drumbeat, a fresh Reform story most mornings, each presented as the revelation that finally does it. The gift. The donor. The friend. The friend’s mother. The office computers, since even the stationery cupboard is now a matter of national record. Taken singly, any of these might be legitimate scrutiny, and a party aspiring to government should expect scrutiny. Taken together, day after day, they look like something else, a campaign in the proper sense. A coordinated one in tone if not in fact, and increasingly desperate in proportion to its failure to move a single number in Essex. The establishment is using every means available, fair and foul, to undermine Farage before the country gets a chance to elect him, and the voters of Clacton, who were supposed to be the jury, appear to have noticed the quality of the prosecution.

On 13 August a record 34 candidates will appear on the ballot, beating the 26 who stood at Haltemprice and Howden in 2008. The press will spend the night talking about the bin. The result will be about the man they put it there to mock. Seventy-three against twenty. Some joke.

Figures from Survation for Mandate Research, telephone poll of 502 adults in Clacton, 16 to 24 July 2026.