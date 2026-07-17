

Christ in the Soke

A Homage to John Clare

Christ sits in Majesty in Barnack stone,

His right hand lifted over field and fold,

Carved when the English carved for God alone,

A thousand harvests old, and never old.

Outside, the wheat stands golden, half cut down,

The swaths laid over neatly in their rows,

And He looks out on combine, spire and town,

And all the summer land the English chose.

The roads run drifted deep with spiralling hay

Shed from the bale-stacked trailers grinding home,

A combine powers its dust-cloud through the day,

A weather of its own on fields of loam.

The tower mill stands, still-sailed, upon its rise,

Its millers gone to dust they used to grind,

But still it holds its station, still it eyes

The land, as landmarks do, time out of mind.

The parliament goes wheeling over all,

Black commentary on the reapers’ trade,

Red kites hang anchored where the thermals stall,

A doe stands printed in the hedgerow shade,

One ear, one eye, then nothing, hedge once more.

This is the world Clare walked and named and blessed,

Each bird and weed, each bee about its store,

Before the little bounds fenced off the rest.

The Hills and Holes lie dimpled in the sun,

Gone soft to orchid, knapweed, thyme and bee,

Yet here the eastern minsters were begun,

Cut block by block for God and memory.

Peterborough rises on this meadow’s bone,

And Ely on her island bears its weight,

The Saxon tower stands, its native stone

Dug from this field, this hollow, and this gate.